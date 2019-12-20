Hershey Is A Wonderful Company But Shares Are Not A Wonderful Price

We look to find what a fair price may be to add the stock to my portfolio.

I have long admired the company for its storied brands and would like to one day see it in my portfolio for the long term.

Source

The Hershey Company (HSY) has seen its brands grow beyond its namesakes since its founding 1894. The company continues to transform its business to ensure it is well diversified and can grow in different environments. Over the years, consumers have drifted slowly away from consumables high in sugar and Hershey did not fail to recognize this. As the company has acquired other packaged food brands it has seen it stock continue to perform. As an investor I like purchasing shares in companies who's products I know or love. This makes investing much more exciting for me as well as I get to see the products and know I am somehow involved in the company who produces those goods. However, I look for an opportunity to purchase shares when they are trading at a discount to their historical valuation not a premium. Currently, shares of Hershey trade at a higher valuation than what I would be willing to pay.

Performance

In the most recent quarter, Hershey reported earnings that bea on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue grew 2.6% once accounting for a 0.2% currency headwind. Organic growth which excludes acquisitions was up a solid 1.6%. Earnings saw a bit better growth with EPS up 3.9%. The company was able to increase margins in the quarter which is a positive and means the company can make more profit on any growth in sales. While any growth in the consumer packaged good space is a positive in the current environment, these results are not what one typically would assign a high multiple to. The company also issued guidance which came in below expectations and which probably led to the pullback off recent highs. Management now sees full year EPS of $5.54-$5.66. This compares to $5.58 in 2018. When adjusted, the earnings reflects growth of around 6-7%. This is a bit better but still doesn't make me think the shares are worth almost 26x earnings.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we can see where the company is from a financial strength standpoint.

Source: 10Q

The company has a bit over $300 million in cash and has roughly $4.175 of short term and long term debt. I do not find this too be too significant as the company earns well over $1 billion a year in net income. The debt/EBITDA stands around 2.4x which is on the high end of the range for the last 10 years. The company will probably focus on integrating current acquisitions and paying down debt to a more normalized level in the near term. However, it is worth noting this debt is coming at a rather cheap cost with rates so low.

Having leading brands and being as old as Hershey is, it is evident the company has a valuable moat around itself.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has many top brands and a leading position in market share for confectionery goods. This makes me confident the company can navigate most economic environments and continue to deliver shareholder returns in the future.

The company has been focusing on international growth and profits as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Given the stronghold many European chocolate companies have in the space, HSY has been focusing on the opportunity to capture market share and be profitable. So far this has been working. As the company continues to grow its brand portfolio it can leverage its distribution to sell these snacks internationally as well.

Lastly, the company is committed to continuing to return cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company wants to maintain a 50% payout ratio, the sales growth targets of 6-8% will become increasingly important in ensuring growing returns. The company has grown its dividend for the last 10 years and appears to be on a stable track to continue to do so in the future. This bodes well for those looking for income from their investment.

Valuation

Looking at the 5 year average valuation for Hershey shares, we can see if the stock currently trades at, above, or below its average.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, the shares trade at a premium to their average P/S, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. Should the shares return to their average 5 year forward P/E, the stock would need to decline another 10% or so. A premium to the average valuation is acceptable should their be some sort of above average growth expected. But since this is not the case, the shares appeared over valued compared to their average.

Looking at the average dividend yield, investors can also identify whether shares offer an opportunity to pick up an abnormally high yield.

Source: Yieldchart

The shares currently yield 2.14% and on average since 1995 have yielded 2.17%. This means shares at this time offer a dividend that is below the average. Perhaps signaling again that the stock is slightly overvalued. I like to buy shares when the yield reaches a compelling yield versus their own history. That would mean getting the shares around a 2.5% yield or $123 per share.

Lastly, looking at Hershey compared to peers we can identify if the shares offer value versus others in the space.

Data by YCharts

Currently, Hershey trades at a premium to peers in almost every way. The shares do offer a bit higher trailing dividend compared to Mondelez (MDLZ).

Conclusion

Currently shares of Hershey do not offer an enticing enough valuation for me to start a position. While I believe in the long term story for the company, waiting for an opportunity to buy shares about 15% lower from here would be more ideal. I like to capture above average dividends and know I got the shares at below average valuation levels. Assuming the performance of the company is not hindered, the normalization back to average valuation leads to more upside in the long term. For now I continue to wait to enter a position. Should the company make more acquisitions or see growth accelerate, I would look to adjust the price I am willing to pay for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.