Halcon Resources: Cost Structure Is An Issue After Emergence From Bankruptcy

Margins may only be around $14 per BOE before interest costs at high-$50s oil.

This means that Halcon may have trouble maintaining or increasing production without cash burn at high-$50s oil.

As well, its cash G&A appears to be more appropriate for a company with 50+% higher production levels.

Its cost structure appears to be an issue though, with the 2018 water infrastructure sale significantly increasing its lease operating expenses.

Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS) has emerged from bankruptcy with around $130 million borrowed under its new credit facility. The challenge for Halcon is that its 2018 water infrastructure sale has left its lease operating costs quite high. As well, Halcon's non-oil production is fetching low prices currently and its sour gas treatment costs are still significant. This combination results in Halcon achieving pretty low margins for its production.

As a result, it doesn't appear that Halcon can maintain production without cash burn at high-$50s oil. It also needs higher production levels, as its cash G&A costs appear more suited for a company with over 50% higher production.

2020 Outlook

With 16,500 BOEPD (57% oil) in production, Halcon is expected to generate around $221 million in revenues over the course of a year. This assumes Q3 2019 production levels and 2020 strip prices (including $59 WTI oil).

Halcon only received $0.16 per Mcf for its natural gas and $11.97 per barrel for its NGLs in Q3 2019, but this should improve a bit in 2020.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,432,825 $57.00 $196 NGLs 1,324,950 $15.00 $20 Gas 7,588,350 $0.60 $5 Total $221

Halcon's lease operating and workover costs are around $9 per BOE currently, while its cash G&A is expected to be around $5 per BOE at current production levels. Halcon's gathering and other expenses may add up to $6.50 per BOE, although that could come down further if Halcon completes the acid gas injection well that it previously had targeted for mid-2020.

In the current situation, Halcon would have $143 million in cash expenditures before capex.

$ Million Lease Operating and Workover $54 Production Taxes $13 G&A $30 Gathering and Other $39 Cash Interest $7 Total $143

This would leave Halcon with $78 million to spend before cash burn. That doesn't appear to be quite enough to maintain production levels (which may take $100 million in capex) though.

Low Margins

At high-$50s WTI oil, Halcon may only realize around $14 per BOE in margins (not including interest costs). This is partly due to the low prices it is receiving on its non-oil production, but is mainly due to Halcon's cost structure. Halcon's lease operating and workover expense has gone up around $4 per BOE year-over-year due to its water infrastructure sale. The water infrastructure sale was meant to bolster Halcon's liquidity, but it filed for bankruptcy within a year of the sale anyway, and the additional costs have a significant impact on Halcon's future prospects. The increased lease operating expense basically increases Halcon's oil breakeven point by around $7.50.

Halcon's cash G&A expenses are also high per BOE due to Halcon's production levels. Its current cash G&A expenses are more suited for a company with 25,000 to 30,000 BOEPD in production.

As well, gathering and other expenses are quite significant, although I can see this potentially coming down by a couple dollars per BOE if Halcon can get the acid gas injection well into service.

Conclusion

Despite shedding most of its debt in bankruptcy, Halcon's future looks fairly challenging due to the low margins it is getting on its production. It may not be able to maintain production without cash burn at high-$50s oil. It also has a fixed cost structure that is more suited for a company with over 50% more production.

Halcon's lease operating, workover and cash G&A expenses add up to around $14 per BOE. A more appropriate level would be around $8 per BOE, which would reduce its oil breakeven point by around $11 per barrel. Halcon would be more competitive in that scenario, but it will be quite challenging for Halcon to achieve that after having sold its water infrastructure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.