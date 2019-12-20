Evaluating SunPower's Maxeon Solar Spinoff

The future earnings power of the new Maxeon Solar spinoff could result in valuations over twice that of SunPower's current market capitalization.

New shareholder structure post-split. Diagram from Sunpower's Investment Supplementary Slides

SunPower's (SPWR) positive third quarter earnings surprise and strong fourth quarter guidance were overshadowed by the announcement to spinoff its module manufacturing business segment. The surprise announcement triggered a selloff as investors questioned the impact this spinoff would have on the company's operations and earnings. Negative momentum was further compounded by a secondary that was ultimately priced at $7.00. Despite recent news flow that has put pressure on SunPower's stock, the business unit spinoff should unlock value and increase transparency for current shareholders.

For simplicity purposes, the proposed module manufacturing spinoff will be referred to as Maxeon in this article. The North American installation business segment will be referred to as SunPower.

Maxeon Solar Spinoff

Understanding the per watt gross profit for Maxeon's Series A modules is critical in understanding the company's recent announcement to spin off its module manufacturing segment. According to the press release, the company's entire module manufacturing capabilities excluding the Oregon Series P facility will be spun off as a separate company named Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon will handle all module sales except in North America where SunPower will have exclusive rights to distribute their products.

SunPower will continue to focus on North American downstream commercial and residential installations. It will also focus on new complementary products such as storage to augment revenues and profitability. SunPower would benefit because it would be freed from the capital intensive manufacturing business. Although the debt liability would mostly remain with SunPower, legacy liabilities such as contractual purchase agreements would be transferred to Maxeon. Legacy long-term polysilicon supply agreements could have a negative cash flow impact between $150 million and $200 million through the end of 2020. As a result, SunPower would have much higher free cash flow and be in a better position to refinance or retire its upcoming $400 million in convertible debt due in 2021.

While Maxeon would be stuck with the negative cash flow nature of SunPower's legacy liabilities, it would start off with a debt free balance sheet. In addition, Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor [TZS] will make an equity investment of $298 million to become a 28.85% shareholder. Since Total S.A. owns about 57.7% of SPWR, it would become a 41% shareholder in Maxeon Solar. This not only gives Maxeon fresh capital to expand Series A capacity by over 1000 MW but also potentially keeps the doors open in two key regional markets - Europe and China.

Maxeon already has a joint venture with TZS for Series P production in China, but having TZS as a major shareholder could also have extra benefits. First, TZS is a major semiconductor wafer supplier in China and could potentially result in lower procurement costs for Maxeon. In addition, TZS could open up China's debt market for Maxeon to help fund future capital expansion. The target capital expansion for 2021 includes a total of 1.9 GW of Series A capacity and 3 GW of Chinese manufactured Series P capacity. This compares to just 300 MW of Series A capacity at the end of Q3 2019.

Maxeon Solar Potential

As detailed in a prior SunPower article, the potential per watt gross profit for Series A modules should clearly rationalize SunPower's spinoff of Maxeon Solar. If the goal is to ramp up Series A capacity as quickly as possible, TZS's equity stake will help immensely. If SunPower mostly sells Series A (and potentially Series X) mainly as an AC module product, per watt gross profit will go up. At 1.9 GW of Series A production, Maxeon Solar could potentially generate very high levels of gross profit.

Potential Gross Profit At 2021 Capacity Target:

Capacity [MW] Per Watt Gross Margin Gross Profit Series A 1900 $0.20 $380.00 Series X 500 $0.10 $50.00 Series P 3000 $0.03 $90.00 AC Module Attachment 1200 $0.15 $180.00 Total: $700.00

Gross profit dollar amounts in millions of USD. Micro-inverter gross profit based on 50% attachment rate for Series A and Series X combined volumes

The above estimate assumes Series A per watt gross margin remains constant from current estimated levels. This should be achievable even with 20-25% ASP declines if production cost targets are reached. While the volume for attached micro-inverter sales is still questionable, the estimated per watt gross margin of $0.15 should be extremely conservative. Series A power output should decrease individual micro-inverter cost by slightly over $0.05/watt alone which would be translated to gross profit. Distributor margin plus any incremental discounts offered by Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) should surpass $0.10/watt based on the current 30-40% spread between Enphase ASPs and retail pricing.

Based on the projected individual segment revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBDITA provided in SunPower's spinoff presentation, operating expenses from the module manufacturing side are approximately a third of total opex for the combined company. This would translate to roughly $270 million of opex on a GAAP basis after scaled to the higher targeted capacity and assuming a linear 6-year depreciation model for manufacturing equipment. In addition, an extra $300 million in debt may be required to reach 2021 capacity targets. If Maxeon Solar can achieve sales at the listed gross profits in the table above, annual 2021 net income could resemble the following.

Potential Maxeon Solar Annual Operating Metrics In 2021

Gross Profit: $700 million

Operating Expenses: $270 million

Operating Profit: $430 million

Interest Expense: $25 million

Tax: $75 million

GAAP Net Income: $330 million

This compares to the $1.033 billion implied a valuation of TZS's equity investment and SPWR's current capitalization of $1.3 billion after taking into account dilution from its recent secondary. While it is possible the company could completely sell out its premium IBC modules, it would be questionable if 3000 MW of mainstream Series P could be sold in a much more competitive international market. The net income figure above would be reduced by $50 million if Series P sales only reach 1500 MW which is slightly above recent run rates.

The numbers would be considerably less in 2020 assuming the deal closes by the second quarter and Series A capacity expansion scales at a linear rate. 2020 estimate could include up to $120 million in above market polysilicon write-offs. Assuming a smaller scale Series A conversion to 500 MW annual nameplate, current run rates for all remaining capacity but excluding Oregon contribution, and 50% attached micro-inverters for Series A/X sales, 2020 net income could resemble the following.

Potential Maxeon Solar Operating Metrics For 2020

Gross Profit: $265 million

Operating Expenses: $170 million

Above Cost Polysilicon Charge: $120 million

Operating Loss: -$25 million

GAAP Net Loss: -$55 million

Excluding the legacy polysilicon charge, share compensation, and other non-recurring charges, adjusted non-GAAP annual net income could hit $100 million.

The official Maxeon guidance estimate for 2020 is considerably lower and only assumes $1.0-1.2 billion in revenues and an estimated GAAP net loss of $164 million. This seems extremely conservative considering Q3 2019's annualized revenue run-rate before inter-segment elimination would be about $1.87 billion or $1.76 billion excluding contribution from Oregon's capacity. 2020 revenue figure used in the above example is $1.74 billion and assume AC micro-inverter revenues are attached to Maxeon instead of SunPower. While still way above the company's official guidance, my estimates actually use a lower gross margin assumption than what the company had already reported in Q3 2019 which is only expected to further improve in Q4 2019.

SunPower North America Segment

Based on SunPower's estimates, the separated SunPower 2020 operating metrics are as follows:

Revenues: $1.2-1.4 billion

Gross Margin: 14-17%

Adjusted EBITDA: $65-85 million

With most of the depreciation shifted to Maxeon Solar and assuming minimal taxes due to the company's large operating loss carryfoward, net income at the midpoint guidance would be about $40 million or $0.24 in non-GAAP EPS. This should more than double in 2021 to around $0.55 in non-GAAP EPS as operating metrics normalize to historic 20% gross margin and 10% adjusted EBIDTA margin. Thus the remaining portion of SunPower Solar is trading at roughly 14x 2021 earnings at the stock's recent trading range in the mid $7s.

While it can be debated whether 14x normalized earnings represent value, SunPower did offer some comparison reference for US-listed peers as shown below.

From SunPower's Investment Supplementary Slides

Based on the information compiled by SunPower, the remaining portion of the company's North America installation business could be undervalued by 50% or more. Of course, this comparison could also suggest listed peers are overvalued. As the largest regional solar installer of residential and commercial systems with the highest brand recognition, arguably SunPower should not be trading at a discount relative to smaller peers.

With proceeds from a recent secondary, current cash position, and SunPower's stake in Enphase, the company's convertible debt due in 2021 should be completely covered. With the 2021 convertible bonds taken cared of, most of the remaining debt would be the $400 million in convertible bonds due 2023. Since most of the company's cash position will remain with SunPower, the company should start 2020 at about 4x net debt to estimated adjusted EBITDA.

While this ratio is still high, it would still be manageable considering 2020 operating results would not yet be at fully normalized run-rates. Assuming the company can grow revenues by 15% in 2021, adjusted EBITDA could hit $140 million which would reduce the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to under 2x by the start of 2022. If similar growth continues in 2022, this ratio could drop below 1x assuming the company reserved most of its accumulated operating cash flow for its 2023 convertible debt repayment.

Of course, the above assumptions require three years of 10-15% annual revenue growth for the remaining portion of SunPower. As I already argued in my last SunPower article, 10-15% annual revenue growth for SunPower Solar actually sounds extremely conservative. I do not want to rehash the same points in detail here, so I will just summarize key growth drivers:

US residential solar installations are expected to grow by 10%.

SunPower's market share should be greater due to its dominance in the top residential solar market in the US - California.

New storage products should incrementally increase revenues by at least 10% alone based on current projected attach rates.

Higher ratios of AC modules should increase SunPower's share of total installation costs.

The midpoint of the company's preliminary 2020 revenue guidance assumes less than 10% revenue growth based on third quarter annualized run rates. This guidance sounds extremely conservative but not surprising considering the company would probably want to use the most conservative estimates possible to avoid legal issues after the proposed corporate spinoff. As long as SunPower conservatively executes this transition and leverages its market share to the growth of solar demand in the US, insolvency concerns that plagued the stock during the past two years should be completely eliminated.

Final Thoughts

The real value for current SPWR investors would be an equity stake in the Maxeon spinoff. As Maxeon's Series A capacity increases, the company will be able to generate very high levels of gross profit. Total revenue and gross profit would also show an immediate increase with the removal of inter-segment eliminations. The balance sheet separation from SunPower will also help Maxeon complete its capacity upgrade which will further increase its gross profit potential after 2020. With the potential to generate as much as $300 million in net income as early as 2021, 10x potential 2021 earnings would put Maxeon's market capitalization at more than double SPWR's current levels.

While the remaining SunPower will have significantly less earnings potential moving forward, its operations would generate higher levels of free cash flow. This will help SunPower deleverage its balance sheet and remove insolvency concerns that weighed on the stock during the past two years. Despite lower earnings power, SunPower would still be discounted relative to US listed peers. As operations continue to normalize, SunPower could be currently trading at 14x potential 2021 earnings based on very conservative assumptions.

SunPower's future profit profile would be greatly increased if it receives preferential pricing from Maxeon. In this sense, valuations post-split would depend on the profit separation between SunPower and Maxeon. Of course, since current investors would own both companies, it would not matter how total gross profits from the consolidated company ultimately get divided. Current investors would benefit whether one branch outperformed the other post-split so in this regard the structural agreement between SunPower and Maxeon would not be important.

Based on what in my opinion are extremely conservative guidance metrics provided by the company, the combined market capitalization of Maxeon and SunPower at 10x potential 2021 earnings could be three times higher than SPWR's market cap today. Not only will the balance sheet separation help both companies normalize earnings more quickly, but it also provides investors with much greater operational transparency for each company. This proposed spinoff should be a win-win for both the company and shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.