Green Plains Has Encountered An Unexpectedly Strong Q4, But Its 2020 Outlook Is Worsening

The company's Q3 earnings report also showed that it has used the proceeds from last year's asset sales to buyback shares and strengthen its financial position.

The share price of ethanol and agribusiness company Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) has staged a sustained rally over the last four months, having more than doubled from its August lows (see figure). While it remains below its 2019 high, the company's share price has handily outperformed those of its ethanol production peers since September began. This turnaround has been as impressive as it was unexpected.

Data by YCharts

The company's share price began to rally in early September on President Donald Trump's tweeted promise to provide much-needed support to the U.S. agricultural sector via the country's biofuels blending policy. While this relief has failed to materialize, practical support did appear in late September as the overall ethanol sector reduced production volumes in the face of persistent low production margins. Production fell so low that ethanol stocks, which had remained unusually high since early 2017, fell to an almost 3-year low. Ethanol prices rose against gasoline prices in response, prompting corn ethanol production margins to rise to their highest levels since the first half of 2018 (see figure).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2019).

Not all ethanol producers benefited from the margin expansion, of course, with those that had cut back on their own production volumes necessarily missing out. Green Plains, however, did not fall into that latter group. On the contrary, in what hindsight has shown to be a very well-timed deal, Green Plains sold three of its ethanol production facilities to Valero Energy (VLO) in Q4 2018 for $300 million. Valero revealed earlier this year that it had suspended operations at two of those facilities in response to the sector's low production margins.

Green Plains, on the other hand, allocated the cash that it raised from the sale in other ways. First, it has embarked on a substantial share buyback program in 2019 that has seen its number of shares outstanding fall by approximately 7 million shares, or 18% (see figure). In its Q3 earnings report the company announced that it was doubling its existing share buyback authorization to $200 million. Second, Green Plains has maintained its diversification efforts by continuing to invest in protein projects, the most recent of which is to achieve full production in Q1 2020. Finally, it has reduced its debt load by a sizeable amount and cut its interest expenses by almost 50% over the last year in the process.

Data by YCharts

These decisions allowed Green Plains to beat the Q3 GAAP EPS consensus by $0.13 despite missing badly on revenue (down 20% YoY). Investors cheered the company's ability to reduce its earnings despite reporting a lower revenue number, prompting a 11.6% share price increase on the day that followed the earnings announcement. The result, combined with evidence of rebounding ethanol production margins, has in turn contributed to a sharp rebound in the consensus earnings estimate for FY 2020.

Whether the new, increasingly upbeat outlook from both the market and analysts is maintained will depend in large part on what happens with ethanol's production margins. U.S. ethanol exports are running about 12% behind last year's pace (through the end of September) due to America's ongoing trade wars with countries such as China. Domestic demand has been constrained due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's [EPA] decision earlier this year to reduce blending volumes under the national biofuels mandate. Future margins will only be propped up by continued production shortfalls as a result.

Unfortunately for ethanol producers, though, the sector responded to higher margins in October and November by immediately bringing production back on-line. Production volumes in December have rebounded near all-time highs on both seasonal and absolute bases (see figure). The ethanol sector has returned to a state of over-production as a result, as evidenced by a substantial decline to the price of ethanol relative to that of gasoline. The return over operating costs for ethanol production facilities in Iowa has rapidly declined from $0.36/gallon shortly before Thanksgiving to $0.05 now.

The continued strength of the share price of Green Plains is surprising given this rapid deterioration of its operating outlook. The company is in a much stronger financial position now than it was even a year ago, it is true, but Q3's earnings report showed that its earnings are still highly sensitive to ethanol production margins, notwithstanding recent asset sales. There are two possible explanations. The first is that the share price is being driven by recent earnings revisions upward rather than by current production fundamentals. The second is that investor sentiment is being buoyed by the recent news that China might suspend its tariffs on U.S. ethanol as part of the up to $50 billion in annual U.S. agricultural commodity purchases that it has targeted as part of the recent trade agreement between the two countries. China certainly has the potential ability to quickly reverse the current ethanol over-production situation in the U.S.

At this point, however, the share price of Green Plains appears to be trading more on future possibilities than on current production fundamentals. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that its shares are overvalued at present as a result. Its share price declined by 50% in Q2 2019 after sector production margins fell by almost $0.40/gallon. While the most recent margin decline has yet to reach that magnitude, not to mention Q2's lows, I expect weakened margins to be a hurdle to the company's share price until a sustained rebound occurs.

