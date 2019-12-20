Synchronoss: Risky And Disruptable Businesses

In the last two years, revenue has declined by ~31% with no feasible profitability outlook in the near or medium term. Share price has plunged by ~43% since January.

We call into question its Advanced Messaging potential upsides overseas, where we see higher tendencies towards WhatsApp, LINE, or FB Messenger usages for P2P and A2P interactions.

We see high risks across all of Synchronoss' businesses. ~70% of its business is in Cloud Storage and Advanced Messaging, which are under disruption threat from stronger SaaS alternatives.

Overview

We think that Synchronoss (SNCR) faces a limited upside due to its core businesses in Cloud Storage and Advanced Messaging. As of the first half of 2019, both businesses have made up ~70% of the company's total revenue, while the rest has come from its low-code/no-code Digital Platform business. We consider the company's offerings across those areas to be at risk of disruptions from fast-growing alternative cloud solutions. Besides, the company remains exposed to a concentration risk, where its top-five clients drive almost 69% of its revenue. As such, we maintain our bearish view on the stock for the time being.

The risks in messaging, cloud storage, and digital platform businesses

We see a critical risk factor across every part of Synchronoss' businesses. Almost half of Synchronoss' business is in the messaging. The company's advanced messaging platform enables mobile operators and brands to leverage RCS (Rich Communications Services)-based messaging that enriches regular SMS capability. Another part of the messaging business is in the SaaS/PaaS white-label email messaging solutions, which pretty much enable its clients to build their own version of cloud email marketing solutions. The other sizable portion of the company's business is in the cloud storage. On that front, we expect potential threats from the enterprise SaaS solutions such as Box (BOX) or related digital transformation players.

We believe that the company's white-label messaging platform also faces a similar threat, while its RCS advanced messaging business' best-case growth scenario needs to hinge upon the rising trend of non-app text messaging services, which is not the case in a global context. Outside the US, where mobile subscribers receive free SMS as part of their service plans, we see more tendencies towards WhatsApp (FB), LINE, or FB Messenger usages for P2P and A2P interactions. Consequently, such dynamics are highly disruptive to the Synchronoss' advanced messaging business.

(source: stockrow)

The company's underperformance and declining traction as of FY 2018 and Q3 2019 have also somehow validated our concerns. In the last two years, revenue has declined by ~31% with no feasible profitability outlook in the near or medium term. Furthermore, the Q3 also saw the company missing its both revenue and EPS guidance, while highlighted the company's exposure to concentration risk due to its relationship with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). As per its 10-K, the company's revenue base is concentrated among its top five customers, with Verizon contributing more than 10% of revenue as of FY 2018:

Our top five customers accounted for 69%, 73% and 74% of net revenues for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Contracts with these customers typically run for three to five years. Of these customers, Verizon accounted for more than 10% of our revenues in 2018. The loss of Verizon as a customer would have a material negative impact on our company. However, we believe that the costs incurred and subscriber disruption by Verizon to replace Synchronoss' solutions would be substantial.

In fact, in Q3 we saw how any unexpected demand movements in Verizon's subscribers could result in an unpredictable swing in the company's total revenue. As per the management's comment, this ended up affecting the company's overall Cloud segment revenue substantially:

Cloud revenue was $40.5 million down 5.8% compared to $34 million in last year's third quarter. Cloud revenue was essentially flat from $40.4 million in the second quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to a large true up of cloud revenue in last year's third quarter had actual subscribers exceeded forecast subscribers in the Verizon revenue model.

Collectively, all the aforementioned forces will end up putting downward pressures on Synchronoss growth potential going forward.

Valuation

With such a risk profile and weak fundamentals that are reflected in the company's financials and overall performance, we found it difficult to justify a bullish position in the stock. While there is some upside potential in the company's new IoT and DXP businesses, we see a higher exposure to long-term downside risks.

Ultimately, we do not see the company trading higher than its 0.52 forward P/S by the end of FY 2020, where we call into question its revenue expectation of $342.8 million. YTD, Synchronoss' price per share has plunged from ~$6 in January to ~$4.2. In FY 2020, we expect a high chance for more roller-coaster rides in terms of executions and eventually financial performance, which will drive our price target of ~$3.96 per share. Consequently, this represents a ~6% downside for the investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.