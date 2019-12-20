Phillips 66 Partners Breaks Out Of Long-Term Base As MLPs Show Signs Of Life

Is this just another head-fake by one of the market's worst-performing sectors or a sign of renewal and rejuvenation as investors search for safe and secure yield?

Phillips 66 Partners has broken out of a long-term base as it and other MLPs finally show signs of life.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) is hitting 52-week highs and has broken out of a long-term base:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The breakout is likely due to a number of positive catalysts, many of which I wrote about in my last article on the MLP:

Recent elimination of the IDRs.

An attractive 6.15% yield as compared to the 10-year Treasury (1.9%).

A conservative distribution coverage ratio of 1.29x combined with a relatively low leverage ratio and investment-grade credit rating.

The 900,000 bpd Gray Oak Pipeline going in-service in November (PSXP has a 42.25% ownership level).

A bevy of excellent growth projects to propel distribution growth going forward, including the Lake Charles Isomerization, which reached full production in September:

Source: Q3 Presentation

The combination of the Lake Charles iso-unit and the Gray Oak pipeline going in-service will lead to strong yoy Q4 comparisons when the partnership announces its Q4 EPS report (last year this came on February 2nd). Note the Bayou Bridge Pipeline (segments I and II - 40% ownership, 290,000 bpd) and Lake Charles products pipeline (100% ownership) also came online this year (Q1 and Q2, respectively) and will also boost Q4 2019 yoy comparisons.

Sector Rebound?

Note that PSXP is not the only midstream or MLP company that is showing signs of strength and hitting new 52-week highs, Enbridge (ENB), North America's largest energy infrastructure company, is also hitting new highs:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen by the graphic above, Enbridge is up 25%+ this year yet still boasts a very attractive 6.26% yield. Despite the move, I am still bullish on ENB and have a $45 price target based on the fact that the company's current distributable cash flow implies it could raise the dividend 10% annually for the next four years (see Enbridge's Excellent Dividend Growth Potential (Even Without Line-3).

In addition, the broadly-based Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is up 10% over the past three weeks and sports a nearly 10% yield:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Summary & Conclusion

PSXP is breaking out to highs not seen since April of 2016. The move appears to be supported by other midstream operators, including Enbridge, as well as the broadly-based Alerian MLP ETF. PSXP delivers excellent income (6.15%). The partnership's conservative DCF coverage ratio combined with a strong inventory of organic growth projects bodes well for a continuation of the strong dividend growth profile investors have come to expect:

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

That said, as I pointed out in my last article on PSXP, the additional LP units issued to eliminate the IDRs paid up to general partner Phillips 66 (PSX) means that - over the short term - distribution growth will likely slow considerably from the 30% CAGR the partnership has delivered since the IPO. However, I do expect the partnership to recovery in mid-to-late 2020 and resume excellent dividend growth going forward, albeit at a more measured pace (~15% annually for a few years).

Whether the move in the broad MLP sector is sustainable likely relies on continued strong oil prices. That, of course, depends on OPEC+Russia continuing to cut production in order to allow growing US shale production to elbow its way onto global markets. However, in the short term, it appears a lack of adequate oil export capacity may throttle US production. This could lead to a widening of the Brent-to-WTI discount, lower gasoline prices in the US, and growing volumes for a refiner-based MLP like PSXP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSXP ENB PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.