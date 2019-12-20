Assessing Telefonica's Q3 Numbers

We need to see more of the same though before putting long deltas to work here.

Back in September, we wrote about Telefonica (TEF) and stated that there was a potential descending triangle (bearish) pattern in play. For this pattern to play out though, shares really had to drop convincingly below the $7 level which has not happened up to this point.

Back in September, we looked at the dividend and saw that free cash-flow was increasing at a much faster clip than earnings. This trend obviously bodes well for the future sustainability of the dividend.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the income statement. Since we now have numbers for the third quarter, we can take a look at how Telefonica's income statement has been trending.

Regarding revenue growth, Telefonica increased its top-line by 1.7% when compared to the third quarter of 2018. When we span out the numbers over 5 years, top line growth is still down about 3% per year on average.

Gross profit came in at 8.54 billion EUR in Q3 which means gross margin came in at 71.8%. Since this number is higher than the average over the past 3 quarters, the trailing twelve-month average rises to 71.6%. This means this key metric (along with being pretty stable) has been on the rise since 2016 which is an encouraging sign. We have seen that when this key metric is pretty stable on a year to year basis, the better the underlying business.

When we move further on down the income statement (and exclude recent restructuring costs in Spain), we see that net income hit around 2.8 billion EUR over the first 3 quarters of the year and 3.41 billion EUR over the past four quarters. Net income is well up over the past 3 years and is the result of strong operating income growth.

In fact, because of the restructuring costs which took place in Q3, the present price to earnings ratio comes in at 19.6. However, a more accurate picture of how cheap Telefonica's earnings are at present would be its forward price to earnings ratio which comes in at 9.5.

Another very important trend on the income statement is the interest expense. In Q3, the company put 80 million EUR towards its debt. This means the trailing twelve-month average comes in at 804 million EUR. Again, we see a nice downward trend here although it will be interesting to see how much the company pays out in the fourth quarter.

These are the positive trends we see on the income statement. It was also good to see the amount of shares outstanding come down in Q3 (to 5.11 billion) as 197 million EUR was spent on buybacks in the quarter. This is now three consecutive quarters in which shares have been bought back which is encouraging.

However, when we once more span-out the numbers, the float has increased pretty aggressively over the past five years. A rising number as we know dilutes my share (potential investor) of the firm's profits every year. This is why when we see dilution over a sustained period, we like to work out the return on capital which is simply calculated by dividing the firm's capital by the firm's annual earnings. ROC is a good read on how profitable a company is with respect to the capital it employs. Telefonica's ROC at present comes in at 2.87%. Its five-year average is 4.22%. Interestingly, the sector median is just above 4%.

Therefore, to sum up, although near-term trends have been encouraging, we would like to see a break above the 50-month average of $8.41 at least before entertaining any thought of long exposure here. Let's see what type of numbers the firm announces in the fourth quarter.

