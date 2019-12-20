Eyeing Foreign Stocks: These ADRs Are Top Buys

It's been tough-going for international investors. A stronger U.S. economy has led to more investment dollars flowing to U.S. equities than foreign companies, resulting in significant under-performance for foreign issues. For instance, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by 9% this year, 4.2% during the past 52 weeks, and 8.1% per year over the past decade.

That track record is discouraging but returns are often cyclical, and a decade of extreme under-performance means many companies overseas offer cheaper valuation and the potential for greater gains because they've become so under-owned by professional and private investors.

There's no telling when a turn will come, but easing trade tensions could be a catalyst that helps foreign stocks close the performance gap to U.S. stocks in 2020. If so, then adding top-rated American depositary receipts (ADR) to portfolios could be savvy.

The best foreign sectors to target

Every week, we crunch data on over 1,600 stocks, including nearly 300 ADRs, to spot sector leadership and help investors fish in the right pond.

Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've scored each stock individually, we aggregate those scores by sector and rank them to help determine baskets to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

This week, the top-ranked sectors in our ADR universe are industrial goods (Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY), Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), and DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY)), services (Signet Jewelers (SIG), SFL Corp (SFL), Grupo Televisa (TV), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY)), healthcare (Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), argenx SE (ARGX), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)), and basic materials (Rio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP Group (BHP)(BBL), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY)).

Meanwhile, consumer goods rank neutral and financials, utilities, and technology score below average. In those baskets, focusing by zone, region, country or individual company makes the most sense.

The best zones, regions, and countries to own

We also aggregate the scores by zone, region, and country to further drill down into the best areas for investors to concentrate on.

The best zones this week are Europe (Roche Holdings, argenx, Rio Tinto, Ryanair, Ferguson, Novo Nordisk) and MENA (Turkcell Iletisim (TKC)). The top regions are UK/Ireland (Rio Tinto, Ryanair, BHP Group), MENA, and North Asia (Toyota Motors (TM), China Life Insurance Co. (LFC), Honda Motor (HMC), 51job, Inc (JOBS), Kubota, DENSO, Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)).

Bermuda (Signet Jewelers, SFL Corp.), Hong Kong (Melco Resorts (MLCO)), Switzerland (Roche, Ferguson, Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY), Finland (Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY), and Mexico (Grupo Televisa, Grupo Aeroportuario (PAC), Grupo Simec (SIM)) are the strongest scoring countries.

The best ADRs to buy

The highest-scoring ADRs offer the best opportunity for upside - particularly in the best sectors, zones, regions, and countries - because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme.

Currently, the following ADRs rank best in our universe, suggesting (at a minimum) they deserve to be on your watch list. The ADRs making the biggest jump higher in score this week to join our best list include BHP Group, China Life Insurance, Rio Tinto, Kubota, and Tata Motors (TTM).

ADRS 12/16/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector COUNTRY ZONE SCORE SCORE BEST Toyota Motor (TM) CONSUMER GOODS Japan Asia 100 97.5 UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) CONSUMER GOODS Finland Europe 95 93.75 argenx SE (ARGX) HEALTHCARE Netherlands Europe 90 86.25 BHP (BHP) BASIC MATERIALS Australia Asia 90 71.25 Honda Motor (HMC) CONSUMER GOODS Japan Asia 90 88.75 China Life Insurance (LFC) FINANCIALS China Asia 90 75 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) HEALTHCARE Switzerland Europe 90 90 Rio Tinto (RIO) BASIC MATERIALS United Kingdom Europe 90 67.5 SHIP FINANCE INT'L (SFL) SERVICES Bermuda 90 85 SIGNET GROUP PLC (SIG) SERVICES Bermuda 90 82.5 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) BASIC MATERIALS Germany Europe 85 82.5 BHP (BBL) BASIC MATERIALS United Kingdom Europe 85 66.25 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) BASIC MATERIALS Canada North America 85 83.75 Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS Japan Asia 85 76.25 Ferguson PLC (OTCQX:FERGY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS Switzerland Europe 85 82.5 Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) CONSUMER GOODS Japan Asia 85 85 51job (JOBS) SERVICES China Asia 85 83.75 Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS Japan Asia 85 65 Novo Nordisk (NVO) HEALTHCARE Denmark Europe 85 83.75 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) HEALTHCARE India Asia 85 87.5 Ryanair (RYAAY) SERVICES Ireland Europe 85 82.5 Stora Enso Oyj (OTCPK:SEOAY) CONSUMER GOODS Finland Europe 85 81.25 TIM Participacoes (TSU) TECHNOLOGY Brazil Latin America 85 87.5 Tata Motors (TTM) CONSUMER GOODS India Asia 85 67.5 Grupo Televisa (TV) SERVICES México Latin America 85 81.25 WORST Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) CONSUMER GOODS Canada North America 10 16.25 The9 (NCTY) SERVICES China Asia 10 12.5 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) TECHNOLOGY China Asia 15 13.75 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG (CIG) UTILITIES Brazil Latin America 15 15 Gravity (GRVY) TECHNOLOGY Korea Asia 15 11.25 China Finance Online (JRJC) SERVICES China Asia 15 13.75 Natuzzi (NTZ) CONSUMER GOODS Italy Europe 15 12.5 PLDT (PHI) TECHNOLOGY Philippines Asia 15 18.75 Rise Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) CONSUMER GOODS China Asia 15 16.25 SIFY (SIFY) TECHNOLOGY India Asia 15 23.75

