Copper Could Surprise In 2020, And A Look At DBB

The price of COMEX copper futures never traded above $1.6065 per pound before 2005. Double-digit economy growth in China and the use of the metal as a financing tool led to a fantastic rally that carried the red metal to a high at $4.16 in 2006. In 2008, the red metal made a higher high at $4.216 before the global financial crisis caused price carnage that sent the price down to a low at $1.2475 in just seven short months.

Copper came storming back in 2009 through 2011 and rose to another higher high at $4.6495 per pound. The next correction was not as swift, but it carried the price to a low at $1.9355 per pound in early 2016. Copper has not returned for a test of that level. Chile is the world’s leading producer of the nonferrous metal. However, China is the most influential nation when it comes to the price of copper. Since copper is an essential building block of infrastructure, Chinese economic growth is a demand engine for the copper market. Copper is the leader of the pack when it comes to the base metals that trade on the world’s leading nonferrous exchange, the London Metals Exchange. The three most liquid base metals are copper, aluminum, and zinc. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) is a product that holds the three most liquidly traded base metals. Given recent events, 2020 could be an exciting year for these commodities.

Copper breaks out to the upside in December

The price action in the copper market has been bullish over the past three weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper put in a bullish reversal trading pattern during the week of December 2 and followed through on the upside. On the continuous COMEX futures contract, the red metal had traded in a range from $2.4675 to $2.7930 from early May through early December. During the week of December 9, the price moved to a higher high at $2.82, and on December 20, March futures traded to a peak at $2.8340 per pound.

The move to the upside pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators in overbought territory.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market declined to a low at 206,085 contracts on December 5 and has since increased to 263,223 contracts on December 19. Increasing open interest when the price rises is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The de-escalation of the trade war is bullish for the red metal

On Friday, December 13, the US and China announced a “phase one” trade that avoided an increase in US tariffs on Chinese exports scheduled to take effect on December 15. The trade war and its escalation in 2019 weighed on the price of copper and sent the red metal to a low at $2.4675 per pound during the first week of September. In early August, US President Trump escalated the trade war with a new set of tariffs after becoming frustrated over the progress of negotiations and Chinese backtracking. The news on trade at the end of last week had the opposite impact on the price of the base metal. Since copper is a leader when it comes to industrial commodities and China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for the nonferrous metal, progress on trade that supports Chinese economic growth and stabilizes the economy was a bullish shot in the arm for the copper futures market.

A weaker dollar is a supportive factor for all commodities and copper is a leader

Aside from trade, a weaker dollar since late September also provided support for the price of copper and other commodities. Since the US currency is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, a strong dollar tends to weigh on prices while a decline in the value of the dollar against other world currencies is a supportive factor.

Source: CQG

The chart of the US dollar index shows that the greenback index fell from a high at 99.33 in early September to its most recent low at 96.585. At the 97.240 level on December 20, the index was not far above the most recent low.

The dollar index measures the dollar against other leading world currencies. The index has a 69.5% exposure to the euro and pound. The December 12 election in the UK is likely to pave the way for Brexit by the end of January. Since the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s separation from the EU has caused weakness in the European currencies, the election results could cause more stability in the pound and the euro, which would weigh on the dollar index. A weaker dollar index tends to be bullish for the price of copper.

Inventories are dropping

COMEX offers futures contracts on copper, but the LME is the world’s most liquid and actively traded market for copper and all nonferrous metals. The most liquid products on the LME are forwards. Consumers and producers tend to favor the forwards over the futures as futures have monthly delivery periods, whereas forwards can settle, and delivery can occur on any business day.

The LME inventories are a guide to the flow of copper metal, and they have been declining steadily since early September.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart illustrates, LME warehouse inventories have declined from just under 340,000 metric tons in early September to 157,500 tons as of December 19. LME stocks at less than half the level in September has been another supportive factor for the price of copper.

DBB has exposure to copper and the other liquid base metals

Copper is heading into 2020 with some bullish winds behind its sails. Now that the price of the red metal has moved above the $2.80 level, the next technical target on the upside is at $3 per pound, where there is likely to be congestion. However, continued progress on trade between the US and China could send the price back to $3 or higher if the Chinese economy begins to expand.

The most direct route for a risk position in the copper market is via the futures and futures options on COMEX or the forwards on the LME. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) is a diversified product that holds long positions in three nonferrous metals, including copper. The fund summary for DBB states:

“The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper – Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB is a liquid product with $119.2 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 96,785 shares. DBB charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Source: Barchart

DBB moved from $14.32 in early September to $15.41 per share on December 20, a rise of 7.6%. DBB underperformed copper over the period as the price action in aluminum and zinc weighed on the price of the product.

Copper is a leader in the base metals sector. If copper is heading for the $3 per pound level on the back of better prospects for the Chinese economy, aluminum, and zinc, as well as the other base metals as likely to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.