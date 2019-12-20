Enterprise Products Partners: Potential Corp Conversion, But Strong Long-Term Returns

The company plans to invest several billion in annual capital spending. That should allow the company's CFFO/share to increase significantly in the coming decade.

Enterprise Products Partners has seen its stock price drop significantly since mid-2014. However, the company has continued to execute.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is an American midstream crude oil and natural gas pipeline company. The company has a market cap of more than $60 billion and a dividend yield of more than 6% making it the largest publicly-traded energy infrastructure company by market cap. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive portfolio of assets and cash flow make it a core and important holding in a dividend growth portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners - Reuters

Enterprise Products Partners History

The core of a long-term dividend investment is the company's history and commitment to shareholders. As Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has shown, the right manager, with access to the same amount of capital as anyone else, can generate superior returns.

Enterprise Products Partners History - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

EPD has a 21-year history as a publicly-traded partnership. The company has the highest credit rating in its midstream energy space, showing its strength, and an enterprise value approaching $100 billion. All of this is supported by more than 20 years of consecutive dividend increases, at an annual rate of 7%. That has supported the company's dividend rising to its current yield of more than 6%.

The company has significantly improved its financial position. The company has continued to invest in long-term growth capital spending, with $3.8 billion in net growth in capital spending. The company has also announced a $2 billion buyback, which will enable it to repurchase 4% of its shares. That'll also save the company more than $100 million in annual interest expenses.

Enterprise Products Partners is currently an MLP that is considering switching to a corporation. We'll discuss that in more detail later, however, investors are increasingly moving away from K-1s. Enterprise Products Partners still believes the MLP model is better but if all of its competitors switch to corporations to avoid K-1s, the company might have its hand forced.

Lastly is the company's returns. Many major investment banks are currently expecting long-term returns over the coming decade or so to be in the range of 4-5% because of how much the markets have gone up recently. The company has averaged 12% unlevered returns on investor capital and combined with a dividend of more than 6% should generate better returns going forward.

Enterprise Products Partners Energy Growth

On top of a strong history, Enterprise Products Partners is operating in a market where worldwide energy growth is increasing significantly.

Growing Demand - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The world we live in is one with growing oil and liquids demand - especially in developing countries. North American and Europe are cutting their usage significantly; however, other countries are proportionally increasing their demand. That should result in slowly growing liquids demand over the coming years before it balances out at roughly 110 million barrels per day.

Additionally, massive new infrastructure will be required. Existing large fields that have been running for several decades will run out as fields in the United States continue to grow. All of that will require new infrastructure to be built and massive investment that can generate strong returns. Those returns will give Enterprise Products Partners strong opportunity for returns going forward.

Enterprise Products Partners Capital Investment

Enterprise Products Partners is taking advantage of this strong history and plans to fund its future growth by using strong capital investment.

Growth Spending - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners spent $3.8 billion in growth capital spending for 2019 and $3-4 billion for 2020. Going forward, the company plans to spend roughly $2-3 billion in capital spending for 2021 and onwards. The company is targeting the ability to maintain the return on invested capital of more than 12%, what it has historically managed to do.

More so, the company is slowly moving away from the MLP model of issuing units and moving towards a self-funding model. The company plans to self-fund 50% of the growth capital spending and take out the other 50% through debt. That helps to indicate the company can continue to focus on growth without needing to issue units. That makes the company less reliant on the MLP model.

Based on $2 billion in annual capital spending, the company expects long-term growth in CFFO. The company expects from now until 2031, the company will be able to grow cumulative CFFO by more than $1.63/share. That represents roughly $0.14 in annual CFFO/share growth. Given EPD's current $28 stock, that means that the company can increase its overall yield by 0.5% per annum.

Capital Spending Projects - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is already progressing towards these capital project plans. The company has $12 billion of projects planned out, of which, $9.1 billion are already under construction. Out of these, the company has already heavily contracted them out. 70% of the volume-weighted contract lengths are >10 years and 77% are from investment-grade customers.

This means that the company's new projects, a massive $12 billion worth, that will generate >12% returns on unlevered capital, will generate long-term secure cash flow for shareholders.

The company anticipates that these projects can generate $1.2-1.8 billion of new sources of gross operating margin per year. The company has rigorously tested its project plans and should generate strong returns. For example, one of the company's planned projects is to build a new Permian Basin pipeline. The company's existing 1.3 million barrels per day of pipelines are heavily contracted.

At the same time, the company is looking at adding up to 1 million barrels per day of existing capacity. That capacity is supported by a 15+% unlevered IRR, with expected payout to start in 2024. More importantly, that's expected to not include revenues from associated marine and terminal services. Integrating all of Enterprise Products Partners' services will allow the company to maximize profits.

MLP vs. C-Corp Conversion

I do want to spend some time to discuss the company's potential planned MLP vs. C-Corp conversion.

MLP to C-Corp Conversion - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is continuously considering converting from an MLP to a C-Corp. Should unit holders decide they want to convert, it's a fairly quick policy. However, Enterprise Products Partners continues to wonder if the conversion is worth it given the short-term tax holiday but the long-term 21% corporate tax rate. That also doesn't mean that the tax rate won't go back up in the future.

Enterprise Products Partners is in a difficult position. The MLP model is better but investors are against K-1s and in a difficult environment growing by issuing units can be difficult. Enterprise Products Partners seems to fundamentally believe that the MLP model is better; however, they're unwilling to be the last company remaining as it makes it hard to gather investors.

As a result, because it's the overall trend, I wouldn't be surprised if Enterprise Products Partners moves towards the c-corp model in the next several years.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has had a difficult time along with all other MLP companies. It has rebounded some; however, it is still well below its late-2014 prices. However, the company has been focused on improving its position and working hard towards that end. The company has started by moving away from issuing equity, leaving the MLP model.

The company is committed to investing several billion per year annually. That investment will continue and should increase the company's annual CFFO from operations by $0.14/share annually for the next decade. That's 0.5% of the company's share price each year. That should allow the company to continue to grow shareholder rewards and generate strong returns for shareholders.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.