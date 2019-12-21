Building A Strong Retirement Income Portfolio - Part 4: Debt, Profitability And Analyst Metrics

Parts 1 - 2 of this series gave an overview of many classes of high-yield income vehicles, where to find them, and trading tips for certain high yield vehicles. We also discussed risk management, diversification, mental attitude, market sentiment, cash level management, and assembling a watchlist.

Part 3 focused on Dividend Coverage, i.e., how to tell if an income vehicle is covering its dividends/distributions or not. It also discussed valuations for high yield asset classes, including a table which detailed comparative valuation metrics used for assessing a potential investment.

Part 4 will cover profitability metrics and how to research/calculate them - Debt Leverage metrics, how to assess them for your target income vehicle, Analysts' Price Targets and Ratings, and Performance research.

Like many industries, the investment research industry adores acronyms - they save everyone some time, except a novice investor, who hasn't memorized the lingo yet.

Here's a table of some Profitability metrics, and where you'll find the data to assemble them. In addition to these metrics, there's also Free Cash Flow which you can research via a company's Cash Flow Statements. A variation of FCF is unlevered FCF - how much cash flow a company generates before it pays interest charges.

Many analysts see free cash flow as more useful metric than EBITDA, since FCF gives a better idea of the amount of earnings that's really available to a firm after it meets its interest, tax, and other commitments, such as capex.

As we noted in part 3 of this series, firms that have heavy capex, such as midstream pipelines, or shipowners, will use a variation of FCF, called Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, to assess the amount of money available for paying shareholder distributions.

EBITDA has become a very popular tool, in addition to free cash flow, but there are important differences.

EBITDA can be a good tool for measuring a company before and after an acquisition for which it took on more debt. It can show you how leveraged acquisitions are working out. It also can be useful when comparing two or more companies. You'll find all the data for it on the income statement. EBITDA becomes a bigger deal for capital-intensive firms that have a heavy asset base, which generates a lot of depreciation and amortization, a non-cash expense.

Return on Assets, ROA, is calculated by dividing a company's annual or Trailing Twelve Months, TTM,, i.e. four quarters of earnings by its total assets. It uses earnings from the income statement and total assets from the balance sheet.

Return on Equity, ROE, divides that same earnings figure by the equity amount listed in the Liabilities & Shareholders Equity section at the bottom of the balance sheet. A wrinkle on this is whether or not to use the equity from non-controlling interests. Keep it consistent - if you use earnings that included those from non-controlling interests, then include non-controlling equity in the total equity denominator for calculating ROA.

Return on Investment, ROI, is, of course, a basic profit calculation that we've all used since we sold our firsr cup of lemonade at our neighborhood stand, but when it comes to publicly-traded companies' presentations, it can vary. Sometimes they'll publish ROI figures for a specific project or company segment. Other companies might publish company-wide ROI ratios.

Net Operating Income, NOI, can be sourced from quarterly and annual income statements. Net Investment Income, NII, is usually seen on statements from CEFs and REITs.

EV stands for Enterprise Value. This is an interesting metric because it includes both equity and debt financing. It's a useful way to compare different types of companies' valuations, because it takes into account both equity and debt. Some firms utilize debt to fund their growth, while other firms use equity - EV/EBITDA can measure both firms' overall valuations.

The basic formula for EV is: Market Capitalization + Total Debt – Cash and Equivalents. You can get a company's debt and cash figures from the balance sheet and the market cap from most financial sites. You'd then divide that total by the most recent four quarters of EBITDA to derive EV/EBITDA.

Operating Margin and EBITDA Margin can give you basic operating profitability percentages for a company. There are other variations on EBITDA, such as EBIT, Earnings Before Income & Taxes, which might be used for evaluating firms with lower depreciation and amortization.

Debt Ratios:

Just as EBITDA can be useful for determining valuations, it also can be useful for assessing whether or not a firm is over leveraged on its debt, in relation to its peers.

On the balance, deduct cash from total debt to derive net debt, and then divide that net total by the most recent four quarters of EBITDA. One wrinkle in this formula is that some firms tend to use an annualized version of the most recent quarter's EBITDA in this ratio.

For example, if a firm made an accretive, major acquisition in the most recent quarter, using the most recent quarter's higher EBITDA total in this equation could give you a clearer picture of what type of debt leverage you might expect going forward.

We've often seen a firm's Net Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio showing a healthy decrease, but not because the company paid off debt, but because a new acquisition increased its EBITDA substantially.

REITs use a variation on this leverage ratio by comparing a company's Net Debt to its most recent four quarters of Funds From Operations, FFO, or Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO/EBITDA. Like Net Debt/EBITDA, this illustrates how much cash flow coverage of its Debt that the REIT currently has.

Total Debt/Equity uses balance sheet data to detail how much debt that management is amassing, in comparison to shareholder equity. As with any ratio, there are two moving parts - is management constantly building up more debt, while also decreasing shareholder equity?

You can find the answer by either keeping records of this ratio, or also checking on some charting sites, such as YCharts. As usual, it's a good idea to compare this to a company's peers, or an industry average.

EBITDA/Interest Coverage is useful in determining how well a company is handling its debt load. For example, the firm might be taking on more debt, but it has used the debt for new acquisitions which generate more than enough EBITDA to pay the firms higher interest charges... or not.

Current Ratio measures total current assets vs. total current liabilities. We're on the fence about this ratio - it can often be distorted by timing issues on a quarterly basis. It could be a useful warning signal for a company which may be headed toward a liquidity crisis.

Analysts' Ratings & Targets:

Ahhh, the analysts' game. Picture a situation in which you're paid to publish estimates of a company's future earnings. However, you don't work at the company, so you aren't privy to inside discussions or inside information which may affect the profitability of the company.

So then you put out your latest earnings estimate, along with a qualitative thumbs up or thumbs down rating, such as outperform or underperform. Every quarter, when the company reports its earnings, hundreds of thousands of investors may base their buy and sell decisions for this company on how well the company's actual earnings compare to your arm's length estimates.

If you messed up your estimate, and made it too high, the company gets punished - short-term investors sell it off after earnings. Conversely, if you messed up your earnings estimate, by making it too low, and the company reports much higher earnings, well, then the company "beat earnings estimates" and the price/share shoots upward.

If this sounds somewhat absurd to you, it is, but it's the reality of short-term market trading. Just look at Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) quarterly history vs. analysts' estimates.

If you're a long term investor, read past the "beats/misses" section and compare the year-over-year multi-quarter, or annual growth. That will give you a clearer picture of a firm's sales and profit trajectory than any comparison to analysts' estimates. Moreover, determine if management is hitting its earnings guidance estimates.

Related to quarterly earnings are analysts' price targets for a company, we generally disregard the highest target. Instead, we look at the average and the low price target. If you like how a firm's other metrics look, and it's a significant percent below the average price target, or even better, below the lowest price target, you may have found something worth investing in. Also, you might want to take a look at the trajectory of analysts' price targets - are they rising or falling?

Stocks also move after an analyst upgrade or downgrade. Do you agree with their new assessment - does it make sense? For example, a company can be firing on all cylinders, but its price may have risen too high to be a compelling buy. Welcome to December 2019.

Earnings Data:

Your initial research may be to read a company's latest earnings release, but don't stop there. Earnings releases vary widely in how much data they detail - some are maddeningly short on detail, and may not even include any financial statements.

Reading a company's quarterly and annual SEC filings, while a surefire cure for insomnia, should provide the details that are missing in the earnings releases. We're constantly amazed at how much data is missing from earnings releases - shares outstanding is one item that often goes missing.

10Q reports cover quarterly earnings, while 10K earnings cover annual earnings. There are different numbers for foreign company filings - 6K for quarterly, and 20F for annual.

Company Presentations - These can be very useful for giving you a deeper understanding of a firm's competitive standing within its industry, its newer developments, where management is trying to steer the company, its long-term earnings, debt leverage and dividend history for dividend growth and coverage. There are often quarterly statements at the end of the presentations.

Then there's the earnings call transcript. Seeking Alpha has become the preeminent website for this info. You'd be well advised to carry a bag of salt with you when you sit down to read earnings call transcripts - maybe not as big as the bags of salt your local highway plows use on the roads after the latest snow storm, but, just sayin...

That snide snippet we put in this table "Everything's swell, we only lost $1B this quarter" speaks to the overwhelming enthusiasm you're bound to encounter from management on these earnings calls and on earnings releases. In fact, it seems to be more the norm these days, even in the face of losses, and lousy operating metrics, for management to cite the "excellent company performance" of the quarter/period/year that they're reporting.

You may find yourself saying out loud, after reading some of these releases/transcripts, "Are you out of your mind, you boneheads just lost XX million dollars?!! How can that be an excellent performance? And why are you thanking all of your employees for this debacle?!!"

Bottom line: There can be a whole lotta spin on the bottom line.

Performance:

If you want to dig deeper into how your target stock is regarded by the market, compare its performance vs. the S&P 500, but also compare it to an appropriate benchmark, such as a sector ETF. For example, if you're measuring the price performance of a target utility stock, compare it to the Utilities Select Spider Fund ETF (UTF).

Closing thoughts:

We hope that this article has given you some useful info that'll aid you in your quest for a strong retirement income portfolio. If you have some additional favorite metrics, we'd love to hear about them.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.