The De-Escalation Of The Trade War Could Be Bullish For Gold, And A Look At UGLD

As we head into 2020, gold is just under 15% higher than at the end of 2019. The yellow metal reached its all-time high in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. After a correction that took the price to $1046.20 in late 2015, gold traded below the post-Brexit peak of $1377.50 until June. The precious metal had not traded below $1,000 per ounce since 2009 and was in a $331.30 range since 2014.

After an extended period of sideways trading and price consolidation, 2019 turned out to be the year gold made a statement.

Gold is the oldest form of money in the world. It has been around a lot longer than any of the fiat currencies in circulation around the globe today. What adds incredible value to gold is that the world’s central banks and governments continue to hold gold as a substantial part of their foreign exchange reserves.

Gold competes with other assets when it comes to its role as an investment. Lower global interest rates make gold more attractive than fixed-income instruments. In Europe and Japan, short-term rates remain in negative territory, making gold shine even more as a store of value. Gold tends to thrive during inflation periods and times of fear and uncertainty. The second leg of a bull market in gold that began at the turn of the century started in June.

Gold tends to display seasonal weakness at the end of the year and strength at the start of a new year. If that pattern holds over the coming weeks, the period of price consolidation in the gold market could come to an end. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) is a short-term trading tool that turbocharges the price action in the gold market on the upside. If January 2020 is going to be a time where gold revisits the recent high, this could be the perfect time to consider UGLD.

The trade war cools off with a “phase one” deal

On Friday, December 13, the US and China both said they had agreed on terms for a “phase one” trade deal. The agreement avoided new US tariffs on $150 billion in US tariffs on Chinese exports set to take effect on December 15.

One of the supportive factors for the gold market in 2019 was the fear and uncertainty created by an escalating trade way between the two nations with the world’s leading GDPs. In a sign of underlying strength in the gold market, the price of the yellow metal hardly moved in the aftermath of the announcement.

As the daily chart highlights, gold closed on December 12, the day before the trade deal, at $1474.10 per ounce on the active month February futures contract. On December 20, the price was at the $1481.70 level. Open interest at 728,368 contracts on December 19 was at a new record high. Both short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were slightly above neutral readings. At 4.68%, daily historical volatility was falling and below recent highs when it reached over 20% during the summer months when the precious metal was on its way to the early September high. The trade war cooled off, but gold did not move lower.

Gold broke out in 2019

2019 has been a bullish year for the gold market. The price ended 2018 at $1284.70. At $1481.70 on the February contract and $1475.30 on the continuous contract, gold is 14.84% for the year. In June, another leg in the gold bull market got underway.

As the chart illustrates, gold moved above its level of critical technical resistance at the post-Brexit peak of $1377.50. After the correction that took gold from $1,559.80 in early September to just over $1,475 on December 17, price momentum and relative strength indicators continued to rise. The correction caused quarterly volatility to decline to 9.54%, which is the lowest level since early 2012. Gold is a hybrid between a commodity and a currency. Therefore, its price variance tends to be higher than other currencies and lower than other raw materials.

Meanwhile, the quarterly chart shows that the total number of open long and short positions has increased steadily with the price of the yellow metal throughout 2019. The move in open interest is a technical validation of the bullish price trend from a long-term perspective.

Central banks are buyers with China and Russia leading the way

Ironically, the world’s central banks were net sellers of gold when the price was below $300 around the turn of the century and are now net buyers of the precious metal. The UK sold half its gold reserves via an auction process between 1999 and 2001, forcing the price down to a low at $255 per ounce. These days, the official sector can’t get enough of the yellow metal. China and Russia have been buyers as both producing countries vacuum up their domestic output. China is the world’s leading gold-producing nation these days, and Russia is a leading producer of gold. The Chinese and Russians are not the only governments increasing their gold reserves. The World Gold Council reported that central banks added 156 tons of gold to their reserves in the third quarter of 2016. Meanwhile, Jeff Currie from Goldman Sachs recently said that “De-dollarization in central banks- demand from central banks for gold is biggest since the Nixon era, eating up 20% of global supply.”

In 2019, Poland increased its reserves by more than 100 tons and repatriated 100 tons from the UK to within its borders. And many other central banks around the world have been buyers, with even Germany slightly increasing its reserves. Interest rates are in negative territory in Europe and Japan and at a lower level in the US at the end of 2019 compared to the end of 2018. The official sector demand for gold is likely to continue in 2020.

An improving Chinese economy could lead to more gold purchases in 2020

The trade war had weighed on the Chinese economy. The “phase one” deal with the US and progress toward a comprehensive agreement on trade is likely to stabilize or even lift economic conditions in China. With 1.4 billion citizens, China is a massive addressable market for individual gold purchases. Moreover, the recent crackdown on Bitcoin and other digital currencies by the Chinese government sent the price of Bitcoin below $7,000 per token. On December 20, the cryptocurrency was just above the $7,000 level. Increased restrictions on Bitcoin and the other cryptos in China is likely to make gold an attractive alternative. At the same time, protests in Hong Kong and the potential for a harsh response from the Chinese government is likely to keep demand for gold robust in the Asian nation. A rebound in the Chinese economy could cause the demand for physical gold to rise in China over the coming year.

UGLD is the turbocharged gold ETN product

Gold tends to reach seasonal lows at the end of one year and rebound at the start of the next. If that pattern holds as we head into 2020, this could be the perfect time to consider a leveraged gold instrument that turbocharges the percentage performance of the yellow metal. Leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of gold moved sideways or falls over the coming weeks, a leveraged gold product will lose more on a percentage basis than the price of the yellow metal.

For those looking to add an explosive golden tool to their portfolios, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) could be the perfect instrument. The fund summary for UGLD states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.”

UGLD has net assets of $172.58 million and trades an average of 98,842 shares each day. The ETN product charges an expense ratio of 1.35%. The price of gold rallied from $1,266 in late April to a high at $1,559.80 in early September, a rise of 23.2%.

Over the same period, UGLD moved from $88.43 to $158.04 per share or 78.7% as it delivered more than a triple percentage return compared to the continuous gold futures contract.

2019 was a golden year for the yellow metal as it broke out to the upside in the next leg of a bull market that began in the early 2000s. If we see more of the same at the start of 2020 and seasonal trading patterns hold, UGLD will deliver a leveraged return.

The author is long gold