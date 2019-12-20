Oil Glut Is Real And Here To Stay

Chevron's latest multi-billion dollar asset write down indicates one thing: that oil glut is real and will continue to affect oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) in 2020. In fact, I won't be surprised if even other oil majors come up with similar write downs in near future. In my earlier article on oil, I had focused on the downward effects of rising global crude oil inventories on oil prices. The market is aware that the current spike in oil price is not related to supply-demand fundamentals, but on expectations that U.S. - China trade war has finally de-escalated. Also, OPEC recently announced an additional cut of 500,000 barrels per day, something that has again supported oil prices. However, I firmly believe that this is just a short-term effect that will quickly fade away with time, let me explain why. The WTI was down by 1% and trading at $60.30 at the time of writing this article.

U.S. - China trade deal is marked with a lot of uncertainties

Although U.S.- China's limited trade deal has provided some relief to the market, a lot of uncertainties persist. For example, U.S. says that its aims to sign the agreement by January 2020, while China states that this is yet to be decided! On overall exports, U.S. claims that China has agreed to boost its imports of goods and services (for year 2021 and 2022) by an additional $200 million, while China states that it will increase its imports, but it will not commit to any specific numbers. These are just few examples which clearly show that there is still a lot of confusion (and maybe disagreement) between U.S. and China over several issues, and more clarity is needed on this trade deal.

Image Source: Bloomberg

OPEC's latest production cuts will not be able to support oil prices in long term

On December 6, oil prices shot up when OPEC (along with its Russia- led allies) decided to increase its production cuts from 1.2 million barrels per day to around 1.7 million barrels per day. In fact, Saudi Arabia volunteered for an additional cut of 0.4 million barrels per day, taking the total production cuts to 2.1 million barrels per day, which is a substantial amount. However, investors must note that OPEC was already producing around 0.4 million barrels less than its agreed ceiling in November 2019.

Although I do agree that the latest production cut will indeed take away a substantial amount of supply from the markets, it (still) remains behind the consistent global oil supply growth. According to a report published by Global Witness, almost 60% of the new oil and gas production is set to come from U.S. alone, and U.S is currently the top producer of crude oil. Investors can now connect the dots.

Image Source: EIA

According to the U.S based Energy Information Administration (EIA) , U.S. crude oil production is expected to increase by around 1 million barrels per day in year 2020. Another important factor that investors must consider is that OPEC and its allies will meet (again) in March 2020 to re-evaluate their production strategy, which clearly highlights their reluctance to stick to the agreed production cuts for entire 2020- something which can really support oil prices.

Takeaway for investors

Apart from EIA and OPEC, even Paris -based IEA expects global oil supplies to increase in 2020. The agency expects non-OPEC production growth to be at 2.1 million barrels per day. When I look at all the above factors in totality, I can see that OPEC+'s combined production cut will definitely support the supply -demand re balancing of crude oil. But then, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the U.S. - China trade deal that can have a mixed impact on oil prices, depending on facts and figures.

Even if we combine the bullish impact of the above factors, there will still be a supply glut of 0.6 to 0.7 million barrels till March 2019 (when OPEC and its allies meet again for discussing their future production cuts), and this will continue to put pressure on oil prices in near future. I expect WTI to remain under $60 during the first quarter of 2020. Investors must note this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.