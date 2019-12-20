5-Year TIPS Reopening Gets Real Yield Of Only 0.02%

As the 5-year TIPS real yield dips perilously close to negative, investors seeking safety should look for better alternatives: I Bonds or insured bank CDs.

The inflation breakeven rate was 1.69%, a reasonable number that was higher than the originating auction's 1.50%. Inflation expectations are rising.

This was the lowest real yield for a 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since April 2017, when a new TIPS got a real yield of -0.049%.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its $15 billion reopening auction of a 5-year TIPS, CUSIP 912828YL8, generated a real yield to maturity of 0.020%, the lowest for this auction term since April 2017.

This TIPS currently trades on the secondary market, and it had been trading two hours before the auction close with a real yield to 0.04%, which indicates that this auction was met with decent demand.

A Treasury Inflation-Protected Security is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

CUSIP 912828YL8 was created in an originating auction on October 17, when it netted a real yield of 0.054%. The Treasury set its coupon rate at 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go for a TIPS. That means investors at Thursday's auction had to pay a premium, because the auction yield fell well below the 0.125% coupon rate.

The adjusted price was about $100.80 for about $100.30 of value, after accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00297 on the settlement date of December 31.

Just a year ago, on December 20, 2018, a similar 5-year TIPS reopening auction went off with a real yield to maturity of 1.129%, a remarkable 111 basis points higher than the results of Thursday's auction. Both real and nominal yields have been falling for most of 2020, as the Federal Reserve began a series of three cuts to its federal funds rate.

So today, as 2019 nears a close, 5-year real yields have again dropped perilously close to negative, which would mean an investor would accept a return that lags under U.S. inflation. Would a negative real yield qualify as "unusual"? No, as shown in this chart of the 5-year real yield over the last 10 years. It has been all-too-common over the last 10 years:

But I'd also note that it is unusual for real yields to be this low when the U.S. economy is strong, unemployment is at a record low, official inflation is running above 2.0% and both U.S. and global stock markets have had 12 months of strong gains.

Conclusion: A 5-year TIPS yielding 0.02% above inflation is not an attractive investment for small scale investors.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 5-year nominal Treasury currently yielding 1.71%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.69%, up 19 basis points from the originating auction. This means it will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages higher than 1.69% over the next 4 years, 10 months. Not a bad premise, and it helps explain reasonably strong demand for this reopening.

Again, from the standpoint of recent history, a breakeven rate this low is not unusual, but it is interesting to note that inflation expectations have been rising in recent weeks.

A key factor in this trend could be this recent statement by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell:

And in order to move rates up, I would want to see inflation that’s persistent and that’s significant — a significant move-up in inflation that’s also persistent before raising rates to address inflation concerns. That’s my view.

The Federal Reserve follows a different measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which has been lagging well below actual U.S. inflation. Core PCE is running at 1.6%, well below the Fed's target of 2.0%. Meanwhile, official U.S. inflation, measured by CPI-U (which is the basis for TIPS principal adjustments), has been running at 2.1% for all items and 2.3% for core, as of the November inflation report.

This would indicate that if the Fed is willing to get PCE to exceed 2.0%, the result would be official U.S. inflation rising well above 2.5%, possibly approaching 3.0%, before the Fed would see the need to begin raising short-term rates.

Under these circumstances, inflation expectations should be rising, and demand for TIPS should be higher, pushing yields lower and the inflation breakeven rate higher. And that's exactly what this auction showed.

Reaction to the auction

The TIP ETF, which holds the full range of TIPS maturities, had been trading higher all morning Thursday, indicating lower real yields. Its price inched higher after the auction close at 1 p.m. EST, but this looks like a fairly neutral reaction, indicating this TIPS reopening went as expected.

As I noted, this wasn't an attractive investment for smaller-scale investors, who have access to alternatives like U.S. Series I Savings Bonds (now offering a real yield of 0.20% with tax deferral) or insured bank CDs, paying about 2.25% for a similar 5-year term. Those CDs push the inflation breakeven rate out to 2.23%, which I think makes CDs a favorable investment.

My advice to TIPS investors: Stay on the sidelines. Wait for higher yields.

Here's a history of all 4- to 5-year TIPS auctions since 2017, showing the value of patience:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.