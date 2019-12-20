Ucommune: The Chinese WeWork

Lease commitments are equal to $447 million. In more than 5 years, the company will have to pay a significant amount of money.

We would buy shares with an enterprise value of $0.810 billion or 5x 2019 sales. The final enterprise value may be much larger than this mark.

If the company has sufficient financing to open new facilities, we would expect revenue growth to continue. In 2018, sales growth was equal to 155%.

With sales growth of 155%, Ucommune (UK) is an interesting name to follow. It is still far from its breakeven point. However, if the company is able to raise sufficient financing to pay its lease commitments, business growth may be very profitable. We believe that the fair enterprise value would be between $0.648 billion and $1.134 billion. We would buy shares at a valuation below $0.810 billion. With that, the total valuation could be larger than this mark. Notice that in 2018, some shareholders valued the company at $2.6 billion.

Source: Author’s And F-1

Impressive Business Growth

According to Frost & Sullivan, as of September 30, 2019, Ucommune leads the largest co-working community in China in terms of the number of co-working spaces.

With the experience of working for decades in China's real estate industry, the management claims to have deep understanding of the needs and preferences of co-workers in China. In addition, the company notes over 50 experienced architects, who offer in-house design. Besides, Ucommune offers IoT solutions, and data management capabilities. Read the lines below for more on the company’s strengths:

Source: Author’s And F-1

The company’s growth in the last two years is impressive. From 2017 to 2019, the number of members increased at a CAGR of 37.35% amounting to more than 609,600. Besides, the number of spaces increased from 66 to 171, and the occupancy rate is equal to more than 79%.

Source: Author’s And F-1

The number of enterprise members is still limited. Only 5% of the total amount of co-workers are enterprise members. With that, large enterprises, including Meituan and Nike (NKE), selected the company’s offices. In the light of these facts, we believe that other large corporations may use the company’s facilities in the future.

See Ucommune’s sales breakdown in the slide below. In 2018, the company made most of its revenue, 87.9%, from workspace membership. It means that the larger the amount of spaces and members, the larger the revenue growth. If the company has sufficient financing to open new facilities, we would expect revenue growth to continue. In 2018, sales growth was equal to 155%:

Source: Author’s And F-1

The Company Is Not Profitable Yet

Most investors would not expect the company to be profitable at the net income level. Having said that, Ucommune appears to have a cost of revenue that is larger than the net revenue. It is a bit worrying. As shown in the image below, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue from co-workers was equal to $58 million, and cost of revenue attributed to members was equal to $83 million. The company isn't close to breaking even.

Source: Author’s And F-1

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Ucommune reported losses from operations of -$78 million and sales of $122 million. Annualized, this would equate to 2019 sales of $162 million and losses from operations of -$104 million. In our opinion, some growth investors may worry about this level of losses. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Ucommune Needs Additional Cash To Pay Its Lease Commitments

Investors need to understand that the most relevant 'right of use' assets are not registered in the balance sheet. We are talking about the agreements signed with co-workers, under which they pay a monthly fee.

With that said, the most significant assets are "right of use" assets, which are worth $270 million, and goodwill, which is worth $198 million. These are intangible assets, which may not be appreciated by investors. Notice that goodwill may be impaired. However, they don’t represent a significant part of the balance sheet, as the total amount of assets is equal to $695 million. In the light of this fact, we don’t believe that investors care about the goodwill impairment risk. See the slide below for more details on the matter. Notice that cash and short-term investments amount to $47.7 million:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Ucommune does not report a lot of financial debt. As of December 31, 2018, short-term borrowings were equal to $10.8 million and long-term borrowings were equal to $6.3 million. What investors need to review very closely is the company’s lease liabilities, which were equal to $204 million in 2018:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Investors will need to review closely the company’s table of contractual obligations. Total obligations are equal to $476 million, and lease commitments are equal to $447 million. Notice that in more than 5 years, the company will have to pay a significant amount of money. Of course, Ucommune appears to have a lot of time to generate free cash flow to pay these obligations. However, given the current cash in hand and the company’s lack of profitability, we believe that Ucommune will need financing to make the due payments:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Use Of Proceeds And Business Structure

Ucommune notes that it will use the proceeds for expanding its spaces, strengthening its technology, working capital, and other purposes. In our view, investors need to understand that the company will most likely use the proceeds to pay its lease commitments:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Ucommune was incorporated in Cayman, where the securities law is very different from that in the United States. Most investors will see this fact as a risk. Note that shareholders may not be as protected as in the United States:

“We are an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Our corporate affairs are governed by our memorandum and articles of association, the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and the common law of the Cayman Islands. The rights of shareholders to take action against our directors, actions by our minority shareholders and the fiduciary duties of our directors to us under Cayman Islands law are to a large extent governed by the common law of the Cayman Islands.” Source: F-1

Valuation: We Would Buy At An Enterprise Value Of $0.810 billion

The We Company (WE) operates in the United States, so its target market is different from that of Ucommune. The We Company is also not a public company. In September 2019, after reducing the company’s total valuation by more than 50%, the management postponed its IPO. Currently, the company is estimated to be worth $10-$12 billion:

Source: Business Insider

The We Company is very interesting because we have the S-1 filing, which gives us a lot of valuable information to assess Ucommune’s valuation. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, The We Company reported sales of $1.5 billion, 101% more than that in the same period in 2018. In the light of these results, the annualized sales may be close to $3 billion. Thus, with an enterprise value of $12 billion, The We Company appears to be valued, right now, at 4x 2019 sales.

In our opinion, a valuation of 4x 2019 sales seems to be a low ball. In January 2019, The We Company was valued at $47 billion or 15x sales, which may be a bit expensive. With all this information in mind, we believe a reasonable valuation would be somewhere between those valuations. In our view, with 101% revenue growth, 7x sales for The We Company would make sense.

Ucommune reports revenue growth of 155%, so it is growing as fast as The We Company. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Ucommune reported sales of $122 million, which makes forward sales of $162 million. If we use The We Company’s sales ratio of 4x, the company would be valued at $0.648 billion. If we decide to use a ratio of 7x sales, Ucommune’s total valuation would equal $1.134 billion, which does not look that expensive for a company growing at 155% y/y. We would certainly be buyers at an enterprise valuation of $0.810 billion or 5x 2019 sales. Notice that the company was valued at $2.6 billion in November, which, we believe, is a bit expensive:

“Ucommune raised $200 million in November last year, giving the Beijing-based group a valuation of $2.6 billion.” Source: Reuters

Risks

Among the different Ucommune’s operating risks, we believe that investors need to know about the following two. Firstly, Ucommune receives payments from co-workers once a month. However, the company signs agreements with landlords with an average term of nine years. As a result, the company may have to make payments before members pay. In addition, if the occupancy rate is not high enough, Ucommune may not be profitable and may not be able to pay the rent. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Additionally, Ucommune is a controlled company and the Board of Directors may not be that independent. As a result, shareholders may not be that protected. Directors could make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may not be interesting for minority shareholders. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: Author’s And F-1

Conclusion

With triple digit revenue growth, Ucommune has built an impressive business model. If the company finds sufficient financing to continue its business growth, it will become a name to be followed closely. We believe that the enterprise value should be between $0.648 billion and $1.134 billion. However, we would buy shares at an enterprise value of $0.810 billion or 5x 2019 sales. With that, the final enterprise value may be much larger than this mark. Notice that the company was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.