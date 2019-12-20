Chevron Will Be Offering A 4.2% Dividend Yield From Next Month

The stock price of Chevron (CVX) has remained essentially flat in the last seven years. This performance has undoubtedly disappointed the long-term shareholders of the oil major. It also means that the average annual total return of the stock throughout this period has been equal to its average dividend yield. As a result, it is only natural that the shareholders of Chevron are looking forward to the upcoming dividend hike, which is expected to be announced by the company next month.

Business overview

In the first nine months of the year, the upstream segment of Chevron has generated 84% of its total earnings. This is a much higher percent than that of the other well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) and Total (TOT), which are much more integrated than Chevron. In addition, while the other oil majors produce oil and natural gas at nearly equal amounts, Chevron produces them at a 61/39 ratio. Moreover, a portion of its gas output is priced based on the oil price. As a result, approximately 75% of the total output of Chevron is priced based on the oil price. Therefore, Chevron is much more overweight on the price of oil than the other oil majors.

The high sensitivity of Chevron to the oil price was clearly reflected in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which began with the collapse of the oil price in mid-2014. While Exxon Mobil and Total remained profitable throughout the 3-year downturn, Chevron saw all its profits evaporate and posted a loss of $0.27 per share in 2016. However, the company learnt its lesson well from that downturn. It has drastically reduced its production cost per barrel and has high-graded its portfolio at an impressive pace. In addition, management recently announced a new cost-cutting project. Overall, the oil giant has become much more profitable at a given oil price than it was in the past.

Growth prospects

Like most of its peers, Chevron failed to grow its production for a whole decade, until 2017. Its business performance was markedly disappointing, particularly given the excessive amounts spent on growth projects in some years. During the period 2012-2014, when oil was hovering around $100 per barrel, Chevron spent more than $30 billion per year on capital expenses. The natural decline of its oil fields and the loose screening process of growth projects caused part of the disappointing performance of Chevron but the flat output also resulted from the time lag in energy growth projects, which sometimes take many years to begin generating cash flows.

Chevron has returned to sustained growth mode in the last two years. The oil major grew its output by 5% in 2017 and 7% in 2018 and is poised to grow its output by about 5.5% this year. Moreover, the company has achieved the second-highest reserve replenishment ratio (117%) in its peer group in the last five years. It is thus natural that Chevron expects to grow its production by 3%-4% per year over the next four years.

The primary growth driver will be the Permian Basin. Chevron has nearly doubled its estimated reserves in the area, from 9.3 billion barrels in 2017 to 16.2 billion barrels now, and expects to more than double its production in the area until 2023.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is remarkable that the oil major grew its output in the area by 55% (Y/Y) in the most recent quarter.

Dividend

The energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the price of oil. This makes it very difficult for energy companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. Indeed, Chevron and Exxon Mobil are the only two dividend aristocrats in the energy sector. Chevron has grown its dividend for 32 consecutive years and is expected to announce its next dividend hike in late January.

As mentioned above, in the recent past, Chevron was spending excessive amounts on growth projects and thus it was posting negative free cash flows. The free cash flows remained negative throughout the downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2016. However, now that the oil major has returned to production growth mode and the oil price has consolidated around fairly healthy levels, Chevron has greatly increased its free cash flows in the last three years. In the last 12 months, Chevron has posted free cash flows of $13.5 billion, which exceed the annual dividend payments ($8.9 billion) by a wide margin.

Moreover, thanks to the drastic high-grading of its portfolio in recent years, Chevron has reduced its cash flow breakeven point (after dividends) at $52 per barrel. In other words, at that oil price, the company is able to fund its growth projects and its dividends from its internally generated cash flows.

It is also remarkable that Chevron has drastically improved the profile of its growth projects in recent years. This year, the company has allocated 70% of its capital expenses on growth projects that will begin generating cash flows within just two years from their initiation. This strategy greatly reduces the risk of the investments while it also renders the free cash flows of the company much less volatile and more reliable than in the past.

Chevron has raised its dividend at a 5.8% average annual rate in the last decade but it has decelerated its dividend growth to 2.1% per year in the last five years, primarily due to the aforementioned downturn in the energy sector. Given its healthy current payout ratio (67%) and its promising growth prospects, Chevron can be reasonably expected to raise its annual dividend by 5% next year, from $4.76 to $5.00. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 4.2% dividend yield from next month.

Risks

As Chevron has an exceptional dividend growth streak and the price of oil is currently standing at a fairly healthy level, it is safe to assume that the oil giant will raise its dividend in late January. However, a plunge of the oil price, like the one witnessed between 2014 and 2016, would put the company under pressure. As Chevron is the oil major with the greatest sensitivity to the oil price, it would suffer more than its peers in the event of another downturn. Nevertheless, there are no signs on the horizon that the oil price will slump once again so soon, particularly given the recent meeting of OPEC and Russia, which reaffirmed their commitment to limit their production levels.

Moreover, in the recent downturn of the energy sector, Chevron continued raising its dividend despite its negative free cash flows. It thus proved that it is willing to do its best to defend its dividend growth streak regardless of the underlying business conditions, assisted by its strong balance sheet. Overall, investors can purchase the stock at a 4.2% dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

As the stock price of Chevron has remained essentially flat in the last seven years, the only consolation to the shareholders is the generous dividend of the oil giant. I expect Chevron to raise its dividend by 5% next month and thus I expect the stock to be offering a 4.2% dividend yield, which should be attractive for most income-oriented investors, particularly given the low prevailing interest rates. Given the promising growth prospects, the healthy payout ratio and the strong balance sheet of Chevron, its generous dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.