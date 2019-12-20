ALRM: Surveilling The 40% Fall.

Be careful as ALRM is not yet overwhelming cheap and is still trending down; the "trend is your friend" isn't true for long investors yet.

Despite the falls, ALRM is for long-term growth investors only who are looking for opportunities in the Smart Home sector.

Alarm.com has fallen 40%+ from it's April high and is now worth putting on investors watch list.

Introduction

Alarm.com (ALRM) is another technology with a bright future that we will profile as part of our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy. We focus on strongly growing technology companies with a market cap in the range of 1-100 billion USD around the world, not just in the United States.

ALRM is one such high growth company that has made it through to one of our final checks (valuation) that just might, after a significant sell-off in 2019 be finally arriving in the buy zone.

What do they do?

Alarm.com (ALRM) is moving rapidly beyond being a security cameras and service company to a full cloud based smart home solution. We have long believed that the true winners in the smart home space will come from a true service provider like ALRM. The vision of simply buying devices that “just work” might be attractive but seems a long way off, if it ever does appear.

Smart Homes require more integration, design, advice and installation that is beyond all but the most technically able. In most, if not all, cases a qualified electrical technician will be required to install systems: for safety if not aesthetics. We believe Alarm.com’s service driven subscription based offering puts it in a strong position to succeed in the long term, compared to pure product offering solutions or those with some service like Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

Test 1. Strong growth for several years

Multi-year revenue growth rate is a great test as it shows a company winning clients and market share. Fast growth is often (although not always) a sign of an innovative approach that is winning market share from incumbent firms. Of course buying growth can happen, but those companies can be filtered out later.

Source: Q3 ALRM Investor Presentation

As we can see Alarm.com has driven good compound revenue growth that shows little sign of slowing. A rate of 28% compound would have revenue doubling in just over 2.5 years. Still, revenue growth in 2019 has eased and based on our estimate should be in the 16-19% range over 2018.

Recurring SaaS and license revenue has steadily increased from about 60% to 70% of turnover in the last 5 years and has a retention rate of ~94%. This supports our belief that smart home’s most natural business model is subscription based, like a cousin to cable TV.

Test 2: Profitable or heading that way.

ALRM has consistently made profits since listing in 2015. The following figure is from Alarm.com which focuses on adjusted EBITDA margin, which shows a strong improvement over the last 3 years.

Source: Q3 ALRM Investor Presentation

It is always a good idea to look deeper when a company highlights a confected metric like adjusted EBTIDA as ARLM does. Of course this measure can demonstrate the underlying profitability of a company. However the list of costs excluded is long, including interest costs, depreciation, amortization, compensation expenses etc. Those are real ongoing parts of the business. So we graphed the quarterly net income along with a trend line.

Source: Caterer Goodman from ALRM data

Even when we include the one-off Q3 2018 loss (a legal settlement for condoning illegal sales calls by affiliates) we can still see a strong upward trend. That trend just isn’t due to increased revenue, but also improving net margins as the following figure shows.

Source: Caterer Goodman from ALRM data

So ALRM is consistently profitable with improving margins, which look like reaching or exceeding 10% shortly. Net margins of 8-10% range aren’t yet exceptional, and are far below most FAANG stocks, so continued improvement is a “must have” to be considered as a core holding for the long term.

Test 3: Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Competitors – there are many.

ALRM is a security solution and smart home solution provider that usually offers a "white label" service to its service provider partners. Terminology in the industry can be "SHaaS" aka Smart Home as a Service or "connected property solution" amongst others. There are many different competitors. The sector is very fragmented, competitive and changing fast.

With apologies to those who use different and perfectly valid methodologies, here are the different groups:

Platform providers from a security background like Alula, Resideo, Telular, SecureNet and ADT.

Monitored security solutions like Simplisafe and Scout.

"Point solutions" with individual hardware providers like Nest, Amazon, Arlo and a host of others who sell direct to consumers.

An emerging group of ISPs and service providers like Comcast.

The strengths of ALRM's solution are:

the open architecture where it integrates hardware from different vendors; the large installed base of users and service providers; strong video monitoring technology, further supported by OpenEye purchase for commercial operations;

The white label approach, which is a real differentiator, is a strength and a risk. It might be a strength in gaining a wide service provider base but without brand loyalty and direct client relationship it could in theory be vulnerable to replacement from other solutions. However, so far with 94% retention that has been a threat in theory, not in reality.

Too early to pick a winner.

Given the large number of players and different visions it is far from clear which vision of the Smart Home future will win.

ALRM: The case for a strong position.

Net margins of 10% and revenue growth of 25%+ are strong signs given the early stage of the industry. ALRM is a leader amongst security service providers. We believe that a security background might gain consumer trust quicker than those from a marketing or sales background like Google or Amazon. We believe strong service infrastructure partner base will be required to win share of the smart home market in the long term. We believe it is good that Alarm.com is forced to have a singular focus without supporting other business lines.

The strong growth of market share and good financial metrics are useful circumstantial evidence. Still, risks abound when playing in a fast-changing sector, crowded sector at such an early stage.

Bottom-line: Signs of a moat but not yet proven.

Test 4: Is the Total Addressable Market big enough?

Smart Homes: $263 b market in 2025

Few people today have “Smart Homes”. Even ALRM’s estimate of uptake at 5.5% of the 1.4 billion households in the western world feels high. That number only seems accurate if you include access control systems in apartment buildings and existing security service operators. Obviously there is a long runway still to go before we reach 'Jetsons' level technology.

There are many estimates on market size, but here is one that tries to look at the breakdown of market segments.

Source: theknowitguy

Although it is possible that different solutions may dominate different elements of Smart Home, we still believe most households will prefer fewer rather than more suppliers. We believe there is a central role for a household technology integrator to assist in combining security, energy and convenience with the probable exclusion of specialists in media entertainment and health solutions. But with an estimated market size of $263 billion by 2025 compared to ALRM’s last 12 month revenue of $473 m there remains plenty of room to run.

Bottom-line: The smart home market is still in its infancy and is likely to continue growing strongly to $400 b over the next 10-15 years.

Test 5: Management Philosophy

This is more of a quantitative measure, but understanding management's approach and level of conservatism is useful in understanding the rate of growth and the level of financial risk.

Debt exists, but is conservative

ALRM has $64 m debt outstanding of a $125 m revolving credit facility and no other significant liabilities. The $64 m in debt is dwarfed however by $164 m in cash holdings. That cash holding may have been fallen since the end of Q3 with the purchase of OpenEye for an undisclosed amount. Still, ALRM isn't highly leveraged. Speaking of takeovers...

Takeovers seem strategic.

A trick of some companies is massaging earnings via serial M&A activity. Alarm.com has executed several small takeovers since its IPO in 2015, but these appear strategic and have done little (if anything) to artificially inflate intangible assets and earnings. Although goodwill isn’t marked down, it’s a good sign that some intangible assets have been tested and sometimes marked down.

Litigiousness

Is Alarm.com unlucky? Is it vicious competitors or just rambunctiousness? Whatever the reason ALRM is involved, regularly, in more lawsuits than you would expect for a company with ~ $400 m in revenue. Usually 4 disclosed lawsuits in a 10K are more common for multi-billion giants like Apple or AMD. There seems little pattern; IP lawsuits, a costly telemarketing breach, an (unsuccessful) theft of trade secrets suit against one of their former VCs to name a few. Perhaps it is sign of nothing. Sometimes you need to defend your turf assertively. But this level of combativeness is intriguing, and expensive, if it continues.

Forecasts have consistently been conservative.

ALRM's forecasts have been consistently conservative. Entering 2017 the top end forecast was for 24% growth yet the company topped 30%. For 2018 it was forecast 13% revenue growth that ended up 24%. Even Q3 top end forecasts, with only 2 months left to play, can be low by several percentage points. 2019's forecast looks similar, and the top-end of the range only implies 13% y/y revenue growth when all quarters so far have averaged closer to 17% growth, and that was before the OpenEye purchase. If the market is taking management's forecast at face value rather than consider their "guide the market low" approach, then it might be overly pessimistic.

The plan for 2020 is to invest in growth over profitability.

Management guidance during the Q3 earnings call gave color around EBITDA margin that hinted spending would lift to increase growth for faster growing segments like commercial and international markets. Although growth has likely slowed to 16-20% for 2019, we think 2020 might be stronger, at least for topline revenue growth.

Bottom-line: Conservative forecasting but investing for growth now.

Test 6: Is the valuation acceptable?

Even after it's recent fall ALRM is no value opportunity; currently at around 41 times historical earnings and 35-38 forward earnings for 2019. Still, ALRM has never been cheap. Given growth easing below 20% then a PE of below 30 would be better, but we think growth will firm in 2020 due to commercial and international markets, so a PE of 35 could be justified.

Data by YCharts

The stock price has long been volatile and prone to large bursts like the January to April period that took the stock from ~$50 to $72 per share before retreating back again by July. Still, had you bought stock at the IPO at $14 per share, you'd be up almost 200% in 4 years, even after the recent 40%+ decline. Speaking of the recent fall...

The biggest sell-off to date

The recent sell-off at 41% is now the biggest since the IPO in 2015. According to commentary the principle reason beyond the momentum sell-off of August/September is conservative forward forecasts from management. However it is worth remembering that management has regularly beaten said conservative forecasts, so the market may have fallen for a head fake.

Data by YCharts

Further the purchase of OpenEye, a business with 400 partners and in operation at 14,000 business operations provides a stronger foothold to grow in commercial security solutions; that hereto hasn't been a significant industry segment for Alarm.com.

We like ALRM's business model, growth and also the vast future opportunity for smart homes. In our opinion Alarm.com is on a very short list of companies that are likely to dominate the Smart Home market over the next 5-10 years. From a valuation perspective we would consider taking a small position below $40 per share and a larger one should the stock keep sliding below $36 with a view for a multi-year hold. We like the business and the sector, while the valuation is no longer eye-watering.

Bottom line: Put ALRM on your watchlist.

For growth investors the valuation is now acceptable although it isn't a good idea to buy into a stock that is still clearly trending down. We aren't a fan of much technical trading advice, but "The trend is your friend" is one you ignore at your peril. Until the falling trend breaks you should be cautious or very patient, but it is time to stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.