Lululemon: Gearing Up For A Great Quarter

In terms of growth, international sales are still lagging behind North American business. However, stategic advancements give the Company plenty of room to grow internationally.

The strength of Lululemon lies in its fundamentals, which some analysts may have misunderstood from last quarter report.

Introduction

Despite Lululemon’s (LULU) beat in its last earnings report, its shares price sunk almost 5% the next day. The following analysis shows why Lululemon is a healthy company that can be bought at this price level, and why I expect it to soon climb back to its recent highs.

Source: Reuters

Strategic Capabilities and Operational Efficiency

“Our five-year vision details our path to grow our core business in the low double-digits annually, while also doubling our men's, doubling our digital and quadrupling our international businesses by the end of 2023.” Calvin McDonald, CEO.

Looking at the numbers the Company is producing, the four tasks outlined above by the CEO seem reasonable and attainable. In the last year, Lululemon continued its expansion both locally and internationally. The Company increased in number of stores, especially internationally. In order to match the growth strategy plan, it opened 39 new stores in total, of which 24 outside North America. Quadrupling international business translates in over $1 billion in international sales by 2023. As of Q3 2019, the Company stands at $332 million, compared to $244 million of a year earlier. International sales are indeed growing, but at a slower pace compared to North American business. In fact, the average net revenue per store as increased year over year of 15% and 16% in United States and Canada, respectively. However, the increase in revenue averages to only 7% per store for stores outside North America. The difference is significant but not alarming. The e-commerce inclusion in the revenue data could partially explain such difference as, ‘direct to customer’ business segment is expected to drive more sales in North America, where Brand recognition is already strong. Direct to customer sales overall grew 11% more than store sales year over year. This revenue can be expected to ramp up internationally as well, where brand recognition will take some time to develop. Positive signals come from the Asian business, particularly from China, where the business has grown at a rate of over 70% in 2019. That being said, overall business outside North America is still lagging behind core business, and has significant room for growth.

Source: Table created by author with data from annual reports

Operational efficiency keeps improving and the Company’s operating synergy continues to develop. The Company’s margins remain in fact very high. In particular, the Company managed to reduce product costs, and achieve an increase in gross margin of 0.7% to 55.1%, and an increase in Operating margin of 1% to 19.2%.

Very Strong Financials

While it is important to analyze the Company's strategic growth, it appears that the real strength of the company lies in its fundamentals.

Source: Figure created by author with data from annual reports

Over the past 5 years, Lululemon has been able to consistently hold significant levels of cash, doing so with almost no debt. This becomes evident when we observe the Net Operating Cash Flows of the Company. Since 2015, Lululemon managed to grow its annual net operating cash flows of 150%, from $298 million of FY15 to $743 million of FY18. The last report in Q3 2019, however, shows what at first glance some analysts may have considered as a trend reversal. In fact, net operating cash flow for the first three quarters of 2019 is only $95 million. Compared to the $317 million for the same quarters in 2018, the current CF level appears quite shallow. A more in-depth analysis of the cash flow statement shows instead that this is the result of Company’s strategic movements, such as a significant increase in inventories, a decrease in accounts payable, and more conspicuous prepayment of income tax compared to last year. All these factors seem to allude that Lululemon is gearing up for a dazzling end of the year, where sales tend to spike up due to holiday season (Figure B), and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another earnings beat in Q4.

Figure A Figure B

A) Source: Figure created by author with data from annual reports

B) Figure: Monthly retail sales of U.S. clothing stores (in million U.S. dollars)

Source: Statista.com

Capital Structure

Another point that could be easily misunderstood is the material increase in liabilities experienced in 2019. This is due to the “ASC 842, Leases” accounting regulation, adopted by Lululemon on February 4, 2019. Technically, the additional $564 million in Non-current lease liabilities can be considered as a debt, as the Company is forced to make periodic payments on its leasing arrangements. Lululemon generally enters in long term leases (5-10 years) and during the lease period the Company is obliged to perform its obligations. This means that even if the Company decides to close down one store, generally it would still have to pay the base rent and related charges, as these leases cannot be cancelled at the Company’s option. While this change affects the visual representation of its leverage level (figure C), practically it is just an additional accounting disclosure. Excluding this figure, Lululemon’s already low leverage would decrease even more, from 0.44x in 2018 to 0.39x in 2019.

Figure C) Source: Figure created by author with data from annual reports

Analyzing the liquidity situation, borrowing is practically nonexistent, as it stands at only 2 million. Moreover, Lululemon generates significant cash flows in the core business and has $586 million cash at hand. Additionally, the Company has a capacity under its revolving facility of additional $398 million.

The liquidity situation of Lululemon is therefore very comfortable, as the Company maintains substantial financial resources due to the consistent cash generated by its operating activities.

Sector Comparison

It is getting more and more difficult to find a direct competitor with Lululemon, as the Company continues to develop its own identity. In terms of gross margins, it could be compared to companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (UA). The first stands at 44.7% gross margin, while the latter at 48.3%. Lululemon stands above both (and most of the industry), with gross margins of 55%, showing that its operating efficiency is nonetheless a strong competitive advantage.

D) Source: Figure created by author with data from Statistics Canada

Overall, the sector is providing a fertile environment for growth. Revenue in clothing retail has been increasing since 2015 at a constant rate (figure D). In Canada over the last financial year, clothing and clothing accessories retails sales increased 1.8%. Over the years Lululemon has outperformed the trend of the wide retail sector, achieving a 5 years revenue growth of 83%. The current economic environment gives another positive input for Lululemon growth prospects.

Share performance analysis

Lululemon share price has already achieved a significant 200% gain in 5 years. However, when put in perspective and compared to its index, these gains look in line with the market.

Source: Bloomberg

Analyst sentiment towards the stock is also quite high, with a consensus price target of 240$ per share.

Lululemon is now trading at a P/E ratio of 51.86x. Compared to Under Armour P/E of 76.65x, and Nike P/E of 37.77x, the stock does not look overwhelmingly overpriced.

The recent drop in the stock price creates a short term opportunity, as I expect the company stock price to bounce back to its pre-Q3 release highs in the short-term and to end FY19 with an impressive quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.