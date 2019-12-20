BTMFX, MCVAX, And TMDPX: More Excellent Small- And Mid-Cap Funds

Active share counts. That is why I prefer mutual funds to ETFs in areas that do not lend themselves to indexing.

Getting in early often counts when considering small and mid-cap funds; good portfolio managers are very particular about staying within their area of expertise.

One of the ones I promised to discuss in greater detail "just" closed to new investors, so I have traded that franchise player for a first round draft choice.

Here are three additional funds I promised in my first article on what I believe will be a sector playing catch-up in 2020.

If you are just joining the discussion, that first article delineated why I prefer actively-managed traditional mutual funds to ETFs in many asset classes, sectors, and industries. You can find it here: Why I Buy More Traditional Mutual Funds Than ETFs.

In my recent article, I gave two fine examples and a reminder not to obsess over fees - look instead at the net return to you! Anything else is penny wise, but pound foolish. You can find that one here.

What I said about fees does "not" apply to loads. Never pay a load! These days, it is unlikely you will have to. While many funds offer "A" Class shares that theoretically carry a load, the load is available more for selling stockbrokers who believe their clients need their help to invest and are not at all embarrassed about collecting those large up-front fees. However, most online brokerages like Schwab, TD Ameritrade et al will offer these without the load to good customers or RIA advisory clients.

Having already discussed ClearBridge Select Fund (LCLAX) and Parnassus Mid Cap (PARMX), let's look at a few numbers and some snapshots that make each of my remaining choices clear.

Was: Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund (NMVLX) Is: AMG Times Square Mid Cap Growth N (TMDPX)

The fine mutual fund previously known as "Available" - NMVLX - has been replaced. On December 1st, the managers closed the fund to new investors. They are smart enough to know they can only find so many great ideas and, with the smaller cap firms, cannot buy in large quantities but must dribble their orders in a little at a time.

That's OK. Stocks are like streetcars; wait 15 minutes and another one will come by that will get you to the same destination. In this case, AMG Times Square Mid Cap Growth is a fine replacement.

With a 1-year performance, in a bad year for smaller firms' stock performance, the fund was up 23%. Over its 14-year life span, it has averaged 10.7% per year. Like Parnassus Mid Cap, which also launched in 2005, just two years later, TMDPX had its own trial by ordeal when the market began its "Great Recession" decline in October 2007. AMG Times Square Mid Cap Growth Nalso has a low price for entry, with an initial minimum of just $2,500. With $1.9 billion in assets under management, the expense ratio is 1.2%.

The current fund managers have been with the fund since inception, more than 14 years. Fund turnover percentage is higher than many others, reaching 59% this year. Over the life of the fund, its Standard Deviation has averaged 14.9% and its Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.64. For the current year, both are somewhat higher. Finally, TMDPX has distributed its 2019 capital gains as of 4 days ago, so you may buy today without fear of being saddled with large capital gains for the current tax year.

TMDPX's top 10 holdings, as of the most recently reported month-end, were:

Again, please note that there is little overlap with other small/mid funds in their top holdings. Unlike with an index fund, you can choose two or three of these funds and not be redundant in your holdings.

While most holdings are in the USA, there are some that range farther afield:

There are no surprises in asset allocation. The fund keeps just enough cash available for a particularly timely investment:

What sets TMDPX apart in sector-weighting is an outsize commitment to Industrials. I'm not seeing that as a great play but, then, that is why I seek other opinions and other approaches for part of my portfolio!

Which leads us to…

Boston Trust Midcap Fund (BTMFX)

BTMFX launched at the exact worst time it could have in the past 15 years, just one month before the bear decline that began in October 2007 and saw a 50%+ decline in even the large-cap S&P 500 over the next 18 months. The price of admission for Boston Trust Mid-cap is $2,500. The fund has just 136 million in assets under management and an expense ratio of just 0.98%.

One fund manager has been with the fund since inception (12 years.) He recently was joined by 2 additional portfolio managers. Fund turnover percentage also is quite low, at just 19.4% this year. Over the life of the fund, its Standard Deviation has averaged 14.9% and its Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.60.

The fund's Top 10 holdings, as of 10/31, were:

In terms of geographic diversification… there isn't any! 100% of this fund's investments are in the US. That, of course, may have changed by now. Given the relative bargains, I am beginning to see in quality smaller firms overseas, it would not surprise me to see this changed by the next reporting period.

Finally, Boston Trust Mid-cap is rather closer to the average of its peers in terms of Sector investments, with no strong outliers in either direction.

This brings us to…

Transamerica Mid Cap Value Opportunities A (MCVAX)

Transamerica Mid Cap Value Opportunities launched in 2004. It also has a low price for entry, with an initial minimum of just $2,500. This too is nominally a load fund but my explanation above applies here as well. Most online firms, to remain competitive, will waive most or of the load.

MCVZX has $1.45 billion in assets under management. Their expense ratio is slightly higher than the others I have discussed, at 1.2%, partly because they have a very high turnover ratio of 85%. MCVAX is willing to trade more frequently and change horses when one is beginning to flag.

The primary fund manager has been with the fund since inception 15 years ago. He has just this year been joined by a new portfolio manager. Over the life of the fund, its Standard Deviation has averaged 11.5% and its Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.69.

MCVAX's top 10 holdings, as of 11/30/2019, contain a lot of familiar names. These are the high end of the mid-cap space.

In terms of geographic diversification and asset allocation, no surprises - more than 90% US stocks with a smattering of foreign issues.

Finally, MCVAX is under-represented in industrials and technology relative to its peer group, but overweight in defensive issues and communications. I guess they figure this more defensive posture compensates for their higher turnover rate!

There you have it; a total of five fine small/mid mutual funds, mostly focused on US stocks and all of them with portfolios very different from each other. So don't be bashful - if you want better diversification, you might place investable assets you have earmarked for small and mid-caps in 2 or even 3 of thee rather than putting all your eggs in one basket.

Human nature being what it is, whichever one does best, we will kick ourselves for not placing our entire nut in that one!

Good investing,

JS

