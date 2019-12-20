Rebuttal To An 'Unprecedented Opportunity' In Oil Paradigm Shift: 'Oil Really Is A Finite Resource'

A Seeking Alpha reader asked me to comment upon a lengthy thesis that the oil market is about to make a regime change from a “regime of abundance” to a “return to scarcity.” And so the value of oil exploration and production (“E&P”) equities would be a “multi-bag” opportunity. The investment officer has his own fund of E&P stocks, but he referenced the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) to show the ETF is near its all-time low, and that he thinks it will turn in the next six months.

My reason for addressing this thesis has nothing to do with the specific individual or fund. Rather, it presents a specific opportunity to respond to the various prongs of the bull oil thesis.

The first prong of the argument is that oil inventories really do not drive oil prices. They are driven by sentiment or the regime, which is about to change. I discussed my rebuttal to that argument in this article.

As a second prong in the presentation that investing in E&P companies provides an “Unprecedented Opportunity,” Mr. Mark Gordan, CIO of Ascent Oil Fund, made a case that unsurpassed Capex cuts and the peak oil theory of geology would soon result in lower conventional production.

I think that conventional production, whether it’s capex or geology – and the two sort of go together – but I think that conventional production is going to have a hard time staying flat after 2021.”

And that non-OPEC conventional production will begin to decline in 2021.

So far, the world has shown no propensity of running out of oil. World proved reserves of oil were higher than they have ever been at the end of 2018 and keep rising…

And non-OPEC proved oil reserves have never been higher….

And U.S. proved oil reserves were at an all-time high, despite all of the depletion each year…

OPEC has a vested interest in experiencing higher oil prices. If anything, it would have a bias toward projecting a slower supply growth in future non-OPEC production.

It recently published its annual World Oil Outlook (“WOO”). Its forecast for its medium-term global oil liquids supply growth. From 2018 though 2024 it forecasts a growth of about 6 million barrels per day, with a break-out in the chart below.

It also published its breakdown of non-OPEC production by year. In 2022, it projects a gain of about 1.5 million barrels per day…

… which is likely to be higher than the growth in global consumption that it projects to be about 1.0 million barrels per day.

OPEC also detailed where it expects non-OPEC production growth between 2018 and 2024 as follows…

While the charts above provide a macro view, I thought it would be important to also provide some more specific example for color.

Chevron

in a recent presentation by Chevron, it shows that its capex budget has dropped by about 50 percent while its production has grown.

Furthermore, it is projecting a 5-year growth rate of 3-4 % with flat capex.

It has also advised the market that it is taking a $10-11 billion write down on assets in this fourth quarter. It has lowered its expectations for future oil and gas prices.

We have to make the tough choices to high-grade our portfolio and invest in the highest-return projects in the world we see ahead of us, and that’s a different world than the one that lies behind us,” CEO Mike Wirth told the Wall Street Journal. “Our emphasis on short cycle investments is expected to deliver improved returns on capital and stronger free cash flow over the long-term.”

I previously wrote about how Chevron sees the shale game as a scale game. They have the size and resources to dominate the Permian, along with ExxonMobil.

It has also made a final investment decision to spend $5.7 billion on a new project in the Gulf of Mexico. First oil is expected to come online in 2024.

It is just one of many projects coming that will be coming online in the Gulf of Mexico. The Energy Department expects these projects to contribute about 44,000 b/d in 2019 and about 190,000 b/d in 2020 as projects ramp up production.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources (CLR) stated in their 2Q19 earnings call that:

Our crude oil production growth is running ahead of schedule and we expect average production for the year to be in the upper-half of our original guidance. We have also achieved the efficiencies throughout the first-half of 2019 that will allow the reduction of drilling rigs from 19 rigs in SCOOP STACK to 12 rigs on early fourth quarter of 2019. This 37% reduction in our southern rig fleet was made possible by the step change in performance from our Springer and Woodford rig fleets in Project SpringBoard. I am proud that our teams can exceed production estimates with lower rig activity, that is operating and capital efficiency at its best.”

CEO Harold Hamm also opined that “we're probably 100 rigs more U.S. than is needed today.” And the work is being done by far fewer workers, according to new studies. The number of fracking crews is down 20 percent from last year in the Permian Basin.

Guyana

Apart from focusing on shale oil in the Permian Basin, XOM’s biggest growth area is Guyana. The first Liza phase is expected to produce around 120,000 b/d in about three months from first oil. The second phase is expected to add 220,000 b/d in mid-2022. And a third phase is projected to produce another 220,000 b/d in 2023. By 2025, Exxon expects to be producing 750,000 b/d offshore Guyana, about 20 percent of its current worldwide production.

Norway

Norway’s oil production, including condensates and natural gas liquids, rose to 1.83 million barrels per day in October. Production had been sliding over the past few years, but Equinor (EQNR), formerly Statoil, started production on the giant Johan Sverdrup offshore oilfield on October 5th, two months ahead of schedule and underbudget. The field was already producing well over 300,000 b/d and loading volumes are expected to average around 400,000 b/d in December.

Phase one production had been scheduled to ramp-up to 440,000 b/d in the summer. After reaching plateau production of the first phase, operating costs are projected to be under $2/b. The field will be powered from shore to run the platforms, instead of local supply, which reduces carbon emissions. Phase two will ramp-up production to 660,000 b/d by late 2022.

Equinor had planned the offshore production project in 2015, when oil prices had cratered. It is another testimony to the notion that the major oil companies basically ignore price cycles in their planning. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) also began producing first oil in the Gulf of Mexico this year when it planned the project back during the price collapse.

Conclusions

Oil is a finite resource but there is no indication that world oil production is about to top out and that we will enter an age of scarcity mentality within six months. On the contrary, oil companies are demonstrating how they are able to bring more oil online at costs previously thought to be unachievable, except in an Arab desert.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.