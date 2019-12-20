Market Volatility Bulletin: Most Sectors Down Even As The SPX Continues Higher

Most of the sector SPDRs are down on Friday, even as the S&P rises.

The S&P 500 (SPY) continues to drift higher to close out the week - the fourth consecutive week of gains for the majors (DIA, QQQ, IWM). Curiously, most of the sectors are down, even as the overall S&P is higher by close to half a percent. Rate-sensitive Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) are toward the bottom of the heap.

Amidst the mild activity, spot VIX has managed to stick around north of the 12.00 marker.

Thoughts On Volatility

The VIX and VX30 indexes are both nearing their lows going back over the past fifteen months or so. Does that mean that the volatility complex has run out of fuel for falling still further?

I'll argue both sides. We had some kind of driver (monetary policy, trade, or economic woes) that lifted vol off the bottom in each of the last instances. At least on the trade and monetary fronts, there isn't a lot of motivation to upset markets as we head into 2020. So lower ground for vol looks pretty reasonable.

The argument for higher vols is that the economic data is still patchy, and traders are likely hesitant to offer vols down into the 10-11 handle unless and until the SPX dips are tested and bought in very short order.

We almost never observe an economy that is firing on all cylinders. To this effect, we should find no shortage of warning signs, and/or fear-mongering.

Still, the realized vols that have been on display in equity markets are nearing levels that show a total lack of fear. How were investor nerves - so easily frayed only in August - suddenly unshakable only a few months later?

Maybe investors have become convinced that policymakers won't allow the economy to fail anymore. Even modest signals of recession set the US to back down on trade policy, while "insurance cuts" kick into gear in the monetary channel.

Some failure is good. We need failure to communicate how people, businesses, and economies should alter their current behavior. As someone who has taught quite a bit at the undergraduate and graduate levels, I can't tell you how often I run across students who don't care even a bit about the actual subject matter, and yet obsess about their grades.

Term Structure

Behold, the bi-weekly term structure going back to October 3rd. The last time we observed a flat VX futures curve was in early Oct, when the twin ISM disappointments were released.

Since that time, the term structure has steadily drifted lower, with little interruption. The largest dump occurred in the two-week span between Oct 3 and Oct 17.

Now that we are more or less at the bottom, I believe that the gains from going short vol via instruments such as SVXY become far more about steady(ish) roll decay, and less about absolute moves low in the term structure itself.

Not surprisingly, SPX vol has seen sympathy moves in the VIX of Russell2K stocks. RVX is holding up about 2 points higher than SPX volatility. This is well in keeping with the typical range, though we've seen a decent amount of variation in the spread.

For 2019, SPX vol has largely been driven by trade issues, while it Russell vol has tended to spike with news of domestic economic woes. Both indicators are at or near the bottom of their respective ranges.

MarketChamelion.com - Implied vols: XLU (teal) vs SPY (red)

The US 10YR Treasury, still a fair shot lower than it was at the outset of 2019, is yielding 1.92% at the moment. Gone are the days of plunging rates that we experienced from Feb through August. Rate-sensitive sectors such as XLU are undergoing higher levels of volatility.

The spread between vol on the SPY and the XLU is minimal, and I don't want to make too much of it, as that would be silly. I mention this spread only as it may be suggestive that sector-level vols may be heating up, and that rate-instruments may heat up (in relative terms at least) before we see follow-through in equities.

Wrap Up

Alan was responding to a visual in the most recent MVB that showed how the VIX of VIX has been on the rise. The N. Korean news corresponds to what markets courted as a risk before summarily (and one might argue) dismissing in May - September of 2017. Even if the VIX itself never rose much on the episode, there were bursts of volatility that gave the VVIX something of a boost during that period.

