Lexicon Needs More Than Incremental Positive Clinical Data

Xermelo in cancer and LX9211 in pain are both worthwhile clinical programs, but Lexicon needs to find a partner for sotagliflozin, and soon.

Positive Phase I safety results let Lexicon move forward with Xermelo in biliary tract cancer (TELE-ABC) and LX9211 in pain, but efficacy data is what will really move the shares.

Lexicon has given investors three top-line trial read-outs this month; all have been positive, but none should really mean all that much to the valuation.

This has been a hard year for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), and I can understand why any good news would be welcome. Unfortunately, the three positive trial read-outs the company has offered in December don’t really change the value proposition and don’t really represent any positive change in the outlook.

As is, Lexicon still needs to find a partner for its lead drug sotagliflozin and figure out how to manage its cash needs. More significant data from the TELE-ABC study in 2020 could certainly help, and maybe the company will be able to produce proof-of-concept data on its chronic/neuropathic pain drug LX9211, but for now a partner for sotagliflozin is far and away at the top Lexicon’s Christmas list.

SOTA-EMPA – Nice To Have, But Not Thesis-Changing

Lexicon announced top-line results from its Phase III SOTA-EMPA study before the open this morning. Management announced that sotagliflozin achieved the study’s primary endpoint of statistically-significant reduction in HbA1c levels versus a placebo in patients who were inadequately controlled by DDP4-inhibitors, irrespective of whether they were taking metformin. Management also noted that a secondary endpoint, non-inferiority to empagliflozin, was achieved.

This isn’t particularly positive news. The efficacy of sotagliflozin is well-established, and it would have been shocking if the drug didn’t meet the primary endpoint.

I’m more disappointed by that secondary endpoint. While non-inferiority to empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance by Lilly (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim) in HbA1c was indeed one of the secondary endpoints, so too was superiority of sotagliflozin to empagliflozin in terms of HbA1c and/or blood pressure reduction. While management didn’t discuss other secondary endpoints (versus placebo) like 2-hour post-prandial glucose reduction or body weight reduction, I would all but guarantee you that management would have mentioned it if the drug achieved a superiority endpoint versus Jardiance.

My disappointment is tempered by having no expectation of superiority. Beating empagliflozin would have been a major coup, but there’s ample evidence out there that sotagliflozin works about as well as any of the other SGLT drugs out there. That’s why the company long ago decided to pivot toward showing an efficacy and safety benefit for the SGLT-1/SGLT-2 dual inhibition mechanism (versus the SGLT-2 inhibitors like Jardiance) in patients with compromised renal function – they knew the drug was basically equal to its peers in “healthy” diabetics, but it could possibly have a safety and efficacy edge in sicker patients. Unfortunately that hasn’t proved to be the case.

The story with sotagliflozin remains the same as before. The company will likely submit an NDA with the FDA for Type 2 diabetes in the first half of 2020, and I would expect the FDA to approve it without much fuss. But Lexicon doesn’t have the resources to finish the required long-term cardiovascular outcome studies, nor the resources to launch the drug for Type 2 diabetes. I don’t believe the company could launch it for Type 1 either, even if the FDA were to reverse course and approve it, but that’s beside the point.

So, the company needs a partner and needs one fairly soon. Lexicon shopped this drug for quite a while before signing up Sanofi (SNY) (who exited the partnership this year), but with the clinical package basically complete, it should still be possible to find a partner willing to market the drug, though possibly on more of a “salesforce rental” model that wouldn’t be particularly generous to Lexicon.

TELE-ABC Safety – Nice To Have, But Not Thesis-Changing

Earlier this month Lexicon reported that after a safety review of the first dose cohort (six patients) in its Phase II TELE-ABC study of Xermelo in biliary tract cancer, the company was continuing the trial as planned. This is basically a non-event and also not surprising – obviously a negative safety signal would have stopped the study and eliminated this from the model, but given the large amount of safety data accumulated on Xermelo (albeit not in BTC patients) there was no reason to expect a safety issue.

TELE-ABC is a multi-center that is looking to enroll 53 BTC patients to determine the efficacy of Xermelo as an adjunctive therapy. The primary endpoint is six-month progression-free survival, but overall survival and longer-term responses are also being evaluated as secondary endpoints. Top-line efficacy data on the first 20 patients should be available in 2020; ultimate success could unlock over $7/share and incremental progress (signs of efficacy at the Phase II stage) would still generate some meaningful upside.

LX9211 Safety – Nice To Have, But Not Thesis-Changing

A couple of days after the TELE-ABC update, management also reported that its pain drug LX9211 met the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic requirements of the Phase I study in healthy volunteers. Five dose cohorts were studied and the results support a once-daily dosing, and management did say they saw a dose-dependent PK response. Side-effects were mild (headache and dizziness being most common).

LX9211, an AAK1 inhibitor, is an interesting drug, as animal models suggest that the drug inhibits chronic pain without impacting the perception of acute pain. As it is not an opioid, this could be an exciting drug if it proves effective, but there’s a long way to go before that is established and the fields of biotech are littered with the bodies of non-opioid pain drugs that failed to show adequate efficacy. A proof of concept study should start in 2020 and given how quickly these studies can complete (it usually only takes a few weeks to see if it works), data could be available next year.

The Bottom Line

None of these studies change my fair value estimate nor my position on Lexicon shares. Success in cancer with Xermelo and/or proven efficacy of LX9211 would be tremendously positive, but the company is some time away from those milestones. In the meantime, finding a partner and maximizing the value of sotagliflozin remains the key to a sustainably higher share price.

