Associated Banc-Corp's Balance Sheet To Benefit From Acquisition

NIM compression is expected to outweigh an increase in loan book following the merger with First Staunton. Consequently, earnings are anticipated to decline next year.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is in plans to acquire First Staunton Bancshares early next year, which is likely to boost the company's balance sheet. The acquisition's positive effect on earnings, however, is expected to be offset by a compression in net interest margin. Despite cost savings from restructuring efforts, non-interest expense is expected to increase slightly, which will also pressurize the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 5% year over year in 2020.

First Staunton Purchase to Boost Earning Assets

ASB plans to acquire First Staunton Bancshares by February 2020, which will lead to a jump in earning assets and deposits. According to the fourth quarter investor presentation, ASB will acquire around $350 million worth of loans and around $440 million deposits.

Apart from the merger and acquisition activity, there is little scope for an expansion in the loan portfolio due to weak outlook for organic growth. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, uncertainties related to trade and politics are discouraging businesses from making investment plans and borrowing for capital expenditure.

The natural decline in payoffs and refinancing activity in a stable interest rate environment next year is likely to provide some relief to the loan book from the pressure it is currently facing. Loans have declined in 2019-to-date because of the sale of approximately $240 million of mortgages. The probable absence of such a sale next year will also keep the downward pressure on loan book at bay.

Based on the above factors I'm expecting ASB's loan book to expand by 4.5% in 2020, as shown below.

Efforts to Lower Asset Sensitivity

The management has recently taken steps to mitigate the negative impact of interest rate decline on net interest margin, NIM. ASB sold $240 million worth of mortgages in the third quarter that were at risk of prepayment, thereby lowering asset sensitivity. Moreover the management hopes to improve the funding mix further by using the securities portfolio to payoff expensive borrowing.

Due to the above mentioned measures, I'm expecting ASB's NIM to be less sensitive to interest rates next year. I'm expecting NIM to decline by 3bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and by 5bps year over year in 2020.

Reduction in Oil and Gas Exposure to Keep Asset Quality Stable

While I'm expecting a slowdown in the economy, the downturn will not be severe enough to create widespread debt delinquency issues. The only sector that could pose asset quality problems in the coming year is oil and gas, and according to the management they've reduced exposure to that book by about $170 million since the end of the first quarter. Furthermore, the management is looking to selectively pursue additional credit risk mitigation opportunities in the fourth quarter of 2019. Consequently, I'm expecting ASB's provisions charge to remain subdued at 10bps of total loans in 2020, versus 10bps estimate for 2019.

Implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, CECL, will have a one-time initial impact that will increase reserves for loan losses and decrease equity. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management estimates CECL to increase the overall allowance for credit losses by about 30% to 40%. In my estimates I've incorporated an impact of 37% or $79 million.

Restructuring to Constrain Growth in Expenses

ASB's planned restructuring in the remainder of 2019 is expected to result in cost savings in 2020, which will be partly offset by merger related expenses. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects to incur approximately $3 million in restructuring charges in Q4FY19, and expects total non-interest expense to remain somewhat flat in 2020. Taking this guidance, I'm expecting non-interest expense to rise by a low rate of 1.6% in 2020.

The slight increase in non-interest expense, along with the compression in NIM, is likely to drag earnings in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Rising Dividend Trend Likely to Continue

I'm expecting ASB to increase its quarterly dividend by $0.01 in the last quarter of 2020 in keeping with its historical trend. This will take full year 2020 dividend to $0.73 per share, implying a modest dividend yield of 3.26%. I don't think that the anticipated decline in earnings will threaten a dividend cut as the implied payout ratio for 2020 is a comfortable 39%.

Apart from dividends, ASB's equity will also be reduced by its share repurchase program. Moreover, CECL implementation is also expected to erode equity. On the other hand, earnings are expected to drive up equity book value. Overall, I'm expecting ASB's equity to increase by 1.1% in 2020 to $23.4 per share.

As the First Staunton transaction is 100% cash based I have not incorporated its direct impact on equity.

Valuing at $24.5

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value ASB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.05 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $23.4 gives a target price of $24.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a low upside of 9.6% from ASB's December 16 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

As the target price implies a single-digit price upside I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock. The current market price appears slightly expensive and I think its better to wait for a price dip before considering investing in ASB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.