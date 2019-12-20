Sanofi: Still Waiting For Champagne

The first step company transformation is the acquisition of the biotech company Synthorx for $2.5bn to amplify the oncology portfolio.

Investment Thesis

On December 9, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) CEO Paul Hudson announced a new strategy. Stock price reacted firmly to the announcement in a positive way. The same day Sanofi announced the acquisition of the Californian biotech Synthorx for $2.5bn. I think that Sanofi is now correctly priced, waiting for management strategy execution that could result in value increase.

A new strategy

Sanofi is one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world, with €34,463 Bln revenues in 2018. It develops and markets drugs in different areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and vaccines.

Earlier this year, Sanofi appointed a new CEO, Paul Hudson, in place of Olivier Brandicourt that guided the company in the period 2016-2019. As decreasing revenues started to impact Sanofi's business, a new CEO was the first signal of a future strategy shift. Thus, on 09 December 2019, Paul Hudson announced the new strategy based on cancer biotech and critical growth areas.

The new strategy develops on four pillars (as stated in the official communication):

Prioritization on key growth drivers, especially pivoting on Dupixent (Dupilumab) and vaccines.

R&D focus on six potentially transformative medicines (Fitusiran, BIVV001, Venglustat, SERD, Nirsevimab, BTKi).

Operating efficiencies increase to fund growth. The management expects an expansion of the operating income margin (BOI) of 30% by 2022, in combination with €2bn of savings.

Strategy support with a new internal structure. The business will be divided into three business areas (Specialty Care, Vaccines, and General Medicines). Furthermore, Sanofi will divest the "Consumer Healthcare" unit that will become a separate company.

Sanofi price reaction - Source: Stockcharts

Breaking down the new strategy

While the company is planning to dismiss research investments in diabetes and cardiovascular franchise, I think this will not impact the current valuation in a massively negative way. The new approach has solid bases to develop reliable results in the future. Products like Dupixent and, in the short term, potential approval of Fluzone and MenQuadfi (for the vaccines franchise), and Isatuximab (for the oncology franchise) have excellent revenue potential, letting the company re-create a stable revenue base.

The acquisition of Synthorx will guarantee a strong pipeline for the oncology franchise that Sanofi is developing. This scenario will merge with the increase in operating efficiencies and the divestment of the Consumer Healthcare unit. At the end of the day, Sanofi will be a more focused company on oncology and vaccines products, ready to generate growing revenues and a robust pipeline in these areas.

Furthermore, it should be considered that new areas (Specialty Care) are starting to manifest increasing revenues, while the old ones (Primary Care and Consumer Healthcare) are weakening their results in mature markets. Sanofi Q3 Revenues - Source: Sanofi Website

Future Value

To assess the analysis for Sanofi, I think the EBIT/Shares ratio could help. I started defining EBIT/Shares ratio for the year 2019, starting from an estimated evaluation of 2019 EBIT using the TTM EBIT of 7,471.1 Mln. I assumed that the new strategy, if correctly implemented by the management and assuming potential approval wins, could make EBIT have a change/year of 7%. To calculate the ratio, I've considered 2,51 Bln shares outstanding.

Source: Author's own calculations

In the best case of strategy execution, I estimate a growth with a Total annual Rate of Return (ROR) of 19,93%, and a stock price of $70,21 by the end of 2021. I assumed for that analysis increasing dividends (same growth rate of EBIT). However, I think this interpretation is more valuable for investors interested in growing stock prices than for dividends investors.

Source: FAST Graph / Author's own calculations

Back to strategy, it is worth highlighting that, while CEO Paul Hudson has announced the divestment of the Consumer Healthcare unit, this is not true for Diabetes and Cardiovascular units. Expenditures cut in R&D will affect Diabetes and Cardiovascular franchises, while the products will still generate side-revenues (e.g., long-acting insulin Lantus).

As an investor, focused on pharmaceutical companies, I will expect a divestiture of these assets in the future (2022-2023), once the new strategy will show its ability to generate "new" revenues. The same happened this fall with Pfizer. Such a move could induce investors to focus on new revenue drivers and future dividends growth.

While the future development of the company and management efforts are crystal clear to me, I see a lot of uncertainty. The company is overly exposed to clinical trial approvals, especially in the oncology business. Business competition in this area is very high, and the failure of a trial, see the Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) example, can undermine a long term strategy forcing a "focused company" to a strategy pivot. However, Sanofi, in the worst case, is still holding "mature product" and robust vaccine revenues that could smooth, in the short term, trial compliance issues.

If the clinical trials do not give expected results, I will imagine a strategy pivot starting by the end of 2021, and a smoothed EBIT for the next two years (2020-2021). Thus, in the baseline thesis, I expect a negative growth of the Total annual Rate of Return (ROR), accounting for -0,83% and a stock price of $46,81 by the end of 2021.

Source: FAST Graph / Author's own calculations

Conclusion

Sanofi defined the new strategy to assure future profitability in new areas, and the last financial data shows the integrity of this approach. However, while I think the company has several backup products to cover future uncertainties, I believe it is too early to drink Champagne, as a stable revenue base is needed to confirm the growth thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles contain statements and projections based on assumptions on capital markets, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.