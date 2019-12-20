Dollar General Trending Higher With A Trend Channel Forming

Dollar General has seen solid earnings and revenue growth over the last few years.

If you pay much attention to the financial news at all, you have probably heard how the U.S. economy is being propped up by individual consumers. Business spending has been trending lower over the last few years, but the economy has still been expanding. In the meantime, traditional retail department stores have seen stores closing at an alarming rate. One area of retail that has been doing well is the discount arena. One company in particular that has performed well is Dollar General (DG).

The company has seen its earnings grow by 17% per year over the last three years while revenue has increased by 8% per year. In the third quarter, earnings increased by 8% while revenue increased by 9%. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 10% for the current fiscal year (2020) while revenue is expected to increase by 8.3%.

Dollar General's management efficiency measurements are mixed with the return on equity above average and the profit margin below average. The ROE is at 25.7% and the profit margin is at 8%.

The stock is currently trading with a trailing P/E ratio of 24.6 and a forward P/E of 21.2. These valuation readings fall in the average range for the industry.

The Stock Just Bounced Off the Lower Rail of a Trend Channel

Dollar General's stock has been trending higher over the past year and a trend channel has formed that defines the various cycles within the overall trend. The lower rail of the channel is formed by connecting the lows from May and August. The stock just hit the lower rail after pulling back the last two months.

In addition to bringing the stock down to the lower rail, the pullback brought the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings out of overbought territory. The RSI moved down near the 50 level before turning higher this week. The indicator hasn't been below the 50 level since last December and hasn't been in oversold territory since 2016.

The stochastic readings have dropped more severely and they are approaching oversold territory. The indicators did reach oversold territory last December, but they quickly turned higher and moved to overbought territory in January. The indicators remained in overbought territory throughout most of 2019.

The stochastic readings had similar readings that we are seeing now in March 2018. Those readings came just before the stock took off on a nice 8-month rally that saw the stock gain over 30%.

Over the past year Dollar General has gained almost 54%. According to Investor's Business Daily's Relative Price Strength rating, that price performance puts the stock in the top 15% of companies for price growth in the past year.

Sentiment Toward Dollar General is Modestly Bullish

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see that analysts and investors are modestly bullish toward the stock. There are 27 analysts covering the stock currently with 18 "buy" ratings, seven "hold" ratings, and two "sell" ratings. This gives us an overall buy percentage at 66.7%. That buy percentage falls in the average range.

The short interest ratio for Dollar General is at 2.2 currently. This ratio falls a little below the average ratio, but the number of shares sold short jumped sharply in the second half of November. The total number of shares sold short jumped from 3.21 million shares to 4.05 million shares. This is a sign that short sellers are becoming more bearish on the stock and from a contrarian perspective-that is a good thing.

Dollar General doesn't see a great deal of option activity, but the current put/call ratio sits at 1.13. There are 28,867 puts open at this time and 25,611 calls open. The ratio is slightly above average and indicates a slight skew to the bearish side. The stock's average daily trading volume is 1.9 million shares, meaning the open interest represents less than three days of average volume.

My Target for Dollar General

Given the solid fundamentals, the upward trend in the stock, and the modest bullish sentiment, I am bullish on Dollar General. The company just announced earnings earlier this month and it beat on both the EPS estimate and the revenue estimate. Fourth quarter results won't be due until March, so investors won't have to worry about that for a while.

Based on the trajectory of the trend and the past instances where the oscillators were at or near the current levels, I see the stock moving higher over the next two or three quarters. I can see the stock rallying another 30% to 35% and that would put the stock up near the $200 level.

I suggest a target of $200 over the next six to nine months and I would also recommend a stop at $140. I would also suggest using a moving stop of 10% as the stock moves higher like I think it will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.