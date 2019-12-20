Natural Gas Market Overview: Total Feedgas Deliveries To U.S. LNG Export Facilities Reach A New All-Time High

Non-degree-day factors currently add as much as 1.7 bcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to last year).

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 155 bcf next week, which is 94 bcf larger than a year ago and 54 bcf larger vs. the five-year average.

This report covers the week ending December 20, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 895 bcf for the week ending December 20 (up 10.3% w-o-w (week over week) and up as much as 22.2% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +16% to +31% (see the chart below). We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 49 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down considerably across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by 21.0% w-o-w (from 162 to 196). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be as much as 33.9% above last year's level, but only 4.7% above the norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z and 06z short-range weather models were rather mixed. GFS-ENS 00z was bullish, but its results were later invalidated in the 06z update (see the table below). ECMWF-ENS 00z model was bearish vs. yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, however, both models are still projecting that natural gas consumption will remain above last year's level as well as above 5-year average even as the number of TDDs stays below the norm (see the chart below). The extended ECMWF model projects that TDDs should generally trend higher.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (2.3 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal increased by +$0.023 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 6.4 bcf/d this week (+2.5 bcf/d vs. 2018 and +1.1 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and hydro generation was mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending December 20, these two factors probably displaced some 200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +2.3 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 1.7 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were up 8.4% w-o-w - primarily due to stronger LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 15 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 52 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.2 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 20.6% in the week ending December 20.

Preliminary data indicates that LNG feedgas flows will probably reach a new all-time high today (Friday, December 20) - 8.53 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 133 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 95.7 bcf/d in December, 95.1 bcf/d in January, and 94.7 bcf/d in February. In the week ending December 20, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 103.7 bcf per day (essentially flat w-o-w but up 7.1% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending December 20 should be negative at around -24.21 bcf/d, which is approximately -16.38 bcf/d tighter compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending December 27), the balance is projected to loosen up a bit, but remain tighter vs a year ago. Annual difference should be around -5.75 bcf/d (i.e., -11.25 bcf/d in 2019 vs. -5.50 bcf/d in 2018) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 155 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -117 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas storage "deficit" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -9 bcf today to -25 bcf for the week ending January 3.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.