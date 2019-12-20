VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Indian Eyewear Retailer

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

OTCPK:SFTBY) SoftBank Vision Fund ( OTCPK:SFTBF invested $275M in Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart at a $1.5B valuation. Lenskart operates 500 stores in more than 100 cities but makes more than half of its money from online sales. The startup will use the new funds to improve its technology infrastructure and supply chain.

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) participated in the $156M Series C for Hong-Kong based mobile lender WeLab. The fintech operates WeLab Digital, which has over 41M registered users and has an average loan size of about $10,249. The company is working with over 300 institutions and hopes to hit 1,000. The funds will go towards tech R&D to roll out new products and into new regions.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS invested $75M in CallMiner, a developer of AI-powered speech-analytics software. The round brought the total fundraising up to $142M. CallMiner’s Eureka platform analyzes conversations between customers and company reps and can recommend what the rep should say next. The startup has about 400 customers, including Equifax, Sirius XM, and Dell. CallMiner competes with Nice (NASDAQ: NICE ) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT ).

Pfizer Ventures (NYSE: PFE ) and MPM Capital co-led the $49M Series A for Triplet Therapeutics, a biotherapeutics company developing antisense oligonucleotides and siRNAs to treat expansion repeat disorders such as Huntington disease and fragile X syndrome. The tissue-by-tissue development process means Triplet could target several conditions with one drug. The funding gives Triplet about two years of runway to get its lead candidates into clinical trials.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Eight Roads Ventures co-led the $25M round in internal talent platform Gloat. The startup’s AI-powered platform provides visibility on an employee’s full career path, including potential career options and achievements. The platform then matches employees with appropriate in-house teams, positions, or mentorships. Current Gloat customers include Unilever and Schneider Electric. The funds will help fuel hiring and expanding the New York and Tel Aviv offices.