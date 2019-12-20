Broadcom: A Top Tier Stock For 2020 And Beyond

The combination of reasonable valuation, healthy earnings quality and top tier dividends profile makes the stock one of the best picks to play the recovery of the semiconductor industry.

Broadcom will be increasing investments on core semiconductor business, while wireless and industrial semiconductor areas will be progressively regarded as financial assets.

Broadcom (AVGO) report earnings in line with expectations, as weakness in most semiconductors end markets impacted overall results. While we may still see a gradual recovery during 2020, the company is expected to produce earnings growth going forward as it is concentrating efforts in more strategic segments with higher growth profile and pursuing inorganic growth throw acquisitions in the infrastructure software segment.

We see Broadcom as a core holding in the semiconductor space, as its healthy fundamentals and reasonable valuation should drive outperformance over the market in the long run.

Q4 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $5.8 billion in the quarter, 1% above estimates and up 6% over a year ago. For the full fiscal year 2019, revenue totaled $22.6 billion, increasing 8% over 2018.

In semiconductors, by far the biggest Broadcom's segment, accounting for nearly 79% of total sales, revenue declined 7% in the quarter over a year ago. On the bright side, there was a recovery on a sequential basis, as it grew 5% compared to Q3.

For the full fiscal year 2019, revenue in semiconductor segment dropped 8%. However, the management emphasized the performance of its core semiconductor business was much less dramatic, dropping less than 4% in 2019. Core semiconductor products include networking, broadband and storage connectivity and in aggregate represents nearly 50% of total company sales. The company is seeing signs of stabilization in this segment, driven by sequential growth in networking custom silicon solutions and demand for storage high-capacity drives.

Gross margin was 54.6% in the quarter, compared to 53.9% a year ago and 55% in the prior quarter, impacted by a shift in the product mix led by the seasonal uptick in demand for wireless. For the full year, gross margin reached a record of 71%, up from 67% in 2018, reflecting the benefits of the acquisition of CA and favorable product mix in semiconductor business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was also weaker in the quarter at 54.8%, as expenses and payments related to restructuring / integration of CA weighed on the results. However, for the full year adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 55.7%, up 13.5% over a year ago.

Finally, Non-GAAP net income was $5.39 per diluted share in the quarter, 1% above estimates and down roughly 8% over a year ago. And for the full year, Non-GAAP net income was $21.31, up 2% compared to 2018.

Aside from financial results, management has signaled that Broadcom will be increasing investments on core semiconductor business, where there are a number of potential synergies across end markets and technologies can optimize internal efficiencies, including sales, R&D and supply chain areas.

On the other hand, wireless and industrial semiconductor business, not classified as core areas, are considered relatively stand-alone segments, given their specific customer base, supply chain and technology involved. With more limited synergies, these segments tend to be progressively regarded as financial assets. While it is not so clear yet the impact of this new approach to these business, it is reasonable to assume that decisions should increasingly take into consideration capital allocation efficiencies goals rather than longer-term growth strategies.

Going forward, management forecasts a revenue of $25 billion in 2020, representing 11% growth over 2018, mostly driven by the acquisition of Symantec Enterprise, completed in November 2019, which is expected to contribute with $1.8 billion, and 7% growth in the core semiconductor business, offsetting a drop in the wireless semiconductor.

Wireless business is expected to experience a volatile year in 2020, as growth in RF segment thanks to the ramp up of 5G phones should be offset by declines in WIFI / Bluetooth, due to the transition to WIFI 6, and mixed signal custom product line, given changes in the smartphone architecture of a big customer and investment reduction in the area.

Operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to remain flat in 2020, reflecting short-term increase in investments in core semiconductor business and onetime expenses related to the acquisition of Symantec. Longer term, operating margins are expected to expand and reach the 55% mark in 2022.

While growth is relatively modest in the short term, it can arguably be attributed to the headwinds experienced recently by the whole industry. Nonetheless, as end markets for core semiconductor business bottoms out in the coming quarters, we can expect increasing demand going forward and in line with the 6-8% annual growth expected by the company.

Meanwhile, Broadcom has expanded its infrastructure software business, driven by sequential acquisitions such as the management software CA and security software platform Symantec. This strategy is affording the company to obtain increasing participation of more predictable recurring revenue, while expanding its potential addressable market and providing opportunity to achieve further operating efficiencies.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

We are going to compare Broadcom's financial and valuation metrics with the semiconductor sector using as a reference another 24 companies belonging to SMH VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF.

From the earnings quality perspective, we see on the table below that Broadcom is in the 1st quintile among the peer group in both Gross Profit Margin, EBITDA Margin and related CAGR over the last 5 years. On top of that, it is also ranked in the 1st quintile regarding FCF yield, but it is lagging peers in terms of ROIC. This sub-optimal performance in capital deployment somehow underscores recent initiatives from management to prioritize investments in core segments with higher potential synergies and future growth.

Shifting to the financial health, Broadcom's current financial position is impacted by the debt increase in the end of last year to fund strategic acquisitions. On the other hand, the company reinforced at the Q4 earnings calls that intends to pay down in 2020 nearly $4 billion of existing $32.8 billion total debt, on top of $4.8 billion paid in the quarter, in order to keep its investment grade credit rating.

On the valuation side, looking at the table below, Broadcom is scored in the 1st quintile relative to forward P/E, with 44.9% upside to the peer group average. Broadcom also looks undervalued on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, with 29.6% upside. We have a similar picture using the PEG ratio as well, given its 1.07x multiple is considerably below the average of 1.65x of the peer group. That said, on balance, we can assume the stock price has a reasonable upside going forward, absent any relevant deterioration in market sentiment due to the macroeconomic environment that can influence valuations in the whole sector.

With respect to dividends, Broadcom ranks 1st among the peer group, with 3.47% dividend yield and 55% annual average growth over the last 5 years, after the increase of 23% in dividends for the fiscal year 2020.

Moving ahead, future growth in dividends are expected to continue at a strong pace, as the company is committed to returning nearly 50% of FCF in the form of cash dividends. Although ranking in the 4th quintile, the payout ratio is safe at nearly 49% at the present moment, despite its steady increase over the last 3 years, as showed below.

Finally, taking into consideration the momentum of stock prices, Broadcom has underperformed the peer group over the last 52 weeks in all time frames and shows a mixed figure when comparing its relative position to 52 weeks high, 200 / 50 days moving average and RSI. Overall, Broadcom's stock price momentum looks soft compared to peers, which is consistent with the undervaluation scenario commented previously in this article.

Takeaway

While the bottoming process in the semiconductor segment is underway, Broadcom is well-positioned to outpace the market as its core semiconductors segments should drive growth going forward.

Despite the modest guidance for 2020, the combination of reasonable valuation, healthy earnings quality and top tier dividends profile makes the stock one of the best picks to play the recovery of the semiconductor industry in the years ahead.

