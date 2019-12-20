Chipotle: Time To Consider Selling Out

Thesis

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has seen a tremendous year, gaining more than a 100% in market value from its lows around $385 per share in December of 2018. While consumer fears surrounding Chipotle's food poisoning outbreaks appear to be fading, I'm seeing some concerns from an investor standpoint. Chipotle is intrinsically overvalued on an earnings, cash flow, and book value basis, offers no dividend with little dividend potential looking forward, and is susceptible to more volatility in regards to its past issues with food poisoning and high valuation. The only true shareholder equity I see in Chipotle at these prices is the capital gain an investor would have made with a purchase at much lower levels. With that being said, I think Chipotle investors should consider selling their Chipotle stock after its impressive 52-week bull run and consider allocating capital elsewhere.

Chipotle is Intrinsically Overvalued

While Chipotle is still in the process of recovering from its outbreak headwinds, I don't find the recovery great enough to justify its lofty valuation. Chipotle's outbreak was declared over by the CDC in February of 2016. As seen in the graphic above, Chipotle's earnings collapsed throughout FY16 before bottoming out in FY17. Chipotle has recovered back to TTM earnings of roughly $10 per share, still down from its TTM highs in late FY15 of roughly $15 per share. Earnings are still strong and on an upward trend, however, Chipotle is sitting with P/E ratio of roughly 76, which is nearly triple the fast casual industry average P/E ratio of roughly 26. While Chipotle produces strong earnings, they simply aren't strong enough to justify an $832 per share price tag.

The graphic above shows Chipotle's price to free cash flow in comparison to its largest traded peers-Del Taco (TACO), MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF), and El Pollo Loco (LOCO). Chipotle is trading at 67 times its free cash flow. Per intrinsic value gurus such as Buffett, Graham, and Dodd, paying 30 times free cash flow for a great company would be on the pricey end. While Chipotle isn't a bad company, I don't see it being worthy of trading at 67 times its free cash flow, especially when its free cash flow CAGR over the last five years has been in the single digits. The average price to free cash flow ratio in the fast casual industry is 27.8, putting Chipotle well above its peer group and industry.

Here we see another massive discrepancy in Chipotle's market valuation in comparison to its peers. As stated previously, Chipotle's earnings and cash flow figures just don't justify its $823 per share price tag. Over a 5-year period Chipotle has grown free cash flow by 57%-just under a 10% CAGR-with EPS down roughly 22%. Companies that are trading at excessive multiples generally have exceptional cash flow forecasts, and are nonetheless usually tech companies. Chipotle is a standard fast casual restaurant. While it has demonstrated a strong recovery from illness outbreak headwinds and still has growth potential, it's still not enough to justify its current market valuation. Bottom line, there's just no way to justify paying $14 for $1 in book value for Chipotle stock. The valuation simply doesn't make sense when an investor can buy competitive peers' stock at much better bargains, as well as obtain a dividend.

In all, Chipotle is trading at excessive earnings, cash flow, and book value multiples in comparison to its peers and industry as a whole. While Chipotle is by all means a great business, its valuation is far too high to currently invest in. Chipotle's strong 52-week run has provided a great opportunity to cash out profits for those who were able to purchase Chipotle at much lower market levels.

Chipotle Offers No Dividend and Little Potential for a Valuable One

Chipotle doesn't offer its investors a dividend, which is problematic when considering the company produces earnings and cash flow that could support one. Now, while Chipotle could provide a dividend, the other issue arises in the value it would really offer investors. Let's just say Chipotle used every bit of its TTM free cash flow of $12.37 per share to pay investors dividends over the same period. The yield on an annual dividend of $12.37 per share for Chipotle investors at the current market price of $832 per share would be mere 1.48%. A realistic dividend from Chipotle would likely be around a 25% payout ratio, thus, providing an annual dividend of roughly $3.09 per share with a yield of 0.37% at current market prices around $832 per share. These figures just aren't up to par for investors looking for intrinsically undervalued businesses with strong dividend income potential.

Chipotle's Qualitative Downfalls

There are a few qualitative aspects surrounding Chipotle that could be problematic for it moving forward. The first is Chipotle's high valuation. Regardless of one's sentiment towards Chipotle stock, the company is carrying a high market valuation and doesn't provide a dividend. In the case of a recession that could be nearby, Chipotle would likely be hit hard, as it carries an inflated price tag and doesn't offer dividends. High price tag stocks with no dividends are usually the first to be sold by investors in an economic transition.

Chipotle's high valuation is particularly accommodated by excessive volatility when looking at Chipotle's food poisoning outbreak. Chipotle's stock lost more than 50% of its market value following its food poisoning outbreaks in 2015, and is still in the midst of its recovery moving into FY20. Chipotle is dedicated to working with local farms for meat and produce. While Chipotle's fresh, diverse supply chain is what its customers love, it comes with a risk. Having such a diverse supply chain increases the risk of potential food poisoning outbreaks, and also makes them harder to promptly identify and correct. I can't say another outbreak will or will not occur, however, I can say that another one would be quite detrimental to Chipotle and its shareholders.

Chipotle is also on the higher end of the pocket book when it comes to fast casual restaurants. A burrito with a drink and a bag of chips will cost you about $15. There have been whispers for quite some time now of a potential recession on the horizon. Should we see a recession in the near future, I fear Chipotle may suffer more than the cheaper alternatives in the fast casual industry. Chipotle lost approximately 75% of its market value following the housing market crash in FY08, thus, Chipotle likely won't fare too well in the event of another recession.

How Did Chipotle Become So Overvalued?

Chipotle has likely achieved its inflated value due to simply optimistic speculation and socio-economic greed. Chipotle was trading around $730 per share before its food poisoning outbreak collapse. Once Chipotle appeared to be past its outbreak issues I believe investors delved into the stock with the anticipation that it would get back to all-time highs. I also believe that investors anticipated a quicker earnings and cash flow recovery. For those who purchased Chipotle sub-$730 per share have done well and should likely capitalize on the only gain Chipotle offers-market capital gain. For those with positions at higher market levels closer to $800 per share, I would recommend leveraging your position with put options. In all, I believe speculation sparked Chipotle's bull-run, and euphoria has kept it alive unduly long.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chipotle is intrinsically overvalued when looking at all key quantitative metrics. It is trading at excessively high multiples in comparison to its peers and industry as a whole. Additionally, Chipotle offers no dividend with little ability to offer one of the remote attraction for dividend investors at current market levels. Chipotle is also susceptible to massive losses under the circumstance of a recession or another food poisoning outbreak. While nearly all securities suffer under a recession, Chipotle could see harsher losses due to the fact that it already has a lofty valuation and is one the most expensive chains in the fast casual industry. Chipotle is still recovering from its food poisoning outbreak in FY15, and the reality of what another one would do to Chipotle and its shareholders is worth considering for Chipotle investors. I would like to note that I think Chipotle is a fine company, however, it's overvalued to a point where it's likely a responsible decision to cash out profits and allocate capital elsewhere. For those invested in Chipotle at prices closer to current market levels, I would recommend selling and taking the incurred minor gains/losses, and/or leverage your position with put options.

