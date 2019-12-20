Momentum For Dick's Sporting Goods Is Beginning To Snowball

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted a 6% year over year increase in consolidated same-store sales for the third quarter when they reported earnings on November 25, 2019. Non-GAAP earnings grew by 33% while overall revenue grew 5.6%.

Data by YCharts

The market was impressed with these results, sending the stock to the mid, and, eventually, high $40s.

Management's Strategic Initiatives Are Working

Management has successfully implemented several strategies to combat previously declining sales in a rough retail market. On the Q3 earnings call, CEO Ed Stack briefly discussed some of these initiatives, which included space optimization, better product assortment and offerings, success in private brands, and e-commerce growth.

Source: tikr.com

The last few quarters have now seen the company return to revenue growth after seeing some declines in 2018 and early 2019 due to these strategic initiatives.

E-commerce has been a significant focus as the Dick's Sporting Goods strives to compete with the like of Amazon (AMZN). The company continues to enhance its website's functionality and provide customers with faster shipping times. The company also recently opened two new e-commerce fulfillment centers dedicated to e-commerce. This should allow the company to fulfill orders in greater quantity and faster, ultimately leading to a better customer experience.

Dick's, along with many brick and mortar retailers, has also focused on integrating e-commerce with their large store network through pick up in-store options for customers ordering on the website. This feature outpaced the overall e-commerce business growth, although management did not disclose by how much. This continues to be one way traditional retailers can find an advantage over e-commerce only retailers.

The company even revamped its marketing, launching a multichannel marketing campaign titled Unwrap The Magic Of Sports. The first commercial, which I think is quite good, can be viewed on the company's YouTube channel.

Source: "The New Kid" - DICK'S Sporting Goods Holiday 2019

It remains to be seen how this marketing campaign will perform over the next quarter, but I'm optimistic the company will continue to post very solid numbers after marketing like this.

Valuation

The company is clearly executing, but investors shouldn't just blindly buy the stock. Valuation is important. Looking at how the company compares to other retailers shows that the stock is priced higher than its closest competitors, but remains well below that of retailers like Walmart (WMT).

Data by YCharts

I think a market-like forward P/E ratio of 15 would not be surprising on this stock if they can string together another couple of excellent quarters. The company right now pays a respectable 2.32% yield with just a 30.6% payout ratio and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 12.47%. This is certainly a stock in the retail sector that dividend investors should look into.

Conclusion

The company is doing well despite fears of a recession or Amazon putting everyone out of business. They're increasing their own e-commerce presence and continue to be a solid retailer with a decent, although not perfect, balance sheet for the foreseeable future.

Overall, I'm neutral to slightly bullish on Dick's Sporting Goods. 15 times fiscal 2020 earnings, which ends in January 2020, would put shares at $53.85, leaving 13.56% of upside from the current price as of the time of writing of $47.42.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.