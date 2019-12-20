The Contrarian's Take On 2020 And Beyond (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Thursday with KCI Research Ltd. We hope you enjoy.

Okay, here we go. Let's get into it. Travis, welcome back to the podcast.

William Travis Koldus: Hey, Nathaniel. Great to be here, and nice to speak to you.

NB: Yeah, good to have you, once again. So let's start off and may you just tell us a little bit about your investing strategy?

WTD: Yeah, that's a great question. I was reading the other day that -- actually, I was talking to a friend. He said, there's so much of how you're raised that influences you, your parents and your parental influence. I think in the investment world, your formative years also have that type of influence on somebody. And for me, I came up in a value background, when there was really the most of the well known and legendary investors.

When I was younger, we were value guys. Values been out of favor now for 12 years running. So it's not as prevalent but people like Marty Whitman and Bob Rodriguez and of course, Warren Buffett and Seth Klarman. That was kind of my background, but I've always been a generalist. So I've been open to anywhere in the market value or growth. But I do have a value bias and I've always had a contrarian streak, meaning that I kind of look for things out of favor. I think people do that naturally. If you're -- if you have a sports team that you're interested in, it's always kind of more fun to win as the underdog.

And in investing, I think that -- there's an appeal to that. And that's always appealed to me, the contrarian part of investing, because I firmly believe there is a lot of behavioral biases that go into the investment market. And the contrarian approach appeals to me from that perspective too.

NB: This all begs the question, what areas of the market you as a contrarian think are -- where you're spotting some of these biases right now.

WTD: Yeah, I mean, if you think of the markets, think of the last decade and believe it or not growth actually started outperforming in 2008. So 2008 was the heart of the great financial crisis but growth outperformed that year. And it's outperformed ever since. And really there's just been these distinct strategies that have been winning strategies in the stock market. So growth has been one dividend growth, which is of course very popular. Seeking Alpha has been one, REITs which kind of fall into that dividend oriented strategy.

Bonds have been popular because people are looking for yield. There's the Fed -- I was thinking of this when we're getting ready for a phone call and it's kind of a funny analogy, but one of my favorite movies is Shawshank Redemption. Of course, they need to frame, he's innocent, but he's thrown into this prison. Have you seen Shawshank, Nathaniel?

NB: Embarrassingly, I have only seen the last couple of minutes.

WTD: Okay, well, is it? I mean, just think of any movie that you've seen where somebody goes to prison, their life is thrown out of order, right?

NB: Sure.

WTD: So when the great financial crisis came, the Fed and the central banks of the World, within Japan had already been down this road. They essentially said hey, these are our rules now. When you get to prison, whatever you -- on the outside, on the inside the rules are whatever the rules of who's in charge. So the Fed was in charge and they oriented investors towards certain assets and towards certain parts of the capital structure and investors fell in line. And so the end result has been, there's been a chase for yield for over a decade now, 12 years running. And growth, which is really a long duration asset, anything long duration has done really well as interest rates have been driven low and lower. What I'm interested in is all the other stuff that hasn't gone along for the ride.

NB: And you mentioned energy, and we've talked about this before on the last podcast back in March, actually. And energy is certainly one sector that is not doing well at all this year, although they may be starting to turn. So curious if you think that might be one sector that is ripe for outperformance as we look to 2020?

WTD: Yeah, energy is historically out of favor, if you look at the S&P 500 energy is near its 20 year low in terms of weighting and really the bulk of S&P 500 energy weighting is in Exxon Mobil and Chevron. And those are all supported by the passive index. So energy's had a terrible stretch really ever since 2000. It's underperformed since 2011, as all commodities have, but ever since 2014, where you had a collapse in energy prices there's just been a unwind in the energy sector. And then -- it was surprising though, because oil prices actually bought them in 2016, in the $20 price range and have rallied, for much of the past three years, but the divergence is striking between what oil is done, and energy prices have done and what the energy equities have done, they've just been obliterated.

And there's a lot of major energy producers that are outside, the major indices and major companies like Exxon, Chevron, that are down, 60%, 70, 80% in last three years which is a huge, negative performance versus the market, but then, because of that, and because oil prices actually fell [Technical Difficulty] since 2016, pretty substantially and have shown some strength recently, there's been kind of a washout and there's a rationalization of supply that's going on in the market right now. And the firms that come out the other side, I think going to be very well. So energy is at the forefront of a lot of my research right now, principally because it's been so beaten up.

NB: Yeah. Why? Why has there been this divergence between oil prices and energy? Because they usually kind of tend to track each other little more closely, right?

WTD: Yeah, look, those are big topics. And part of it goes to shale and fracking, which is a different source of supply than the traditional, long term, long lead projects. So frankly, shale and fracking, it's not all uniform, but it's destroyed a lot of capital. It's a much shorter investments gaining [ph]. And it's put pressure, there's actually a really good article on Seeking Alpha, how to referencing in the notes what the author was. But my point is, I spent some time in Texas, I've got some family there. And obviously, I'm in the energy. So I'm spending a lot of time in energy areas like Texas and Appalachia. And what happened in '16 was, it was a convergence of events. We have this decline in energy prices, and a lot of firms did go through restructuring, especially on the service side.

So the beauty of the United States is when you go through Chapter 11, you come on the other side, and there was all this equipment that was ready to go then. So as soon as energy prices took off, production surged, because the equipment kind of went through the restructuring process and came out, not in debt. And then adding to that, one core strength of the United States is our technological progress and that is flown or it's gone through to the oil services field. So we've got extraordinarily good at injecting things into wells. We started with this basic sand and then we used ceramics and we used brown sand and white sand, there's all these mixes and -- but the amount of sand if you ever go down to Texas or -- Texas in particular, per well that they put in the Permian. It's more than you can imagine. It's hundreds of truckloads per well, and you imagine they're drilling thousands of wells.

So they've got really efficient and drilling productivity skyrocketed. So you had this surge in production that surprised almost everybody in the energy field outside of energy field. And so even though oil prices went up, production went up much more than anybody anticipated. And that has hurt. Oil prices would be up even more but it hurt the other liquids prices, like natural gas liquids, and its hurt natural gas prices from the associated gas. So the short answer to what you're asking is two things happened. There was a reset in 2016 and then drilling productivity surged. And what that's done it has not allowed the exploration of production companies to have the pricing power they need to be profitable, partly because they have to reinvest so much in the fracking when the shale operators in most of the shale basins the production, the depletion is very quick. So you have to keep investing and people call it running on the shale treadmill. That's kind of where we are. So the energy prices have done okay, but the energy investors have gotten slaughtered.

NB: But you think that's going to turn now or is in the process of turning?

WTD: Yeah, and one of the beautiful things about commodities or just capitalism in general is low prices are the cure for low prices. So oil prices have held up pretty well. I mean, around $60 a barrel, OPEC just cut. But if you look below the surface, the realized prices that some of the companies are receiving, particularly for the natural gas liquids, for natural gas prices have been abysmal. So it's forcing a fast rationalization and you see that now because when you came into the year, most of the sell side investment banks and the buy side investment banks thought rig counts would go up 5% to 10% this year. They're actually down in the mid-20% range, natural gas are actually down 33%. So, again, expectations at the start of 2019, were 5% to 10%, increase, the declines are mid-20s for across the board and even higher for natural gas. So you're having a rationalization occur right now and once demand exceeds supply we will see a, I think a very favorable response in the commodity prices themselves and then the energy equity should have additional leverage to that.

NB: Cool, I want to ask you some more about this and get some stock picks out of you as well. Before we get to stock picks, I wanted to ask you a little more about your background, because you've been doing this for a while, since the 90s. And what would you say is a key lesson that you've learned in your investing over that time period?

WTD: Being open to being wrong and for me that's hard, because I'm very stubborn, hot headed. And my stubbornness it's a source of, like most people, it's my biggest strength, it's my biggest weakness. So when in investing it's, you can't just put your head down and work harder if you're wrong. It doesn't do any good. And in fact, it could lead to greater losses. So for me, that's something that is especially if somebody is contrarian, I don't think you can be contrarian all the time. I think you have to -- the old saying is you got to run with the herd, 80% of the time, I think it'd be contrarian 20% odd. It's really important, if you think of being contrarian in 2000, 2001, 2002 was extraordinarily important. It was extraordinarily important to be contrarian at '07, '08, '09.

So you can kind of see the pattern here, maybe every 10 years, there's a couple years, two or three. Here we are, again, I actually think the imbalances in the market today are greater than they were in the late 90s, or even before the financial crisis. But I think the trades are more crowded. So naturally I think this is the time to be contrarian right now. As I've articulated a little bit you have to be careful about being too stubborn. And that's the thing, I would advise if you're new getting into this, when you're younger, I guess still get to be more stubborn, you can make more mistakes, and you have as much capital.

You want to have some process that puts you in timeout, where you have to -- whether that's to fix -- stop loss on your position and you're stopped out of it. Or you can add to it, for a certain amount of time. Because sometimes being in the penalty box or having some time to think, you can see a different perspective. And on that note, I would encourage everybody, whatever your investment philosophy is, whatever you believe, look at the other side and try to really make a case for what they're articulating, because if you can understand. If you're bold on something, you can understand bearish case, it even makes your ability as investors enhanced by looking at both sides of the equation.

NB: Yeah, what's interesting that you find there potentially to be more in balances now than there were 20 years ago and in '07, '08. I mean in the late 90s, I mean, the internet bubble was pretty much especially in 1999. It was right there. I mean, it was staring everybody in the face. And likewise, the real estate bubble leading up '07- '08 those were obvious bubbles, not just in retrospect, either. I remember there being a lot written about these bubbles. A lot of people didn't believe it, that they were bubbles. And investors kept driving prices higher, whether they believed it or not. But those were in retrospect two -- not just in retrospect, two pretty obvious bubbles, and there doesn't seem to be anything now, is there?

WTD: What you're saying is I mean, you've honed in on a great point, and that's why we make a good team here, Nathaniel. Here's what you're articulating. In the late 90s, it was more obvious because the overvaluation in the market was concentrated in the top decile of the market. So the biggest companies were the most overvalued even though there was overvaluation across the telecom and technology sector. And it was obvious to see, and there was other pocket of things that were overvalued too including some blue chips and there are famous stories, of course from the late 90s. At one point, Buffett was relatively underperforming by 50%, you when people thought he had lost his ability as a value investor. Of course Julian Robertson, he closed his famous hedge fund, the Tiger Fund right at the inflection point.

So -- but the difference in that period, it was the top decile of the market and then in '07- '08, it was the financials which it really hurt value investors because a lot of value investors went into these financials and some of these are highly rated financials ended up being value traps. So it was -- like you said, it was visible in housing market, and I actually was an Op Ed to the Wall Street Journal, it's on one of my blogs, but calling out, [indiscernible] CEO in 2007. That's one of my claims to fame or one of the things people know me for.

So there was some obviousness around that. This time -- and other people have used this term, but I like to use it, it's the everything bubble, except there's a few things that are undervalued. So commodities are at 100 year lows versus the S&P 500 for example, but everything is extraordinarily priced. And one example I like to use, I wrote a public article on Seeking Alpha, on this and Procter and Gamble. Everybody knows who they are. They are household, domestic goods maker, consumer goods, Tide, things like that.

Well, Procter and Gamble, their revenues are actually down in the past decade. Their profits are down, and their stock is up four times. So people have gravitated to household defensive names, whether it's Procter and Gamble, Coca Cola. McDonald's, they've gravitated and things have done really well. And they gravitate to the big growth cap and of course, like, it's unbelievable how much Apples appreciated for example, but if you look at the S&P 500, everything is overvalued. It's not the top decile of companies by market capitalization, it is across the board. And part of that is from these passive inflows into the famous indices.

You have to really look outside of that to find value today. So the difference between those prior to call it bubbles, the late 90s and 2007 is -- there were certain areas in the market that were visible but because everything is overvalued today and part of that is a function of these extraordinary low interest rates, it's harder for people to parse out, what's undervalued and overvalued, because the whole ship is -- the tide has risen everything to an extreme valuation, almost everything because there are things that are undervalued.

NB: What would you say is a lesson this year? It's been an interesting year for stock markets. I think the S&P rally kind of survived -- surprised everybody after the fourth quarter of 2018. And is there something that you find that you've learned in particular this past year?

WTD: Just looking at my notes, but I wrote it down, and I was thinking the same thing. Extremes can go farther than you ever imagine. So you would have said, coming into this year that, growth had run its course, had been outperforming for 11 years. You would say that interest rates were as low as they could possibly potentially go in the long end of the curve. You would say that the stock market maybe had exhausted its bull market, and of course, all those things, but the stock market's up. It's amazing; it's up 29% the S&P 500 as we're talking right now, this year after a big day today.

Growth has dominated again, through the first 11 months of this year, I wrote a -- if you look under my public profile on Seeking Alpha, there's a kind of a market review to November, if you look through it, the market is being dominated by growth. And then the last thing is, interest rates have still come down on a long end of the curve. So all these extremes they were historically extreme entering 2019, have gone farther. There's all kinds of famous sayings that that come to mind, Keynes or whoever, but basically, the markets can go farther than you would ever imagine. And you have to keep that in mind, reversion to the mean is very powerful, but you just don't know where that inflection point is.

NB: Okay, so what does an investor do? Does one pile into these, I mean, they say don't fight the tape, does one pile into the growth story anyway, especially now that we have a phase 1 trade deal supposedly? I mean, value, who knows, I mean, Procter and Gamble to your point that's a value stock, right? And a lot of value stocks have done well, right?

WTD: Yeah. I mean, it's a defensive stock that's been up, I would say -- to answer your question in the short term, nobody knows, really.

NB: Of course.

WTD: It's a roll of the dice. But what you have to look at as an investor today is, I mean, think of Procter and Gamble, an example that we used. Its revenues are down, its net income is down, its operating profits are down in the last 10 years, the stocks going up four times. It's a defensive stock, because it's -- so is defensive consumer goods, people are going to buy Tide no matter what, but it's hard to call it a value stock anymore. It's defensive, but it's bid up so much, is up four times. It wasn't extraordinarily cheap. It's not like you're buying back stock. Some of these companies, they're buying back stock, and that goosed the shares. That one there's not a big buyback there. So in the dividends, very miniscule now, compared to historical yields.

So it's a defensive stock, it's not a value stock. So in the short term, I don't know but if you're looking at holding Procter and Gamble, and this applies to the broader S&P 500 Index for the next decade, you're looking at your worst returns that you maybe have had in the modern market history. And even worse, that for the broader market, we're looking at real returns going forward, that are worse than 1999. They're worse than 2007, they are worse in 1929. So it sounds like alarmist talk, but you don't know how, I mean, you have to think the Dow was 1000 in 1968. And then it was 1000 in 1982. So it essentially compressed valuation in real terms, because the inflation, the rising interest rates, both bond investors and equity investors had a tough time in 70s for example, but the Dow from that 1000 journey in 1968 to 1000 in 1982, if you just went to sleep for 14 years, you wouldn't have known anything happened, right? But in between there, there's a lot of volatility.

So we don't know the course that the market it will take. But there's a high likelihood that in real terms, and in nominal terms, the next decade is going to be very challenging for the things that are bid up. So where's all the money gone? It's gone into the passive investment strategies because active managers can't beat the market and capital is being pulled from them. Hedge Funds can't beat the market, capital is being pull from them. So it's all going into the same outperforming investment strategies, passive index funds, REITs dividend growth stocks. So all the things that are in favor bonds would be in there too.

You have to say now, wait a second, it's like, look at the US Treasury market and we actually have a pretty high bond yield compared to the rest of the world right and people come to our 10 year treasuries and 30 year treasuries because they're attractive yields relative to maybe negative yields in Germany or something like that.

If you look at inflation, if you look at the Cleveland Feds median CPI, we're at roughly 3% inflation levels and wage expectations are at 10 year highs. So you're guaranteeing yourself a loss in nominal terms, or excuse me, in real terms by purchasing 10 or 30 year treasury bonds at the current inflation levels. In Germany it's far worse. But eventually that math catches up. So you can't be a bond investor in buy nominal bond yields under inflation and come out ahead in real terms in the end and the same thing for the stock market. If you're buying something your valuation matters. So your starting point, if you're buying at an extremely high starting point in terms of valuation, if it migrates this reversion to the mean, you're going to have a tough road and I don't think most people don't think in that type of probabilistic return.

And if you do, you've been cast aside. I mean, almost anybody that has had a bearish view on the market has been banished from the role as a prognosticator in the markets. So I guess my message is be careful, because this last decade and U.S. stock market's been fantastic, the rest of the world, not so much. But U.S. stock market has been the best, return periods that we've had in the last century.

Every time you've had this dynamic period of returns for a decade, the following decade is anemic. And I think, at best, we're going to get anemic returns for the broader market. Now the silver lining to that is there's so many things if you look at -- there is a lot of commodity stocks. They're down 70% or 80% or 90%, since 2011. These things obviously have not been correlated with the stock market, or the financial markets and [indiscernible] with the bond market. Commodities are trading at hundred year lows to the S&P 500.

And I would say commodity equities are even cheaper and obviously, they're a hedge against inflation. So there are things that are cheaper, other ideas -- look at European banks; look at something like Deutsche Bank or Barclays, or Credit Suisse. And if you compare their performance these are names that everybody knows, and some are -- obviously Deutsche Bank has some criticism to it. But if you look at their returns, versus JPMorgan it's [indiscernible], over the last 10 years. They're down 70%, 80%, 90% depending on the name, whereas JPMorgan has done very well, and U.S. banks have done pretty well. So there's this huge divergence, I call it between the haves and the have nots.

NB: What are some things to look for in terms of turning points? I mean, right now, it does seem especially after today that all systems are still go on this historic bull market. And if you look at some of the commentary on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, and it seems to be a good time for risk assets. But what are some things that you would look for? I mean, you have an accommodative fed, all these other things, employment, the macro pictures is not terrible. Inflation is ostensibly tame, but what are some things that you may look for in terms of the turning points?

WTD: Yeah. So if you think what's led the market, it's essentially been defensive assets. So the U.S. is a -- we are the most liquid market in the world. We have growth with our large cap growth leaders, think Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Google, that the rest of the world doesn't have. So when economic growth is -- on a global basis is coming in under expectations we're outperforming. Assets are going to flow here and the dollar is going to be stronger. So if you think of it that way, yes, the stock market's been very strong, but the bond market's done very well, too. So why is that? Well, the U.S. stock market on a global basis is kind of a defensive asset. It's the most liquid market. It's people feel safe, putting their funds, it's a repository for growth capital.

So growth generally has underperformed. We had the weakest post-World War II economic recovery, following the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008. So alternatively, if economic growth picks up, which I actually think could be the likelihood here, because nobody's positioned for that and nobody's position for inflation, you could see what I think is going to be a historic capital rotation. So you're going to see money go out of things that are defensive oriented, into more economically sensitive assets. And then if you think about that, what does that mean. Well, you're going to get rising sovereign bond yield, so declining bond prices.

So if you have rising, especially at the one and long term yields, it's going to reverse a lot of these mega trends that have been in place. So one of the reasons large cap growth has done so well is they're essentially the longest duration asset, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google.

Yields rising, you can imagine if the 30 year yield goes up 1.5% or 2%, the 10 year yield is the same. Yield orientated investments, the REITs, utilities, the Procter and Gambles, the McDonalds, the Coca Colas of the world, they're all going to suffer on a relative basis and then the economically sensitive assets, things that have been left behind, will actually thrive. So it's somewhat ironic that yes, we have the Fed that is accommodative. The stock market in the US is at a record high, but if you look at global sovereign bond yields around the world, they're not saying, I mean they're -- it's amazing how they distorted they are from the strength in the especially the U.S. stock market or the stock markets in general.

Now again, I think you can see yields rise and other things that haven't performed as well, energy's a perfect example. They could become the leaders in the market and rising interest rates, rising economic growth, rising commodity prices, what does that do, you know that. One of the reasons the S&P 500 has done so well is profit margins have exploded the last decade because there was a surplus of labor and input costs went down. So profit margins went up. But if you look, the last year or so, profit margins will start to roll over. So you can see declining profit margins and again, things that benefit from economic growth, they could become the new leadership and what I call a historic capital rotation.

NB: Okay, you've been talking about energy quite a bit. So let's stop beating around the bush and I'm looking here at the IYE, iShares, U.S. energy ETF, and it's actually hasn't been -- it's actually up on the year, Now slightly, but what are your stock picks? Would you say, is it a good idea to go into an index for people who want that exposure? Or do you think that there can be more juice from individual stocks and if so, which ones?

WTD: Yeah, great question. No, you don't want to do an Index here.

NB: Okay.

WTD: And so active stock picking in the less efficient areas in the market is what you want to do and energy is -- there's so many ETFs and so much money that goes into passive things these days. But in these sectors, it's a mistake. And I can give you one example. I’m very bullish, natural gas has been in a 14 year bull market -- I mean, bear market, excuse me. Even in the energy sector, it's going -- I call it the redheaded stepchild of the energy sector. So nobody likes natural gas, right. So you could buy -- there's these natural gas ETFs, right? But if you go and look through the companies in the natural gas ETFs and then see how much natural gas they produce, they're not the leading companies. So you have to be really careful as a -- if you're just buying an ETF in the energy sector you want to know what you're getting. For example, again, if you buy XLE, which is the sector spider in the S&P 500 you're essentially buying Exxon and Chevron, they dominate that. So you're just getting little pieces. So you want to be an active stock picker. And that's where the real opportunity is in the energy sectors in active stock picking.

NB: Okay, so what are some ideas there?

WTD: Well, one that I've written a little bit about, and I really like it is Antero Resources and they have a midstream company called Antero Midstream. Antero is going to be -- they are growing natural gas production, but they're going to be the second largest U.S. dry natural gas supplier. And they already are the second largest natural gas liquid supplier in the United States. So they're a small company by market capitalization and medium sized or medium small by enterprise value, but in terms of production, they're very large. And more importantly, they own, I would say, one of the best drilling inventories in the entire energy universe. And it's all headquartered in the US here in Appalachia, which is Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio.

So you're getting world class assets. I think they have one of the best asset portfolios in North America. They have some issues they have to address on the cost side. But you're getting a leading producer. Essentially it's grown from minimal production to now they're one of the largest producer in the United States. Seth Klarman was one of the best value investors I think out there, right alongside Buffett. He's actually selling app, but he had a cost basis that's -- it's ridiculous compared to where the stock is today. So there are people that looked at this in the past and thought it was a great idea but there's been so much decimation in the energy sector that it has brought even leading producers to their knees.

And as the commodity price environment turns, and I've written a lot on the macro side, on natural gas side, on public and private part of Seeking Alpha, but as that turns and as their initiatives on the cost cutting and rationalization in the industry, and drilling activity peaks, you're going to see, some real turnaround potential in these companies. And that's, one that I've got my focus on now. And on Seeking Alpha lot of people are interested in the income, well they have a mainstream company that is paying yield roughly 20% right now, and I think it's actually a safe field in the near term. So those are two ideas there on the top of my mind right now.

NB: Antero Resources, stock ticker AR and Antero Midstream Corporation, stock ticker AM, these are two beaten up stocks Travis. You have Antero resources it's down about two thirds this year. End of the year around nine and change almost 10. And now as we speak here, it's around 292. And that's after a 10% rally today.

WTD: I mean, it was down, I just read a public article and a private article, it was down 71% this year. So again contrarian, it's beaten up. I think it's actually much higher quality than the market is giving it credit for right now. I think Appalachian is the best energy base in the United States better than the Permian. In terms of production per well, the efficiency per well but the problem is, and, again, I've spent -- I'm a generalist, but I spent lot of my focus in the energy sector for the last five or seven years because of the values that are there, and you see it here, they've just cascaded lower.

Energy is really hard to analyze. It's hard to, you can't just go to a Bloomberg terminal and pull up, comparable numbers, because every firm has unique acreage, unique idiosyncrasies, in their presentations, they're always going to put a febrile face on, right. When you read their corporate presentations or they go to these analyst conferences, but you really have to know, your background of the individual basins, the cost profiles and background of the companies to have a advantage here and most people don't.

So they don't want any part of it. And then also, energy is facing from both sides of the political party around the world, people are skewing energy right. So you have pension funds and endowments around the world that are selling out of these companies. Well, it just seems like there's these headwinds they'll never be able to come but when you look at something like, what's the best performing stock over the last 50 years? Well, do you have any idea what it is?

NB: Apple, maybe I don’t know.

WTD: No, Philip Morris the tobacco.

NB: Is that right?

WTD: Yeah, tobacco stocks have performed amazingly well. And why is that? Well, they've got pricing power. And they're running the business in a beneficial way for shareholder. So a lot of people thought tobacco stocks, there was big lawsuits were won against them. People thought they were going to be left for dead, go out of business. Well, they haven't been, lot of people don't invest in tobacco stocks. I don't like smoking. I'm more health conscious. A lot of people feel that way. So they don't want to invest in it. But what it does is it eliminates, what I said earlier, the valuation starting point matters. So if you don't have a lot of people invested in a good business, you're getting in a lower valuation, and you can -- and if it's a good business, it's going to compound and they accentuate that by buying back shares and being very shareholder friendly.

I think energy is going to follow a similar path. Natural gas for example, it is viewed as a bridge fuel. So it's a necessary fuel to get us from where we are now to where we are in the future. And it's probably going to be a bridge field for 20 years. So even though people are against fossil fuels for the emissions, I actually read something funny the other day, it said that I think there was a Harvard study that actually said that wind farms are raising global temperatures more than burning coal, when you look at everything and you have to be careful because you don't want to get into there's so many turbocharged issues. I don't want to get in this podcast or in the discussion, I don't want to get off track. Because there's, again, everybody wants, I've got a lot of children, I want to leave a better world for them.

I think energy on a relative basis is not as harmful as tobacco, right. So and I think it's a necessary -- there's certain energy components that are necessary to get us from where we are today till tomorrow. And I think these energy businesses because of the divestment, from pension funds and endowments and from individual investors, remember it's at -- it's near an all-time low, weighing in the S&P 500. And really, it's only that weighing because of Exxon and Chevron, we will take those two out, there's hardly anything in energy. But eventually, when supply is cut off, prices will rise and therefore the surviving firms are going to make substantial profits. And as long as they're managed in a beneficial way for shareholders, they could be the best investments over the next 10 or 20 years. And the irony is nobody wants to touch them today.

NB: Now there's energy and there's energy, right? And these divestments, you're speaking of, a lot of it for ESG reasons, et cetera. Would that be a natural gas company? I mean, as the name implies, it isn't natural. I mean, is that a little more environmentally friendly than like oil or coal, or what have you?

WTD: Yeah, coal is worst; oil will be next; natural gas is more friendly now. People are concerned about fracking, right? Because you're -- I mean, if again, if I've been in the Texas -- I've got a lot of family Texas. If you look at what's happening, when they're drilling these wells, it's amazing. Like there is just a line of -- think of a line of dump trucks putting sand down a well like 180 or 200 dump trucks per well, of sand per day, just nonstop. And, it's in there obviously people are concerned about the waters. So and there is a whole science behind that, right.

But yes, in theory, natural gas is cleaner than coal, certainly. And that's why we went to natural gas and electricity generation. And it's cleaner than oil. There's some issues with methane leaking and things like that. But on a relative basis, it should be a cleaner fuel. Now as we get towards this, we have a Presidential election coming up. I think it that will be a tough comparable.

I mean, I again, I don't want to delve into the political side pretty much.

NB: Me neither.

WTD: I mean, people are so embedded in their views one way or the other, it just, I think you get away from looking at what the reality is. But on a relative basis, it's cleaner and I think people call it a bridge fuel for a reason. I think it will be -- there are concerns if certain political candidates get elected or so forth. But I think at the end of the day, it has to be the ritual to get us to, whether it's solar or nuclear fusion or something like that to -- there's got to be a bridge filling their natural gas.

NB: I was going to ask you about these alternative sources or what are called alternative sources of energy, solar, wind, turbine, et cetera. Do you have any thoughts on those and as far as investment opportunities?

WTD: Yeah, well, if just think of it in terms of electricity generation, you need base load, because the winds not always blowing, the sun's not always going to shine, on certain areas Florida, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Nevada, and California those are terrific for solar. But here in Indiana, to my chagrin, it's depressing in the winter because the sky is gray all the time. And I'm getting older.

I think, I love the four seasons in all the state but you can't, you just don't have, we have a lot of wind farms up here around pretty universal around Lafayette, Indiana or that up north Lafayette, but the solar doesn't work.

So and even when the battery storage isn't there for either of those, so you need base load electricity generation and that's why natural gas is -- it's north of 40% right now in terms of electricity generation and coal is a big chunk, and then you have nuclear and hydrothermal. So you're going to see continued growth in alternatives, but you need these other sources to. Right now we don't have the grid potential to absorb the demand from just purely alternative sources of energy.

NB: Very good. Okay, Travis, thank you so much.

