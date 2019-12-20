Eyeing Foreign Stocks: These ADRs Are Top Buys
The top-rated sector is industrial goods.
The best countries are Bermuda, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.
Toyota Motors, argenx SE, and BHP are top-rated currently.
It's been tough-going for international investors. A stronger U.S. economy has led to more investment dollars flowing to U.S. equities than foreign companies, resulting in significant under-performance for foreign issues. For instance, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by 9% this year, 4.2% during the past 52 weeks, and 8.1% per year over the past decade.
Source: Limelight Alpha and Yahoo Finance.
That track record is discouraging but returns are often cyclical, and a decade of extreme under-performance means many companies overseas offer cheaper valuation and the potential for greater gains because they've become so under-owned by professional and private investors.
There's no telling when a turn will come, but easing trade tensions could be a catalyst that helps foreign stocks close the performance gap to U.S. stocks in 2020. If so, then adding top-rated American depositary receipts (ADR) to portfolios could be savvy.
The best foreign sectors to target
Every week, we crunch data on over 1,600 stocks, including nearly 300 ADRs, to spot sector leadership and help investors fish in the right pond.
Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we've scored each stock individually, we aggregate those scores by sector and rank them to help determine baskets to over- and under-weight in portfolios.
This week, the top-ranked sectors in our ADR universe are industrial goods (Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY), Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), and DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY)), services (Signet Jewelers (SIG), SFL Corp (SFL), Grupo Televisa (TV), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY)), healthcare (Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), argenx SE (ARGX), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)), and basic materials (Rio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP Group (BHP)(BBL), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY)).
Meanwhile, consumer goods rank neutral and financials, utilities, and technology score below average. In those baskets, focusing by zone, region, country or individual company makes the most sense.
Source: Limelight Alpha.
The best zones, regions, and countries to own
We also aggregate the scores by zone, region, and country to further drill down into the best areas for investors to concentrate on.
The best zones this week are Europe (Roche Holdings, argenx, Rio Tinto, Ryanair, Ferguson, Novo Nordisk) and MENA (Turkcell Iletisim (TKC)). The top regions are UK/Ireland (Rio Tinto, Ryanair, BHP Group), MENA, and North Asia (Toyota Motors (TM), China Life Insurance Co. (LFC), Honda Motor (HMC), 51job, Inc (JOBS), Kubota, DENSO, Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)).
Bermuda (Signet Jewelers, SFL Corp.), Hong Kong (Melco Resorts (MLCO)), Switzerland (Roche, Ferguson, Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY), Finland (Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY), and Mexico (Grupo Televisa, Grupo Aeroportuario (PAC), Grupo Simec (SIM)) are the strongest scoring countries.
Source: Limelight Alpha.
The best ADRs to buy
The highest-scoring ADRs offer the best opportunity for upside - particularly in the best sectors, zones, regions, and countries - because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme.
Currently, the following ADRs rank best in our universe, suggesting (at a minimum) they deserve to be on your watch list. The ADRs making the biggest jump higher in score this week to join our best list include BHP Group, China Life Insurance, Rio Tinto, Kubota, and Tata Motors (TTM).
|ADRS
|12/16/2019
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|COUNTRY
|ZONE
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BEST
|Toyota Motor
|(TM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Japan
|Asia
|100
|97.5
|UPM-Kymmene
|(OTCPK:UPMKF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Finland
|Europe
|95
|93.75
|argenx SE
|(ARGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|Netherlands
|Europe
|90
|86.25
|BHP
|(BHP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Australia
|Asia
|90
|71.25
|Honda Motor
|(HMC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Japan
|Asia
|90
|88.75
|China Life Insurance
|(LFC)
|FINANCIALS
|China
|Asia
|90
|75
|Roche
|(OTCQX:RHHBY)
|HEALTHCARE
|Switzerland
|Europe
|90
|90
|Rio Tinto
|(RIO)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|United Kingdom
|Europe
|90
|67.5
|SHIP FINANCE INT'L
|(SFL)
|SERVICES
|Bermuda
|90
|85
|SIGNET GROUP PLC
|(SIG)
|SERVICES
|Bermuda
|90
|82.5
|BASF
|(OTCQX:BASFY)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Germany
|Europe
|85
|82.5
|BHP
|(BBL)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|United Kingdom
|Europe
|85
|66.25
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|(CNQ)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Canada
|North America
|85
|83.75
|Denso
|(OTCPK:DNZOY)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|Japan
|Asia
|85
|76.25
|Ferguson PLC
|(OTCQX:FERGY)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|Switzerland
|Europe
|85
|82.5
|Hitachi
|(OTCPK:HTHIY)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Japan
|Asia
|85
|85
|51job
|(JOBS)
|SERVICES
|China
|Asia
|85
|83.75
|Kubota
|(OTCPK:KUBTY)
|INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|Japan
|Asia
|85
|65
|Novo Nordisk
|(NVO)
|HEALTHCARE
|Denmark
|Europe
|85
|83.75
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|(RDY)
|HEALTHCARE
|India
|Asia
|85
|87.5
|Ryanair
|(RYAAY)
|SERVICES
|Ireland
|Europe
|85
|82.5
|Stora Enso Oyj
|(OTCPK:SEOAY)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Finland
|Europe
|85
|81.25
|TIM Participacoes
|(TSU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Brazil
|Latin America
|85
|87.5
|Tata Motors
|(TTM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|India
|Asia
|85
|67.5
|Grupo Televisa
|(TV)
|SERVICES
|México
|Latin America
|85
|81.25
|WORST
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|(CGC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Canada
|North America
|10
|16.25
|The9
|(NCTY)
|SERVICES
|China
|Asia
|10
|12.5
|China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
|(CHU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|China
|Asia
|15
|13.75
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG
|(CIG)
|UTILITIES
|Brazil
|Latin America
|15
|15
|Gravity
|(GRVY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Korea
|Asia
|15
|11.25
|China Finance Online
|(JRJC)
|SERVICES
|China
|Asia
|15
|13.75
|Natuzzi
|(NTZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Italy
|Europe
|15
|12.5
|PLDT
|(PHI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Philippines
|Asia
|15
|18.75
|Rise Education Cayman Ltd
|(REDU)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|China
|Asia
|15
|16.25
|SIFY
|(SIFY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|India
|Asia
|15
|23.75
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.