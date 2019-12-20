General Electric's Boeing Max 737 Problem Returns

Source: Barron's

Boeing (BA) indicated earlier this week, it was temporarily halting production of the 737 MAX jet:

Boeing will temporarily halt production of the 737 MAX jet in January, adding to industry turmoil caused by the commercial aerospace giant's newest single-aisle plane. The additional delay and production reduction will ripple through the aerospace industry, impacting suppliers as well as airlines. "We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health," reads the company's Monday evening news release. "This decision is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft."

The production halt will negatively impact companies in its supply chains such as Honeywell (HON), General Electric (GE), and United Technologies (UTX). The question is, "How much of an impact will the 737 MAX have on suppliers?" At a minimum, the grounding will create cash burn for suppliers:

The impact for suppliers is all about cash. More delays means more cash flow headwinds. Suppliers don't get paid while jets sit parked. GE management said on the company's third quarter earnings conference call that the 2019 impact of the MAX grounding was about $1.4 billion. Of course, GE expects to get paid eventually. GE makes the engines for MAX jets.

Boeing believes it can bring the 737 MAX back into service. However, GE is particularly vulnerable. Under former CEO Jeffrey Immelt, the company spent tens of billions of dollars on share buybacks and dividends. The $10 billion acquisition of Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) power business also did not help, as Power is being disrupted by alternative energy. The capital outlays have emaciated GE's balance sheet. The company has had to resort to hiving off assets in order to pare debt and protect its credit rating.

In Q3 2019, GE received about $4.6 billion of cash (net of taxes) related to the Wabtec (WAB) exit and sale of part of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR). Ultimately, GE's ability to service its $93 billion debt load could be determined by future cash flow generation. In Q3, the company generates industrial free cash flow ("FCF") of $650 million. This was much lower than the $500 million reported in the year-earlier period but extremely positive in comparison to the -$1.0 billion FCF reported in Q2 2019.

The cash flow improvement energized GE bulls. The stock has risen about 70% from its 52-week low. Investors who kept the faith in GE have been richly rewarded. However, future appreciation in the stock will likely be driven by cash flow generation. A hit to cash flow due to a halt in the 737 MAX could have an out-sized impact on GE.

Business From Boeing May Normalize, But Aviation May Not

The consensus is that any lost business from the disruption of the 737 MAX will eventually return to normal. When that happens is still unclear. However, a cash flow hit from Boeing could be amplified by general headwinds in Aviation. Last quarter, GE's core operations ("NewCo") - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - showed signs of life. It generated revenue of $16.5 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Segment profit was $1.5 billion, up over 30%. Revenue and segment profits from Aviation grew 8% and 3%, respectively.

Power was supposed to be the main catalyst for GE going forward. GE bulls now believe Aviation's moat is wide enough to offset a continued diminution at Power. I beg to differ. GE's industrial businesses - including Aviation - are cyclical in nature. If we are at peak economy, then it could be difficult for its industrial assets go grow.

Air freight volume is in decline due to a slow down in global trade. In its most recent quarter, FedEx's (FDX) revenue fell 3% Y/Y and its operating income cratered. Revenue from its premium FedEx Express service fell 5% Y/Y and its operating income fell over 60%. In response, FedEx is looking for capacity and network reduction opportunities and opportunities to cut capex:

Additionally, we are permanently retiring our fleet of 10 A310s. The reduction in flight hours would allow us to temporarily park 14 aircraft by the end of fiscal year '20. We will also permanently retire another 29 aircraft over the next 30 months. It is imperative that while we reduce our cost to serve, we also drive higher yields to improve profitability. Capacity reductions will bring greater focus on revenue quality as we generate more compensatory volume through the network.

The question remains, "Will Amazon (AMZN) and UPS (UPS) follow suit?" A decline in freight volume could eventually lead to dwindling orders of plane and aircraft engines. Such a pullback could hurt revenue and earnings for makers of aircraft engines like GE. I anticipate headwinds for Aviation sometime next year. This is important. I project GE's debt will be a junk status even after the $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma Danaher (DHR). Potential headwinds at Aviation could be the catalyst for the rating agencies to finally downgrade GE's debt. Such an action could amplify GE's interest expense on tens of billions in debt, crimp cash flow and cause the stock to retest previous lows.

Conclusion

GE is up over 50% Y/Y. A hit to cash flow from a temporary loss of Boeing's business and potential headwinds at Aviation make GE a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.