Bio-Rad Will Grow In 2020 But Won't Match This Year's Stock Price Gains

I believe the company will deliver better results in 2020, but do not think we will see similar share price gains. Steady growth is more likely, in my view.

Bio-Rad sells more than 9,000 products into the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics fields. It is a well established and trusted firm and a market leader.

Q3 results were underwhelming, with operating margin of just over 10% but overall net loss for the quarter of $259m. Overall growth for the year likely to be 4%.

Bio-Rad has had a great year in terms of share price growth. Not so much in terms of its overall performance.

Investment Thesis

Back in July I recommended Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) as a potential buy and suggested the share price could reach as high as $370-400 (it was trading at $313 at the time) by the end of 2019. At the time of writing this update, Bio-Rad is trading at $366, having corrected slightly from an annual high of $375 achieved on Dec 6th.

Of course, I was not the only Bio-Rad admirer at the time - analyst consensus price targets were between $340-$370. The overall growth of the company looks even more impressive if we look back to the very start of the year when the stock traded at around $226. That's a gain of just over 61% (albeit the low price at the start of the year was due to systemic issues - a mini stock market crash - from which Bio-Rad quickly recovered its losses).

Bio-Rad has been in existence for more than 60 years and joined the stock market in the early '80s. The share price moved very little until the turn of the millennium, since which point it has grown steadily at a steeper and steeper rate - January's collapse from $327 to $223 being the most significant correction in the stock's history.

The near constant growth of the company's share price presents an interesting question for investors to answer. Will Bio-Rad's share price keep going up, or will it reach a saturation point and plateau? In other words, should an investor hold onto or purchase Bio-Rad in the expectation that the only way is up, or hunt for a stock with a less impressive track record, but with greater potential for sudden, explosive growth?

There are certainly signs that recent growth may be unsustainable. Bio-Rad's Q3 business-wide revenues increased just 2.8% year-on-year in Q319 and a miserly 0.88% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2019. Between 2017 and 2018 sales increased 6% overall.

Bio-Rad is in something of a privileged position however, providing products and solutions that are of critical importance to the life sciences and clinical diagnostics industries. Both sectors are experiencing rapid growth as biotech and pharma companies and research institutions are investing billions into drug discovery and genomic therapies. Hence, the case for ongoing demand for Bio-Rad's services looks compelling.

As a service and product provider to the Life Sciences industry, Bio-Rad faces fewer risks than its clients, such as clinical trials, approval of new drugs, securing research grants, intense competition and time pressure. Instead the company generates nice, recurring revenue streams by supplying reliable, good quality products. This is also true of the clinical diagnostics side of the business, which provides the tools biotech firms and research institutions need to ensure they stay on the right side of the FDA regulations whilst developing their product offerings.

Bio-Rad's scale means that it can continuously introduce new products and services that impact the bottom line and make up for any product obsolescence.

Company Update

Bio-Rad's 2 main divisions: Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics contributed approximately 39% and 61% of total Q319 revenues respectively.

Between them, the 2 divisions sell more than 9,000 products into a client base that includes Research (63% of clients), BioPharma (30%), and Applied Markets (7%) on the Life Sciences side; and Transfusion Laboratories (18%), Reference Laboratories (21%) and Hospital Laboratories (61%) on the clinical diagnostics side. (Source: Bio-Rad Investor Presentation 2019)

Source: Bio-Rad Q319 10Q Submission

We can see from the table above that the Life Sciences division grew revenues by 4% and Clinical Diagnostics by 2% year-on-year in Q319. Whilst the growth may not be impressive, there are reasons to look forward to 2020 with optimism.

Life Sciences - Digital Droplet Technology Stands Out

Bio-Rad does not provide breakdowns of its product sales - there are more than 9,000 of them, after all. During the company's last earnings call however management pointed to double digit growth of its Digital Droplet PCR products.

As mentioned in my previous article, research suggests this is a market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach $1.2bn by 2025. As such there is an exciting opportunity here for Bio-Rad to take a commanding share of a high growth market. Bio-Rad acquired RainDance Technologies (Source: GenomeWeb) back in 2017, swallowing up a rival and enhancing its capabilities in the space significantly at the same time.

Bio-Rad launched its first FDA-cleared liquid biopsy test in oncology (Source: Technology Networks) for monitoring of chronic myeloid leukemia treatment response in January this year, leveraging its digital droplet PCR technology. Last month, the company announced the launch of the QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR System, a single, automated and integrated instrument designed for drug development and other critical testing. (Source: EurekAlert).

Management say that the long-term target here is the IVD market. In the shorter term they expect to see migration to QX One - which has a higher price point - from existing customers currently using older products.

This is a good example of how Bio-Rad stays ahead of the game, by anticipating client's needs and providing best-in-class products that keep pace with progress in the sectors they are active in, as well as unlocking new markets for its products in the process.

Bio-Rad Life Science Product Overview. Source: Bio-Rad Investor Presentation

The three sectors that the Life Sciences division sells into: Genomics, Cell Biology and Proteomics have a combined market size of $40-50bn and an addressable market of $8-9bn according to a 2019 company investor presentation.

Provided it can keep developing new products and services to keep pace with demand and anticipate and capitalize upon new trends, given its strong reputation, expertise and commanding market position, Bio-Rad ought to be able to continue growing its revenues, in my view.

Competition is fierce, however, and it is also possible that rivals could merge and put the squeeze on Bio-Rad's already thin margins. Between them Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics were only able to contribute a combined net profit of $45.4m. For a company with a market cap of $10.9bn, that ought to be concerning.

Clinical Diagnostics

The addressable market here is $5.5bn, Bio-Rad says, and the company makes 75% of its sales from reagents, and the remaining 25% from instruments.

Clinical Diagnostics product sectors. Source: Bio-Rad investor presentation

We can see from the slide above (from the investor presentation) that Bio-Rad's product portfolio covers a broad spectrum of healthcare, from diabetes care, to testing products for HIV and blood typing, to Quality Assurance.

According to management (again during the last earnings call) diabetes care took a hit in Q3, underperforming as a result of intense price competition in core markets. The losses were offset by better performance from the blood typing, quality control and immunology product lines.

In August, Bio-Rad received FDA 510(K) approval for a new blood typing product, the IH-500. IH-500 provides automated blood typing and screening based on gel card technology and is expected to cater for small to medium sized laboratories. Targeting smaller labs is another wise move on the company's part, as according to a Deloitte survey of the Life Sciences industry they are driving the bulk of innovation and new drug development.

Deloitte says that big pharma R&D returns have fallen to 1.9 percent in 2018, compared to 10.1 percent in 2010. Overall, however, growth rates will increase from a level of 1.2% between 2011-2017, to 6.5% between 2018-2022.

Bio-Rad says they are also targeting expansion into markets such as point of care, microbiomes, and non-invasive pre-natal testing. (Source: investor presentation).

Attacking the margins, and guidance

Interestingly, the company's R&D spend has decreased over the past couple of years. In 2017 R&D spend was $250m for the year. This fell to $199m in 2018, and in 2019 R&D spend looks on course to be around $195m.

Management have said that reducing SG&A costs is a priority, but so far the company has not been able to make any significant progress here. Q319 and Q318 SG&A expenses were almost identical, coming in at around $201m. Based on my projections they are likely to come in at around $813m for the year - around $21m less than in 2018.

Cost of goods sold came in at $253.6m in Q319, about $5m less than Q318's $258.4m. Operating income, however, did increase to $57.5m from $36.2m the previous year, but the company made a substantial overall loss for the quarter of $258.8m, or $9 per share.

Investors should not be too concerned, however, as the loss was attributable to a change in the fair value of Bio-Rad's 35% stake in Sartorius AG of -$396m.

Sartorius AG Share Price. Source: Google Finance

As we can see from the chart above, Sartorius stock did indeed drop in price during the Q3 period, but has since recovered. Hence we can expect to see a correspondingly positive impact on Q4 results.

In terms of full-year guidance Bio-Rad would only give some non-GAAP figures during the Q319 earnings call:

We estimate a full year-over-year currency-neutral revenue growth between 4% and 4.5%. Full year non-GAAP gross margin is projected between 55.5% and 56%, and full year non-GAAP operating margin between 12.5% and 13%.

Compare this to a net profit margin of 16% in 2018 and we can see that Bio-Rad has not had an outstanding year. In truth, however, financial statements relating to a company of this size can be hard to read or misleading.

It is not easy to gauge Bio-Rad's performance due to the lack of information on individual product sales, market sizes and whether or not Bio-Rad can keep delivering best-in-class products and solutions. It can be dangerous to use previous track record as an indicator of future performance. In Bio-Rad's case, however, investors can take some comfort from the company's consistent long-term performance, and as I have tried to outline above, from its timely ability to develop new generations of products that its clients are going to need, and to secure FDA approval for them when necessary.

Conclusion: Hard to see where explosive growth will come from in 2020, but the investment case remains relatively strong

Having reviewed Bio-Rad's financials and some of its product lines, hopefully I have illustrated why I think Bio-Rad is in a strong position. Market expertise, quality of product, volume of sales, and a proven ability to keep improving its product lines, anticipating its customer's needs.

Bio-Rad has had 2 major new products approved by the FDA this year (IH-500 and liquid biopsy testing Digital Droplet PCR). The company reported total current assets of over $2bn in Q319, with nearly $1bn of that figure held in cash and short-term investments. Debt is not overly burdensome, standing at $437.8m, contributing to total liabilities of just over $2bn.

In short, if Bio-Rad keeps doing what it is doing, then it ought to at least maintain current share price through 2020, and quite possibly, increase it. My expectation is that Bio-Rad will want to do more than tread water and will therefore turn its somewhat sluggish 2019 performance around.

There are of course headwinds and other issues to look out for:

Bio-Rad derives the majority of its revenues from overseas. Only 44% of its revenues are generated in the Americas, with 35% coming from EMEA, and 21% from Asia. At the macro level revenues from Europe face uncertainty, in the light of (e.g.) Brexit and generally poor overall growth in the region.

The company does not pay a dividend, so share price growth is all that the company offers investors.

Bio-Rad operates in an industry that is heavily regulated, and should any of its products fall foul of regulators or fail to gain approval, this could have a very negative effect on the company and its share price.

The Schwartz family, who founded Bio-Rad, still has significant control over voting rights and therefore control the direction the company moves in, whatever investors or other board members may say.

All things considered I would expect to see Bio-Rad deliver better revenue growth next year. I believe its products, existing and especially new, will continue to generate attractive and recurring revenue streams, and open up new markets.

I also believe, however, that any gains in share price will likely be marginal. Having cast around and completed my own modelling, I believe that Bio-Rad is trading at roughly its fair value at present, based on likely future cash flows and discounting to net present value. FinBox, for example, assigns Bio-Rad a fair value net present share price of $361.

Bio-Rad has a nice mix of predictable revenue streams and new products in development but the chances of a sudden share price spike based on an unexpected event such as an acquisition are slim, in my view. As such, investors may have missed the optimal time to purchase Bio-Rad, but won't lose out if they decide to invest now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.