A Small Bet On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Today, we look at an intriguing 'Tier 3' small cap concern. The company just came public last year but has already garnered one FDA approval and has a couple more on the horizon. We take an in-depth look at this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) is a Deer Park, Illinois-based pharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2018. The company develops proprietary formulations of approved molecules. They seek to create superior drugs by improving the efficacy, safety and affordability of the already approved molecules. A pipeline with multiple 505(b)(2) product candidates offers the potential of a shorter development timeline. Eton works to improve their odds of success by selecting drugs that have been robustly studied and have shown commercial demand. Also, the company meets with the FDA before initiating development in order to ensure that they're pursuing an appropriate regulatory pathway. The company has one approved therapeutic called Biorphen, which is a ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine. Additionally, the company has a robust clinical pipeline with the most advanced candidates being EM-100, ET-105, ET-203, DS-300 and ET-104. Eton Pharmaceuticals trades for around $6 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $100 million.

Pipeline

Biorphen:

Biorphen is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine for treating clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia. The drug injection is an alpha-1 adrenergic receptor agonist. The drug was approved on October 21st. Prior to the approval, phenylephrine injection was only available in a high concentration which required dilution prior to use or ready-to-use formulations via 503B compounding pharmacies. The company estimates that the phenylephrine injectable market is greater than 20 million Biorphen equivalent units per year.

With approval in hand, the company is focused on capturing market share. So far, Eton has met with a variety of key opinion leaders including the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Society of Anesthesia. Additionally, the company claims to have already met with pharmacy directors and physicians from over 200 different institutions. The drug's value proposition is non-trivial and there's a couple of reasons that stand out for why the company should be able to grow revenue in a meaningful way. First, the drug's three-year shelf life means it can be stocked in locations, such as emergency rooms, where it previously wasn't feasible to stock ready-to-use phenylephrine due to the fast expiration of compounded products. Second, not only should there be no need for 503B facilities to compound phenylephrine into ready-to-use formulations, but Eton thinks that it would be a breach of FDA policy if they continue to sell ready-to-use phenylephrine injections.

EM-100:

EM-100 is an eye drop to ease itchy eyes from allergic conjunctivitis. In July, the company announced that their partner received a complete response letter from the FDA. The silver lining was that the letter didn't raise concerns over the clinical data that was provided, so additional clinical work isn't anticipated to be necessary for approval. Eton's partner is currently finalizing a response that is supposed to be submitted by the end of November. If the amendment is classified as a minor amendment as three-month target action goal date will be set by the FDA, which means approval in Q1 of 2020 is a possibility.

ET-105:

ET-105 is an oral liquid formulation of lamotrigine in development as an adjunct therapy for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older. In August, the company announced that the FDA accepted the NDA for ET-105. A PDUFA date of March 17th, 2020 has been assigned. In order to mitigate a potential delay in approval, the company has launched a human factors study to support the filing. The study is expected to be completed in January and will be added to the submission under review. Eton is working with Aucta in preparation for a commercial launch in the first half of 2020.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million, compared to $26.7 million as of December 31st, 2018. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $3.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in Q3 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $1.6 million, compared to $830 thousand in Q3 of the prior year. The company didn't have any revenue to report in the quarter. Eton recently closed a credit agreement with SWK Holdings, which provides for up to $10 million available to borrow. Overall, the company had a net loss of $4.9 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million in the same period of last year.

Eton only has a few analysts that follow it given its small market cap. The current median analyst price target is north of $15.00 a share, however. The latest recommendation came from HC Wainwright on October 23rd. The firm maintained their buy rating and raised their price target from $18 a share to $21 a share. The analyst at HC Wainwright views Eton as a rapidly emerging player in the specialty pharmaceuticals space, and he views the recent approval of Biorphen as a big moment in the company's history. The analyst at HC Wainwright expects Biorphen to deliver major topline growth long term, with peak sales in the United States rising above $250 million by 2030.

B. Riley initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $13.50 on September 20th. It reiterate this rating in mid-November. The analyst there is optimistic about the company's prospects with multiple catalysts in the near term, with FDA action dates for ET-202 and ET-105. Lastly, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $15 price target on August 5th. The analyst at Lake Street Capital pointed out multiple strengths of the company such as a well-diversified pipeline that targets numerous indications and a proven management team. Lake Street sees the first 3 of 12 product candidates eventually generating $69 million in revenue.

Verdict

This is more than enough to this company to merit at least 'watch item' status including multiple 'shots on goal'. The company recently received an FDA approval and should have two more in hand in 2020.

It should be noted that Eton will probably have to raise capital in the near future. The company filed a prospectus for up to a $100 million mixed shelf offering earlier in the month. I will probably revisit Eton after it raises capital. In the meantime, I have added a few hundred shares of Eton to my personal portfolio and will continue to keep an eye on it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.