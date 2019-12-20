Platinum Weekly: Set To Be Range-Bound Into Year-End

In this context, we expect PLTM and PPLT to be range-bound into year-end, not because of the relatively weak fundamental picture of platinum, but because of the unfriendly macro.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

The platinum price has edged slightly higher since the start of the week, proving resilient despite the US-China phase 1 trade agreement reached last weekend.

In its current trading regime, we find that platinum is more driven by the macro than its fundamentals.

Because the macro for the precious metals space is likely to deteriorate in the immediate term after the de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute, we become cautious toward platinum.

In this context, we expect PLTM and PPLT to be range-bound into year-end, not because of the relatively weak fundamental picture of platinum, but because of the unfriendly macro.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM, PPLT

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

But given the lower expense ratio for PLTM, we expect more flows into PLTM. As such, the higher level of liquidity of PLTM will reduce the spread.

Consequently, we believe the total cost for PLTM will ultimately move below than for PPLT.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised remarkably their net long position in Nymex platinum by 202 koz over December 3-10, representing 4% of OI and 3% of global supply. This marked the largest weekly pace of spec buying since October.

Despite the significant pace of spec buying, Nymex platinum spot prices were broadly flat over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of offsetting selling pressure elsewhere in the market.

Further, platinum's spec positioning is now stretched on the long side after non-commercials raised their net long positions in Nymex platinum by 1.86 million oz since in the year to December 10. This represents 39% of OI and 23% of global supply. The stretched nature of platinum's spec positioning is illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: The recent lack of upward pressure in platinum spot prices despite the significant wave of spec buying and the stretched configuration of platinum's spec positioning on the long side make us cautious about platinum spot prices, and therefore, on PLTM and PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed their platinum holdings by 32 koz last week, marking a second straight week of outflows.

ETF investors liquidated platinum last week at the largest pace since November 2018.

We do not view the recent wave of ETF liquidation as a negative swing in investor sentiment. Rather, we believe that ETF investors have been inclined to take some profits ahead of the year-end following the strong run-up in platinum prices in 2019.

Last week, we showed that platinum spot prices were more sensitive to the macro than the fundamentals. And as we showed in our latest Gold update this week, the macro for the precious metals space may turn negative in the immediate term as the result of this pro-risk rotation underpinned by the noticeable de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute. Against this backdrop, ETF investors could be tempted to continue to liquidate their platinum holdings into year-end.

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: The current wave of ETF outflows is likely to deepen further the surplus in the platinum market by delivering extra supply to the market. This is negative for platinum spot prices, and therefore, does not bode well for PLTM and PPLT.

Weaker automotive demand for platinum

The outlook for autocatalyst demand (38% of global net demand in 2018) weakened further in November, judging by the latest raft of auto sales. According to LMC Automotive, global light vehicles contracted by 2.3% YoY in November and by an even larger 5.0% YoY in the first eleven months of the year. Here are some interesting visuals from the consultancy.

Source: LMC Automotive

In Europe (accounting for 42% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales grew by 3.0% YoY in November but remained essentially flat (-0.4% YoY) in the year to date.

In North America, including the US and Canada, (14% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales dropped 1.8% YoY in November, with a decline of 2.0% YoY in the US and zero growth in Canada. In the first eleven months of 2019, North American sales contracted by 1.2% YoY, including a drop of 0.9% YoY in the US and a larger fall of 3.4% YoY in Canada.

In China (6% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales dropped by 4.2% YoY in November and by an even larger 9.1% YoY in Jan.-Nov.

The consultancy forecasts a drop of 2.5% in global light vehicle sales this year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projects a decline of 5% in global automotive demand for platinum in the whole of 2020, according to its latest Q3-19 report, a larger contraction than the falls of 4% and 3% projected previously in its Q2 report, and in its Q1 report, respectively.

Source: WPIC (Orchid's presentation)

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: Weak automotive demand for platinum should loosen further refined market conditions, which, in turn, should push platinum spot prices lower. This is bearish for both PLTM and PPLT.

Closing thoughts

We contend that the fundamental picture of the platinum market looks relatively weaker than that of the palladium market.

Nevertheless, at present, platinum is more driven by the macro than the micro, leading us to intentionally overlook platinum's fundamentals to assess the future direction of platinum prices.

As we discussed in our latest Gold Weekly, the macro for the precious metals is less appealing in the immediate term because the noticeable de-escalation of US-China trade tensions, triggered by the Phase 1 agreement, is likely to underpin a pro-risk rotation, undermining safe-haven demand in the process.

Against this backdrop, we turn neutral on PLTM and PPLT into year-end.

