2U: Doomed To Fail

At the same time, profitability continues to erode. Adjusted EBITDA slipped negative this quarter, despite a profit in the same quarter last year.

Looking back at the stock market in 2019, one of the most salient shifts in market sentiment that happened over the course of the year is the fact that tech investors have gotten incredibly picky with individual stocks and business models. Ever since the WeWork (WORK) IPO ended in a spectacular flameout for a once-hot unicorn, investors have peeled back growth companies' business models and abandoned those companies that have little hope of scaling to profitability.

Sitting squarely in this group is 2U (TWOU), a stock that was popular last year for claiming to revolutionize graduate education, but has since been revealed this year as little more than a for-profit university that, by the way, doesn't make much in the way of profits.

The big reckoning for 2U came at the end of last quarter, when enrollment trends started slipping negative for the first time ever. Shares of 2U immediately sliced off more than half of their value. Now, shares have rebounded ~2x from their all-time lows near $12, but in my view, the fundamental business has only gotten worse. Organic revenue growth has slowed down even further, enrollment trends are worse than last quarter, and profit margins continue to slide.

Data by YCharts

Don't be complacent with 2U's most recent phantom rally: as we'll discuss shortly in 2U's most recent results, the fundamentals for this company are actually getting worse. 2U is far from the "buy the dip" or recovery play - steer clear of this stock and invest elsewhere.

Q3 the worst quarter for organic growth and enrollment

2U's strategy for growth is simple: launch as many degree programs at as many universities as possible, and attract as many students to those programs as possible. 2U bears the brunt of the setup costs of these programs - it has to pay to develop the content, the technology, and the marketing for these programs, while the university essentially offers its credentialing stamp. This effectively means that 2U's investments in its degree programs only pay off in the long run if enrollment spikes and covers the initial outlays.

Unfortunately, the reverse is true at the moment. 2U's enrollment statistics have never looked weaker, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. 2U enrollment trends Source: 2U Q3 earnings deck

2U's enrollment continued to decline in Q3, down -8% y/y and representing a steep five-point deceleration from -3% y/y in the most recent quarter. 2U's core graduate degree programs make up two-thirds of its revenue, so this is a highly concerning trend. Student retention could be part of the problem. 2U's CEO noted that retention in the grad division stood at only 82%. For 2U to scale its programs to profitability, it needs a plan to retain these students (for whom 2U is responsible for advertising to).

2U's CFO, Paul Lilljie, also noted on the Q3 earnings call that some of 2U's larger and older degree programs are running into scale issues:

We also told you last quarter that we were seeing pressure across some of our older programs. Many of those programs have grown to be far larger than our original expectations. And while they remain relatively large many are coming down in size. But I'm happy to say that our newer cohorts are scaling extremely well."

This drop in enrollment caused 2U's organic revenue growth to decelerate ten points quarter-over-quarter to 17% y/y, down from 27% y/y in the prior quarter. Though 2U's nominal top-line growth accelerated sequentially, the only catalyst supporting that growth is 2U's recent acquisition of several "alternative credential" programs. Core grad program revenues, meanwhile, fell from 25% y/y in Q2 to just 15% y/y this quarter.

Figure 2. 2U revenue trends Source: 2U Q3 earnings deck

It's unclear why 2U shares have marched materially higher versus last quarter: these simple enrollment and revenue metrics showcase a business that is progressively decaying.

Losses mounting too

At the same time as revenue/enrollment trends are disappointing, 2U's profitability isn't improving either. Profitability has been a huge focus for technology investors this year, with many high-flying growth stocks experiencing painful multiples contraction because their bottom lines couldn't keep up.

2U is one of the companies most guilty of margin degradation - the company's "growth" doesn't seem to be taking it anywhere closer to profitability. In fact, this quarter, adjusted EBITDA (2U's primary measure of profits; and especially apt this quarter as it adjusts for a current-quarter acquisition impairment charge) decayed to a loss of -$10.7 million (-7.0% margin) versus a profit of $4.7 million (+4.4% margin), representing a margin decay of eleven points.

Figure 3. 2U adj. EBITDA trends Source: 2U Q3 earnings release

2U's business model originally promised that while grad degree programs are expensive to set up, they would eventually become profitable as the program becomes more established and more students sign up. This thesis isn't proving true: as time passes and 2U's oldest grad programs age, enrollment is trending downward while losses continue to mount.

To be fair, 2U has recognized that it needs to cut fat out of the company, and recently embarked on a restructuring. Per the CFO's comments, the company expects to shave $11-$12 million of cost savings annually once the restructuring takes full impact:

Since starting here, it has become clear that we can continue to deliver the same high level of service to our customers while driving efficiencies across the business. Some of these initiatives have already started. The restructuring action reduced cost by 800,000 in the quarter and should reduce run rate cost by $11 million to $12 million annually, plus I believe that the way we have organized our team positioned us to serve our customers more efficiently."

Until we see margins begin to improve, however, rational investors have to ask what the good is in investing in a company that is seeing both its top and bottom lines weaken.

Key takeaways

My view on 2U remains unchanged: this is a for-profit university masquerading as a tech disruptor, whose actual popularity in the market is waning as evidenced by declining enrollment trends. At the same time, 2U is burning through gobs of cash to set up degree programs that have low retention potential and may not be profitable in the long run. Stay on the sidelines here as 2U continues to lag behind the broader market in terms of both fundamental performance and stock price moves.

