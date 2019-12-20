F5 Networks To Acquire Shape Security For Application Security Tech

However, FFIV appears fully valued at its current level and, given general growth assumptions, my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the acquisition, F5 seeks to provide an end-to-end application security set of offerings to enterprises.

Shape has developed cyber security technologies that help organizations defend against automated attacks.

F5 Networks said it will acquire Shape Security for $1 billion in cash.

Quick Take

F5 Networks (FFIV) has announced the proposed acquisition of Shape Security for $1 billion in cash.

Shape has developed a system to help protect organizations from automated cyber attacks and fraud.

With the deal for Shape, FFIV hopes to combine its complementary security technologies to provide a full range of application security offerings to organizations under threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

However, FFIV’s stock appears richly priced given its current level and low single-digit revenue growth rate, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Santa Clara, California-based Shape was founded to create technologies that protect against automated cyber attacks, botnet attacks and fraudulent application activity.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Derek Smith, who was previously head of Raytheon Oakley Systems and was a Senior Advisor for Cyber Policy at the Pentagon.

Below is an overview video of Shape's Connect service:

Source: Shape Security

Shape’s primary offerings include:

The company provides its solutions to the following industries:

Bank and financial institutions

Airlines

Retailers

Government agencies

Shape has a robust set of partner programs for Global Systems Integration partners, distributors, authorized resellers, referral partners and technology partners.

Investors have invested at least $183 million and include Norwest Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, HPE Growth and C5 Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for application security software is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.7% from 2016 to 2025

The main drivers for this expected growth the need for Web application security, the increased use of machine learning to respond to the always changing nature of cyber attacks and the continued transition of enterprise networks from on-premise environments to the cloud.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

IBM (IBM)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Qualys (QLYS)

Veracode

WhiteHat Security

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

F5 Networks disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $1 billion in cash.

Management said it will fund the deal with $600 million from cash on hand and $400 million in a new Senior Unsecured Term Loan.

The firm said it ‘expects to achieve breakeven non-GAAP EPS within 24 months of closing the acquisition and anticipates that the combination will be accretive to free cash flow per share within 12 months of closing.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, F5 Networks had $972.3 million in cash and short-term investments and $1.6 billion in total liabilities with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $748 million.

In the past 12 months, F5 Networks’s stock price has fallen 14.06% vs. the U.S. Communications industry’s rise of 11.9% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 29.8%, as the FFIV chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $8,740,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,760,000,000 Price / Sales 3.85 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.46 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.06 Earnings Per Share $7.09 Total Debt To Equity 0.00% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $446,500,000 Revenue Growth Rate 3.75%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $98 versus the current price of $138, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

FFIV is acquiring Shape as part of its stated ambition to create a fully end-to-end multi-cloud application services suite of offerings.

Management believes that Shape’s credentials protection capabilities combined with F5’s application defenses will provide a compelling combination for customers and prospects.

As F5 stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Shape is consistent with F5’s vision to build the best end-to-end multi-cloud application services company. It accelerates F5’s product and total revenue growth; speeds F5’s transition to a software- and SaaS-driven business model; and is expected to meaningfully increase F5’s software subscription mix in fiscal year 2020.

However, as to the Shape transaction itself, analysts have criticized the use of so much cash with no EPS return within the first two years of the deal as a negative mark on the deal structure.

F5’s stock also appears to be richly valued at its current price level, at least according to my generous DCF assumptions.

Perhaps deals like the one for Shape will reignite F5’s underwhelming growth rate.

Given the firm’s currently low single-digit growth rate, my current bias is NEUTRAL.

