Preferred Apartment Communities: A Diversified REIT With Long-Term Potential

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) is a diversified REIT mainly invested in multifamily, office, student housing, and retail segments. By engaging in different segments, Preferred Apartment Communities ensures that it is able to benefit from upward trends in different sub markets. Further, its risk profile also becomes more robust as the REIT is now in a position to counter downturn in some of its markets by the gains in other markets.

Source: Company Website

Since Preferred Apartment Communities is active in different segments, it is important to look at each segment individually to assess the potential of this REIT as an investment vehicle. Further, it is also important to understand the correlations between these segments in order to fully understand their individual impact on the overall performance of Preferred Apartment Communities. Apart from investing in different asset classes, the REIT also has a geographically diversified portfolio. It has a presence in major states such as Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia.

As Preferred Apartment Communities is invested in a wide range of REIT verticals, it is also supported by well-established brands as its partners and tenants. Some of the major brands associated with the REIT are CorAmerica, MetLife (NYSE:MET), Prudential (NYSE:PRU), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Further, Preferred Apartment Communities also adopts a specialized strategy for each of the segments it is active in. For multifamily segment, the REIT earns $1.34 per square foot in average rent. It focuses on newly built constructions in robust and thriving communities of 1 million or more people. Further for retail properties, it mainly invests in grocery-anchored or necessity-based and collaborates with top grocers in the field. Some of the most prominent grocers it is associated with are Kroger (NYSE:KR), Publix (OTC:PUSH), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

In student housing segment, Preferred Apartment Communities invests in purpose-built off assets that are located close to university campuses. The average age of its student housing portfolio is nearly 4 years and thus involves low amount of operating and maintenance costs. It also provides value-added services such as study labs and fitness centers to enhance the attractiveness of its properties. The firm has similar specialized strategies for Preferred Office Properties as well.

The Financials

On the operational and financial front, Preferred Apartment Communities reported its Q3 net loss per share at $0.31, down from net loss of $0.35 per share it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year. However, funds from operations are considered to be one of the most important metrics for assessing the performance of a REIT. The company reported its third quarter FFO at $0.31 per share, showing remarkable increase on a year over year basis from $0.28 per share for the same quarter of the previous year.

Preferred Apartment Communities announced its adjusted FFO per share at $0.12, down from $0.21 it had reported a year earlier. While this may be a cause of concern for certain investors, it needs to be noticed that the decline is mainly on account of one-off transactions that are not likely to be incurred on a regular basis. The REIT also reported 3.3 percent increase in its same-store rental revenues.

Preferred Apartment Communities also carried out a series of acquisitions during the third quarter. It acquired two multifamily communities in Florida while two office buildings were purchased in North Carolina and Georgia during the quarter. It also acquired one retail space real estate property in Virginia. With these new acquisitions, the REIT has made its portfolio richer and more diversified, protecting itself better against sectoral fluctuations.

The REIT provided balanced outlook for the year where it expects the FFO to remain at the low end of its previously provided guidance range of $1.44 and $1.50 per share. The main reason behind this is that the REIT expects its extraordinary internalization costs to have a significant impact on its FFO figures. Further, it also expects its net income or loss for the year to be affected by its property churning and real estate loan investments.

The Balance Sheet

A close look at the balance sheet of the REIT is important as it shows several metrics such as debt maturity schedule and liquidity ratios. Preferred Apartment Communities has well-staggered debt maturity schedule, ensuring that the firm is able to maintain its cash position. The firm has almost negligible debt repayment becoming due in the current year and the coming next two years. With its debt repayment burden evenly spread through a couple of next years, the REIT shows robustness of its financial planning.

Source: Company Website

Investment Thesis

REITs are mainly preferred by the investors looking for a steady income stream in the form of dividends. Therefore, it is important to look at the dividend payment history and potential of a REIT to fully assess its appeal as an investment vehicle. Preferred Apartment Communities recently reported its quarterly dividend at $0.2625 per share, taking its annual dividend payment to $1.05 per share. The stock offers a robust dividend yield of 7.86 percent which is amongst the highest in the sector. As per the dividend payment record of the REIT, Preferred Apartment Communities comes across as a strong contender for any long-term income-oriented portfolio.

Apart from dividend payment history, it is also important to look at the capital growth in the stock market. During the past 12 months, Preferred Apartment Communities stock has lost close to 15 percent of its value and this decline is a cause of concern. While during the same time period, the stock has shown high dividend yield, mainly owing to the decline in the stock price, it is important to note that the REIT has posted growth in the dividend payment. The current price point comes as a great opportunity for the investors to build a position in the REIT with long-term perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.