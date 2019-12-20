Diamond S's CEO And CFO Discuss The Product Tanker Market (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published on Thursday. We hope you enjoy it.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning. Welcome to another episode of Value Investors Edge Live. We’re recording on the morning of December 12, 2019. We have Diamond S with us, CEO and CFO Craig Stevenson and Kevin Kilcullen are going to discuss the overall product tanker markets and specifics involving the DSSI.

Disclosure, I am long shares DSSI and nothing here this morning constitutes to official company guidance and/or investment recommendations in any form.

With that said, welcome Craig, welcome Kevin, thanks for joining us.

Craig Stevenson: Our pleasure.

Kevin Kilcullen: Thanks J.

JM: So, as we approach 2020, we’re only about three weeks away and, you know, IMO 2020 regulations are already starting to kick in. We've heard the ships are already starting to load compliant fuels. What sort of impacts have you seen in the markets in regards to this IMO 2020 event?

CS: Yes, I think the best way to describe it is the spot rates have, you know, sort of took the lead of the crude oil market a month ago or so. And so, spot rates are up significantly from where they were a month, two months ago. And so, most people are in various stages of preparation to move to compliant fuel on the product side of the business whereas the big ships, some of which are struggling to actually get the scrubbers installed, and so that was part of the reason behind the crude oil spike, but by in large, I think everyone has found out that moving to the compliant fuel and cleaning up the tanks and getting rid of the old high-sulfur fuel was not as difficult to some people initially [envisaged]. So, all-in-all, I think we have a very strong crude and product market today. It’s evidenced by the spot rates, and so, you know, spot rates are around $20,000 a day today on the product side of the business, and on the Suezmax side of the business, they’re more or less about $50,000 a day.

JM: Yes, I wanted to ask about that a little bit because we’ve seen just excellent crude tanker rates, I mean across the entire spectrum, the VLs, Suezmaxs, of course, which you own and also the Aframaxs, but on the product side, the rates tend to be lagging a little bit. You see the LR2s earnings less too – significantly less than the Aframax counter parts, and then you see the MR2s, and of course, they’re up significantly year-over-year, but they are a lot lower on the overall spectrum of rates I suppose, like they’re above mid-cycle, but not, you know, fantastically so whereas the Suezmaxs are a way higher. Can you speak to maybe what’s driving that? Do you think that will kind of normalize out in January or February? Or do you think the rates we have now are kind of the highest we’ll see?

CS: You know, it’s always a tough call. And so, you know, you’ve got an LR2, it can move crude oil, it can move products. It really doesn't want to dirty up a ship without making a lot of money for some period of time. And so, they’re the swing vessel, and so, to keep it trading clean, probably is somewhat of the cost today, and that’s basically what you described. But I mean I think – I think by in large, there's not a class of ship out there today that’s not actually enjoying pretty good rates. And so, you know, markets usually don't move that way. They usually start off with the crude side of the business and the crude side of the business runs, and then the other tangential businesses follow behind. Right now, just about every class of ship is earning very, very good money.

KK: J, and one of the other things that we have been saying for a long time whenever we talked about it, this summer when we sat down, we actually don’t see IMO 2020 as the reason to buy tanker stocks. So, we’re very pleased with where the rates have gone on our assets and where the trend is, but we really see the fundamentals of oil supply and demand and a restrained order book and difficulties on making new investment decisions in new tankers as being fundamentals that will underpin several years of good rates in the market. We’ve always seen IMO 2020 as, you know, if there is some sort of speculative bonanza short-term that will be great. But the reason to own tankers and the reason to own Diamond S is where the fundamental stack up on supply and demand.

JM: Yes, thanks for adding that Kevin, and, you know, as essentially, we’ve been, you know, following the tanker market for about a decade now and you’re definitely correct. The order book is the lowest it's been, especially in percent of the fleet, but also just nominally, it's quite low. I’m, of course, is a less skepticism, right, about forward demand and so on. Buying oil tankers, especially a year ago was not a popular investment thesis. Of course, with IMO 2020, there are just more people getting involved, but like you mentioned, that's – a regulatory impact might be a year, whereas the fundamentals could carry us much further. Let’s look a little bit at IMO 2020, you mentioned there could be a speculative bonanza or, you know, a spike in rates from that. Like we mentioned in the start of the call, we haven't seen a dramatic spike in product tanker rates. Have you seen anything in the market in terms of disruption or in terms of surprising trades that have popped up? Or has it been normally just seasonal business?

CS: Yes, I mean I don’t know that I would just – I would sort of say that we haven’t seen a spike up. And so, in summertime you had a market that looked like $14,000, $15,000 a day and the rates are 25. I mean, you know, if you catch a voyage right, you can be at $30,000 a day in an MR. [Handys] – we have some Handys as well. We have six Handys through which we’re in the stock market. They would be less than that, but still, I mean, the marketplace has moved up pretty significantly. Now, I think what Kevin talked about is the order book looks fantastic. I mean it’s probably the best order book that I’ve seen in 25 years or something like that, and the – so those fundamentals along with the fundamentals of exporting of shale oil out of U.S. Gulf on long-haul movements are tremendously accretive. And so, that kind of demand is quite significant and quite unusual. Getting compliant fuel all over the place, yes, that's going to help rates. No questions, it’s going to help rates. You know I think you’re also going to have some lingering effects when people try to put on – put scrubbers on their ships in the fourth quarter and as it turns out, they’re not going to get them in by the fourth quarter, and so, it's going to continue on into the first and second quarter of 2020. All those things are super positive for rates. So, you’re going to see big earnings, more or less across the board.

JM: Yes, excellent. I mean we’re seeing that in the daily spot rate updates, and of course, we didn't see that in Q3 as much because those were the rates, of course, from May, June, July and so on, but I think we'll, of course, really see it in Q4 with all the companies. With that said, let’s shift into kind of you talking about your company specifics a little bit more. Looking at Diamond S, your valuations compared to peers are, you know, arguably the most attractive. The stock is trading at their largest discount to that asset value according to your peers. One of the things we noticed was some of the inside – insider private equity firms, you know, did a secondary offering recently and that seemed to kind of underpin some of the weakness in the stock. I think one of your counterparts in the sector, [Robert Bugbee called it Prexit], right, the private equity exit across the board of a lot of their legacy positions. Is there anything else besides that – because that’s an obvious reason, is there anything else besides that you think that maybe is holding back your stock a little bit compared to peers?

CS: I think it’s largely exactly that. It’s the overhang, and so, you had – two of our largest shareholders were locked up as a result of the transaction. Half of that lock-up came off in the end of September. The other half of the lock-up comes off at the end of March. And so, first reserve, which owned a little bit over 20% of the company sold half of their position basically, and that’s the majority of the shares.

JM: You know, we definitely saw that coming into the market, and, you know, as investors that was an attractive opportunity to, you know, build on our positions or, you know, allocate more at a very nice discount, right. Is the company in position? I know that – I know you weren't in the fall and the summer last year because of, you know, the higher leverage and the rates head and start running yet, but now that cash flows are running, right, and leverage is slowly coming down, especially as the asset values increase, is the company positioned to perhaps buy some of those shares coming up here in February and March when that lock-up comes off again?

KK: Yes, potentially J. I think, you know, using the company shares to make very attractive, repurchase of share is something we discussed with the Board and think about a lot. I would say, for us, it’s a little bit of a doubled edged sword in that. You know Craig and I have been spending a lot of time with investors and continue to do through the end of the year. There’s a tremendous amount of interest in DSSI, but a lot of accounts can’t or are very weary to buy it given where our daily volumes are. So, on the one hand, yes, we think that DSSI and repurchasing share that the discounts [indiscernible] they are really smart thing to do from a capital allocation standpoint. On the other hand, we don't want to further diminish what is already a pretty anemic flow in daily volume. So, I think as more of the legacy shareholders come out as we start to build the trading volumes, get the share more widely dispersed. Having a share buyback in the tool kit makes a lot more sense.

JM: It would be definitely bullish to see, you know, such a program like that added, you know, whether it's with the next results. I know you probably have to get, you know, Board permission to do something like that, but – and as you mentioned, keeping the share float in balance, but of course, if First Reserve or WL Ross wants to sell more of their shares and you bought back a portion, you know, the net flow would still increase, right, so there's definitely way to thread the needle on that. Let’s pivot a little bit to, you know, looking at your Q3 results that you reported. I know we had the earnings call and we discussed some of that, but as we prepare ourselves, right, for Q4 results here in about six weeks, I just wanted to kind of clean up a few things from Q3. On your product tanker rates that you reported, they were underneath what we would have expected based on the market rates, but conversely, the Suezmax tankers were higher than I think most of us expected, so kind of a win on the Suezmax side and a little bit of a loss you could say on the product side, was that just purely timing? Or does it reflect maybe a little bit of the fleets? Or is that just a positioning thing in Q4? I guess what I'm asking should we expect Suezmax and product tankers to roughly reflect the indexes and kind of what we’re seeing in the headlines. Or there are any other things investors should be looking out for?

CS: You know it’s always tough when you are on voyages and market spikes, how many ships do you have available to capture those voyages, we do a lot of [indiscernible] trading, which are long voyages for our small ships, you know, Handys and MRs, and so, we just were late to the party on capturing those additional higher paying voyages. On the Suezmax side, we just got it right, and so, you know, quite frankly, you know, I think our performance on the spot ships was roughly almost double that of what Euronav was. And so, we had a couple of voyages that were super big, and you know, a lot of people put ships – you know, it’s sort of a technical point, but a lot of people put ships on subs and never got to subs. And so, you’re thinking you’re in good shape, but they never let subs, and so, you don't get the voyage. So – but you know, we had – you know we had a couple of ships that really got super high rates, right.

KK: I mean, J, directionally, I think we, on the earnings calls, announced bookings for the fourth quarter, 60 some odd percent of the days on the crude fleet in the low-to-mid 40s and the product fleet in the mid-13s. We would expect that that product performance increases, but, you know, I certainly think and I’ve been spending a lot of time talking to analysts that many people’s estimates for the fourth quarter on MRs are unrealistic and I think much of the peer group is going to have a tough time at meetings where those numbers are.

JM: Thanks Craig and Kevin. So, just to clarify, you know, you’re saying, you know, a lot of the index rates, which we’ve been seeing are around 20 on the product side, it might be kind of hard to hit for Q4. It definitely will be increased, but 20 might be hard to hit. Its definitely going to be higher than 13. Looking to Suezmax guidance, you guided around the 40s. We’re seeing rates now in – definitely in the 50s and the mid-50s at least, is that 40s? Are we kind of moving a little bit north of that? Or is that still kind of realistic kind of number to shoot for?

CS: Yes, I mean the only guidance that we give is – you know at the time of the call what percentage is actually booked at what rates. We don't speculate on what the rest of the quarter looks like. You know, we can certainly talk about what spot rates are today and those are in the numbers that are known throughout the industry, but, you know, rates today are about 50-ish. And so, if – you know everything goes really well, that's sort of what you get today. You know some ships can be positioned well and you can make a lot of money. Some ships could be positioned poorly, and you have a long balance. And so, that’s all about trading.

KK: Yes, the thing to remember especially in the crude business is for us with, you know, 13 ships in the spot market. That’s actually a very limited number of bullets to fire in any given quarter. So, there's going to be voyages between, you know, 30 and 60 days depending on exactly what you’re doing. There's really not too many bites of the apple, so positioning and timing of when the market is hot and where your vessels are is hugely important for the crude business.

JM: Yes, definitely I understand it, and thanks for the additional color there. Yes, I wasn’t looking for officially, you know, fixture guidance just kind of theoretically talking about what we see in the market index and how that might translate into results, and it seems like – looking at your Suezmax performance and talking about the index, we can expect you guys to be pretty close on those, but the MRs are lagging a little bit. I mean you also have some middle-aged MRs, you also have some Handys, so that’s going to, you know, pullback a little bit there. You need to disclose your charters with Q3 and you only had – you had a lot of legacy charters, right, from the Capital Product merger, but it looks like you really only had two Suezmaxs on charter. I think both of those were scrubber equipped.

CS: That’s correct, three-year charters.

JM: That’s correct, three-year charters and those have subscribers. Has there been any more efforts made to charter up the fleets either a product or crude or rewriting this thing, spot and kind of just enjoying the current rates?

CS: Look, I think all of what we’ve discussed so far today is all very bullish signals for [freight] rates. And so, the company today has about 20% of the fleet on time charter and 80% of the spot market. I think unless somebody who really encourages us to charter ships away that we would be more inclined to stay in the spot market today.

KK: We’re not actively out there and trying to take cover now, but we’re opportunistic, so if there’s an opportunity [indiscernible] that meets our hurdles, we’re happy to jump up.

JM: Excellent. I want to ask you to give away your secret number at which you charter the fleet out. We won't do that today, but we will ask, you know, what kind of rates are you currently seeing? What is the bid if you will in terms of say one or two-year Suezmax charters and maybe one or two-year MR charters? What kind of rates are you seeing being offered?

CS: You know, they’re just – there not a lot of deals done quite frankly, very few deals done, but if I had to guess, I would speculate, you know, a one-year might be in the upper 30s, which I don't think you get anybody credible to give you a deal like that. They would actually pick the ship out at that number. To your basis, it’s probably low-30 something like that. On the products side of the business, a one-year deal is sort of 16.5-ish something like that, and that's for a non-eco ship without a scrubber.

JM: Excellent, thanks. Yes, we’re seeing that. There’s a big bid ask spread, of course, right, because the charters lock themselves up for a couple of years and meanwhile the ship owners are rightly very bullish right now, so it would be interesting to see that closely. We did see a few charters signed, this was back during that October spike, we did see a couple Suezmaxs signed in the high 30s. I think there's a one – a single one-year charters signed at 40…

CS: Of course.

JM: [Indiscernible] kind of outliers.

CS: That’s correct. So, we fixed our Suezmaxs basically about a year ago onto BP. And so – and it was, you know, very attractive right at that time.

JM: You mentioned kind of the premium we’re seeing with those eco ships and with the scrubbers installed. Right now, you have five scrubbers on the Suezmaxs. I think two of them were the ones that are fixed on charter and three are going to be on spot. We’re seeing those spreads stay pretty strong and it seems like there going to last maybe a little bit longer than folks maybe originally thought. With that said, do you have any optionality to add more scrubbers into 2020 if those rates persist? Or any current plans in that regard?

CS: We can. You know what we were – what we are still concerned about is just how long that spread lasts. And so, we always anticipate it to be sort of dramatic initially, but pretty quickly that – I think that spread is going to narrow significantly. And so – and no one knows, you know, you – everyone’s got a different point of view. Some people are very pro-scrubber, other people are not very pro-scrubber. I think it largely sort of is a function of the size of the ship that you have. I think initially when we sort of thought about scrubbers, you know, we got 15 Suezmaxs and we were thinking maybe as many as seven. We backed off back down to five and two of those were driven by contractual arrangements. So, I will say that it’s been a – I don’t know if disaster is the right word, but it's been super difficult to put those scrubbers on and most people thought it was going to be 30, 35 days to put a scrubber on and it's closer to 60 days for the scrubber on and your economic costs initially was thought to be 30 a day or $35,000 a day and it turned out to – it could be close to triple of that if you have a [indiscernible]. And so, the cost – the real cost of scrubber is, you know, dramatically higher.

JM: Yes, thanks for the color there, Craig. Yes, we see the numbers coming out, you know, from different players and it always seems like the players to have scrubbers, you know, say that the [indiscernible] right and then the players that have zero scrubbers always say it’s really high. So, I guess you guys are somewhere in the middle and…

CS: Yes.

JM: You guys are somewhere in the middle and be more of an honest broker in those regards [indiscernible] when the actual results come out, right, how they shake out?

CS: Yes. I mean nobody knows and our point of view is a hedged point of view is, you know, the reality. You know we work in either camp really hard. We didn't have any of [Vs]. I think if we had [Vs] we would have put them on every [V] we had.

JM: Yes, definitely. That makes sense. I mean as the ship gets smaller, right, the payback period naturally starts to get a lot larger and that, yes, [VLCC] is the payback period, it's looking – I mean the estimates change, right, based on the spreads. But it’s looking in the range of a little over a year, which is just [indiscernible] maybe two to three years, but – and then, of course, product tankers, it's a big question mark. So, definitely pretty aggressive if you go scrubbers on product tankers.

CS: Well, just on the small ships, it’s a lot of things, right. it’s how much time you’re in port. you can’t a scrubber in port. How often are you going to find, you know, you’ve got arguably 55,000 ships in the world, all using compliant type fuel and you're saying with your little bitty ship, you have to find cheap, heavy fuel everywhere, and they go all over the place. And so, it’s highly unlikely you'll always be able to find that cheap fuel that’s high-sulfur, right.

JM: Yes, let’s talk about that a little bit. That's a good segue, I wanted to talk about the fuel flows a little bit, and, you know, we have some questions from folks on the lines, some investors as well asking about some of the trade flows we’re seeing, with the MGO and the very low-sulfur fuels and that sort. Can you talk to a little bit to what sort of blends you're carrying on your product tankers, and any sort of trade flows maybe you've seen, and of course, there’s going to be trade flows of both moving to heavy stuff, and also the compliant fuel, right? What sort of flows have you seen thus far?

CS: We’ve actually seen a couple of things. In the Singapore area, for instance, the price of compliant fuel and the gas oil is almost identical. And so, in some markets, you’re seeing [indiscernible] different and in that case, you would probably buy the gas oil because you’re much more confident of burning gas oil than you are basically a new grade of fuel, and I don't care how many times you test it, you know, you're always going to be a little bit nervous about how your system works on that new fuel.

JM: Yes, we’ve heard some issues of, you know, potential seizings or high engine loads and that sort of thing. Have you seen any credible data on that yet? Or is that more so just a broad kind of concern when you’re switching to a new fuel?

CS: I mean we hear about it from other competitors, and it sort of makes the rounds in the industry pretty fast, and I think everyone is likely so very cautious on this one. Last thing you want to do is have it seize up your engine. And so, you know, that – I mean that – that's the big issue. I mean there are going to be a lot of issues that sort of result from, you know, right about now throughout next year and it’s going to be getting comfortable with that new grade of fuel, and whether you can find fuel all over the place, and you know, the – and there is a lot of argument that says you might be just finding gas oil in some places, you might not find compliant fuel everywhere.

JM: Yes, definitely interesting. And then, of course, if you can only find MGO or you’re just nervous about the compliant blends, your spreads are even higher, right.

CS: Right, well…

JM: So, that just brings [indiscernible] kind of the economics of, you know, whether you have a scrubber, whether you don’t, whether the fleets can be [indiscernible] and whether those ships are going to have advantage and so on, right.

CS: Yes, and think about the practical side. And so, you can’t find fuel that you want at the right price, you can deviate, you know, short distance to find the fuel that you want. Its all of those sort of inefficiencies that will result through the entire system that eat capacity, tighten rates, right

JM: Yes, it will be interesting to see how those [pan out] across the board and we’re definitely seeing the bullish impact as you mentioned, right, of the off-hire related to scrubber installations and so on, and it’s interesting to see that. Speaking of sort of disruptions and off-hire and switching and that sort of thing, have you seen many product tankers switching from the clean side kind of to the dirty side to chase that higher rates? And if so, is there any way to kind of quantify how much of that you’ve seen? Is that – because we’re heard about it anecdotally and just wondering if you’ve seen actual numbers of ships changing?

CS: I think when rates spike to 300, I think we saw some ships – actually some LR2s move into the dirty space and I forgot the exact – I think LR2 rates got up to or Aframax rates got – most have gotten up to 9,000 or something thereabouts. And so, some people chase those rates. I’ve not heard about a lot of it recently. Quite frankly, I think people are still sort of thinking about – you know there’s an argument that LR2 is moving one heck of a lot of the compliant fuel around it. You would not normally see it in the smaller ships.

JM: That’s interesting. What is the main source for this compliant fuel? Is it coming out of the Asian markets or U.S. market or diversified sources? What’s the kind of the primary trade roots you’ve been seeing with those?

CS: Well, it comes out of the U.S. and it comes out of Asia, and there’s – I think there’s very little compliant fuel that’s coming out of South America. And so, you’re going to have to move it all down there. You know the big producers in the U.S. are, you know, [indiscernible] is a big player in that market.

JM: Yes, definitely makes sense. You just have just a little – a few questions that are going to round us out here in terms of the company. We mentioned kind of the overall elephant in the room a while back, right, the stock trades at a discount to peers, which is, you know, one of the reasons why we like it. So, as investors, that’s been a great opportunity, so no issues with that. However, going forward, what are some of the ways that you can close that gap? I mean we mentioned potential repurchases. I know there’s a liquidity balance there? Are there any other sort of initiatives you can think of that could help close that gap and get you back kind of where you belong trading alongside peer valuations?

CS: I think it’s a lot of things. You know, it’s not just one thing, it’s the overhang, its, you know, I think ultimately, you know, you have the opportunity to pay a small dividend. You know, I think checking in a box or a dividend is probably not a bad thing as well. All of these things that need to be obviously supported by the board and the board would make those decisions. You know, you have had private equity originally create the company and they’ve been invested in the company for a long time, so it's understandable why they would want to sell all of their positions. I think all of those things sort of speak well to the market. I think in addition to that, I think people are thinking about, you know, whether they should consolidate with others, and that is, I think, as you go into the future, I think, it's very, very clear that larger companies will be able to deal with all of the issues that the shipping industry has to deal with a large – deal with those issues much better on larger format rather than a smaller format.

And so, you know, for years they – you know the last couple of years, everyone looked at everyone else, but quite frankly, very few people did anything. And so, today, I think it does make a lot of sense. Their cash flow will be coming into the industry, and we’re all looking at how to comply with 2030, and you know, there is an obligation in that regard, and how you satisfy is going to be an interesting thing So, you know, fleet renewals, all of those things play an important role.

JM: Yes, there’s definitely a lot of moving parts there. You mentioned dividends a little bit. I know it's still kind of tentative, we got to talk to the board, we got to see how the cash flows goes, fixtures and so on. but looking at that in terms of your capital allocation priorities, you know, you can delever, right. right now, your debt is kind of in the mid-50s, you can delever, you can add a dividend, you can do some repurchases, you can kind of save up some money for fleet renewal, you can look into, you know, maybe some M&A activity if you can – you know if you can do it on an accretive manner. What are kind of the priorities of those? Is it a bit of all the above? Are you focusing more so maybe on dividends than repurchases maybe more so on repurchases over the dividends? How can you kind of describe some of those parties just so investors have a better general idea?

CS: Look, I think it’s probably at the right time important that we pay a small dividend. Most credible shipping companies do. They have various plans for how much they plan to distribute. I think – you know I think that's probably a long-term aspirational goal that we’ve always felt we would like to get to that point to if we do that. This year, I think, has been a tough year up until the fourth quarter, and so, you know, I think, like a lot of shipping companies, we sort of struggled for three quarters, and then you have a very, very strong quarter and the fourth quarter is certainly looking very, very strong today.

First quarter is looking very, very good as well, and as well as 2020 as a year. You know, I think the other thing that you sort talked about, you know, everybody uses the relative metric of NAV, but NAV is headed up, and so, you know, everyone sort of has a rough idea what NAV is, but NAV is moving north, and so, values of ships are going up. That's reflective of what you can earn with those ships, and so, in essence, you know, you’re trading at a significant discount to a number today, but that number is headed north [indiscernible].

KK: And J, we kind of think of it as capital allocation as a flowchart, and I think there’s a little bit of opportunistic delevering that we can do upfront paydown revolving lines such that, you know, we can be nimble in the future. Big focus is on getting the shareholders liquid that do not want to be with the company long-term. I think when you move past that you look at where the share is trading relative to underlying value, and whether it makes more sense to buy back the stock or pay out the excess cash in dividends, and we think those are all 2020 decisions.

JM: Yes, definitely. It definitely makes sense. You know you mentioned kind of opportunistic delevering and looking at that. Right now, your credit facilities are very optimal, right. The interest rates are not too high on those, and of course, the LIBOR rates keep moving down. You do have three facilities that mature in 2021, right, so as you enter next year, that will be kind of the forward look ahead. is the general plan to roll most of those across? Or do you think they’ll have to be some sort of cash payment as part of that deal?

CS: Yes, we said on call in November that we’re keenly aware of those maturities and will be a big focus of the company. The shipping bank market has been deteriorating for, at least, the last four or five years. banks are exiting the space globally, and there’s a flight of the remaining banks to only the largest and most liquid names. So, we are hopefully fortunate that Diamond S is still in that top tier and continue to access capital at very reasonable rates, especially given the volatility of the assets. We spend a lot of time with our banking relationships and would expect to be able to proactively address those maturities well in advance [indiscernible].

JM: Excellent, excellent. Yes, anytime you see a maturity that's in the next year, right, it starts to become a focus item, and of course, investors, you know, will see in 2019, we might not care about the 2021s, but, you know, it becomes the clock ticks and, you know, you hit January 1st and suddenly the bullet point on the presentation just jumps out a little bit more. But, yes, the rates are good. The leverage seems very reasonable on those definitely in the 50% range. So, theoretically, right, it shouldn’t be an issue for you, just something that, you know, you can't lose, right, by pushing those maturities out on good terms. Some will look forward to you. Again, as investors, we definitely look at that discount NAV, and Craig, you just nailed the points there, right. I mean it – not only are the asset values increasing, but you’re also earning cash flows at a far higher rates than those vessels are depreciating, right. So, you have two different levers pushing the NAV up, and at the same time, the shares are flattish because you have legacy holders exiting, right.

CS: Yes.

JM: So, that's something to look at.

CS: Look, you know, in – you know when you have a shareholder that doesn't want to be a shareholder, you need to find a way to alleviate that concern. and so, you know, we – you know private equity has a clock, and, you know, it’s all part of that whole marketplace, and there’s no way to get around it. and so, they’ve been in for a long time and I think it’s highly reasonable for them to want to get at.

KK: And J, you nailed it earlier, you know, on the positive side it’s a continuing opportunity for people to get into what we think is going to be an exciting long-term story at very good values today.

JM: Yes, let’s hope the discount persist for another week or two, so investors would get in, and then, the discounts – and then magically the discount closes in 2020. That’d be the perfect scenarios for investors, right.

CS: Yes.

JM: So, we’re here live on this investor call. We got about 35, 40 folks in the line. It wouldn’t be an investor call is we didn’t ask a couple of tough questions, so just one question for you guys in regards to compensation. Is any of that tied to the size of your fleets? Or is that purely based on like safety metrics and share returns? How is the – kind of that compensation determined just so we as investors can have a kind of view on that?

CS: Yes, it’s been that way for a long time even back in the – when we were private, but it's basically the essential five components. There’s a safety metrics; there is a SG&A metric, there is an OpEx metric; there is a relative time charter equivalency metric; and then there's a discretionary metric.

KK: And look – I’m sure you guys are aware, but there’s a variety of different set ups in the – for public shipping companies. Diamond S has all of its management activities in the company, so when you’re buying DSSI, you are buying a company. The management team derives its entire compensation from the public company and its transparent about what we’ll pay to do so. We have no incentives based on total gross revenues derived, the number of ships sale or purchase activity, none of that.

CS: Correct.

JM: Yes, that is definitely good to hear as an investor, right. We definitely want to see that compensation is not tied to – you know if I add 10 more ships then I get a big pay raise, right, because, you know, that might not be the right decision at the time, and, you know…

CS: Yes.

JM: …as long as we’re making decisions best for all shareholders, which I understand you’re bull shareholders as well, that's what we want to see. One more question kind of in that vein, the shares are trading at a discount, right. We have some private equity that wants to exit, but we also have some peers that are trading and I wouldn’t say expensive at all, I would definitely say in line with NAV and you could even argue your peers are even still cheap, but your peers trade at higher valuations. If your peers were to approach you, is the company available at the right prices, is that something you’d be willing to do?

CS: It’s a good question. I think, look, you’re in shipping, the reality is everything is for sale. And so, no, nobody is going to tell you what price they’re going to sell at, but the – you know the other question that would come in, you know, somebody else might be trading at NAV, but would you be willing to take the shares at NAV, that’d be the question. And so – but everything is for sale in shipping.

KK: And we can always point to the back that Craig has done it before. I mean he’s one of the few public shipping company’s executives that actually said, yes, at the right time and delivered tremendous value to shareholders.

JM: Yes, you’re definitely on the right side of history there, Craig. That was [indiscernible] is that correct?

CS: Yes, I don’t think we got almost 30% premium to our NAV at the time when we did that. So, I don’t know if, you know, that’s another time, another place, hot market, though windows open and they close. And so, if you do nothing you can lose that, right.

JM: Yes, definitely. Well, we’re talking about NAV going up and we’re talking about some of the levers there, right, both the, you know, free cash flow getting generated, massive values increasing, [indiscernible] goes up, multiples usually go up. So, lots of good levers coming back and who knows, 1.3 times is – in other – we see a few peers very selectively, but we’ve seen a few peers in the market that have traded higher than that just recently, right, in the crude side.

CS: Sure, sure.

JM: So, never say never, and if you're talking by your multiples right now, you guys are about 70% NAV and you talk about NAV going up and your multiple going from 70% to 1.2, 1.3, I mean that’s significant, and, you know, as investors, that’s something we look at and it is good to hear that, I mean, we have a management here that seems to be aligned and is interested and open-minded, right, to some of those potentials.

So, Craig and Kevin, thank you very much for joining us today. I think this was a valuable call. Thanks for your time.

CS: Okay.

KK: Thanks J.

CS: Thanks again.

JM: You bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long DSSI. Craig Stevenson and Kevin Kilcullen are employed by DSSI. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.