Marvell Has The Growth Story, But Valuation Seems Advanced

Marvell is expensive today, but it looks poised to be one of the strongest revenue growth stories in its peer group over the next few years.

Marvell has won considerable content with Samsung and a fair bit with Nokia, so how those two players fare in the 5G vendor race will be key to Marvell's performance.

In downturns semiconductor investors often seek out and reward margins, while growth is more desirable when the cycle turns. I’m speaking in broad generalities of course, but I think that may be a useful way to look at Marvell (MRVL), as the shares of this networking and storage chip company seem pricey on the basis of margins and cash flows, but do seem poised to deliver well above average revenue growth over the next three to five years. Although I’d don’t really like Marvell at this price on a “core holding” basis, I can understand the appeal for growth/momentum investors who are less sensitive to valuation concerns.

5G Ramping, But Enterprise And Storage Are Limping

Marvell’s fiscal third quarter saw more or less expected weakness, with overall revenue down 22% year over year and up 1% quarter over quarter. Storage was down sharply on an annual basis (down 29%), and while there was sequential growth (up 5%), it was less than expected as the company continues to see headwinds from the HDD to SSD shift (where it has less share) and a weaker overall market due to well-reported CPU shortages. Management indicated that the enterprise and data center markets remain healthy, but gaming and surveillance were weaker (the latter being impacted by trade/security disputes between the U.S. and China).

Once again Marvell saw a weak market for enterprise networking – not so surprising, perhaps, in the context of Cisco’s (CSCO) recent report and warning. Networking revenue declined 17% yoy and was flat sequentially.

Most of the good news with the Marvell story is about what’s on the way – specifically the company’s ramps with key 5G customers Samsung and Nokia (NOK), as well as Ericsson (ERIC) to a much lesser extent. Marvell’s content wins with Samsung seem to have exceeded initial hopes in the $2,000 to $2,500 range and instead are coming in closer to $2,800, with Marvell winning 100% baseband CPU share, as well as switch and PHY business. To offer a frame of reference, management has previously estimated a total addressable content opportunity of about $4,000 for 5G basestations.

The content with Nokia isn’t nearly so high, less than half that with Samsung at this point, but they have won baseband business there and Nokia previously confirmed it would be switching from FPGAs to SoC in 2020 – an incremental negative for Xilinx (XLNX), but not an unexpected win. With Ericsson, Marvell has a modest amount of business in digital front end ASICs that connect the baseband to the radio heads.

5G ought to be a multiyear opportunity for Marvell and one that could easily contribute more than $1B in revenue. A lot depends on how market shares break out for Samsung and Nokia, and whether Marvell can win additional content, but for now this is looking good. I’d also note other incremental opportunities like front haul and massive MIMO, with the company having already announced at least two design wins.

On the risk side, I’d note that Broadcom (AVGO) recently announced its intention to get back into basestation processors. Given its capabilities in baseband, switching, and PHY, I wouldn’t ignore or underestimate the risk that Broadcom becomes a bigger threat over time, but “over time” is the key, and I think Marvell is in good shape for the next few years.

Other Opportunities Waiting In The Wings

5G is far and away the biggest opportunity for Marvell over the next few years, but it isn’t the only one. Marvell seems serious about pursuing the ARM server data center opportunity, and is working more closely with Softbank’s ARM to advance its development of its Thunder processors. Microsoft (MSFT) has been deploying servers with ThunderX2 for Azure workloads, and this looks like a $3B-plus market opportunity for Marvell, and one that it can complement with other data center products like switches, PHY, and fibre channel.

Auto Ethernet is likewise a longer-term opportunity, though one that should start generating some revenue in 2020. Marvell’s acquisition of Aquantia brought in some good technology for this market and Marvell has logged over a dozen OEM wins, with some of those set to start launching in 2020.

Auto Ethernet is basically a solution for auto OEMs that have to accommodate an ever-increasing amount of data moving around the car (infotainment, cameras, engine and other system sensors, et al). The wiring harness is already the third-most expensive and third-heaviest component on most cars, and auto Ethernet is a way to make that system more efficient – basically allowing for more communication between systems within the car and allowing for lighter harnesses than would otherwise be needed. With lightweighting of critical importance in EVs particularly, auto Ethernet could be a bigger deal in hybrids and EVs, though there are and will be other competing approaches.

The Outlook

While I’m bullish on Marvell’s future in 5G, and I can see some positive drivers for storage next year (with a new Gen 4 SSD controller using 12nm technology), the reality is that this last quarter saw yet another reduction in guidance (5% relative to expectations) for the core business. As I’ve said in reference to Microchip (MCHP) and others, though, I believe we are finally seeing the bottom for the cycle.

I’m still expecting high single-digit revenue growth from Microchip with low double-digit growth over the next four years on the strength of that 5G ramp (as well as data center, auto Ethernet, and so on). I’m also expecting a significant ramp in margins; while Marvell’s recent margin performance has been disappointing, I believe 30%-plus non-GAAP operating margins are attainable in 2021, and I believe a significant scale-up in FCF margins can drive high teens FCF growth.

The “but”, of course, is valuation. The shares don’t look at all undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, which is pretty typical with growth semiconductors, and I can’t really get past the mid-$20’s with my typical margin-based EV/revenue approach. As I said in the open, though, investors will often turn to stronger growth stories in cyclical upturns, and Marvell has one of the best revenue growth outlooks among the stocks I follow – enough to arguably support a 6x multiple on 12-month revenue, but even that doesn’t get me to an attractive fair value today.

The Bottom Line

“Ignore the valuation and just buy” is not my approach to investing, and I’m not recommending that here. What I am saying, though, is that the market will often push growth semiconductor stocks further than you’d otherwise think is fair, and Marvell has one of the better growth stories out there. I’ll wait for a better price, but less valuation-sensitive growth investors may want to take a closer look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.