Oasis Petroleum Might Continue To Underperform

Oasis Petroleum has improved its cost structure and could generate FCF in 2020 as it grows production with lower CapEx but other E&Ps are also planning to do this.

The FCF can be attributed mainly to the company’s capital spending plans which were tilted towards H1-2019 and the company will likely report negative FCF for the full year.

This year, the focus of energy investors on those oil stocks that generate free cash flows has sharpened. The markets have punished those oil producers that have failed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund their capital expenditures. Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is one such operator. The Houston, Texas-based shale oil producer reported free cash flows in the third quarter but it will still likely face a cash flow shortfall for the full year. I believe the company will likely improve its cash flow profile in 2020 but that’s also true for several other exploration and production companies who might continue generating superior levels of free cash flows. In this environment, Oasis Petroleum’s shares could underperform.

Oasis Petroleum delivered a decent performance in the third quarter. The company generated free cash flows, increased production, and reduced some of its debt. Oasis Petroleum produced 88,715 boe per day in the third quarter, depicting an increase of 3.9% from a year earlier. Around 90% of the production came from the Williston Basin while the rest came from the Delaware Basin.

More importantly, Oasis Petroleum, which has been burning cash flows, reported $16.9 million of free cash flows, after taking into account the E&P and midstream businesses. Its core E&P business on a stand-alone basis continued to generate free cash flows, which were approximately $47 million in the third quarter. Moreover, the free cash flows helped the company in reducing debt as it repaid $125 million from the funds borrowed under the revolving credit facility, bringing the revolver borrowings down to $406 million from $531 million in Q2-2019.

I believe Oasis Petroleum could report higher levels of free cash flows in the fourth quarter. That’s because the company’s capital budget for the current year was front-end loaded. The company planned to spend heavily in the first two quarters of this year followed by a dip in expenditure in the second half. In my view, the decline in capital expenditure to $187.3 million in Q3-2019 from $294.8 million in Q2-2019 and $226.8 million in Q1-2019 is the primary factor that pushed the company to free cash flows. The free cash flows will likely expand further as capital expenditure drops to $138.1 million in the fourth quarter, as per my estimate based on the company’s annual CapEx guidance. The free cash flows can help the company in further reducing its debt load. I expect Oasis Petroleum to continue focusing on repaying the revolver.

That being said, I think Oasis Petroleum’s third and fourth quarter performance won’t be enough to prove that the company can generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment of around mid-$50s a barrel. That’s because the free cash flows were driven in large part by the fact that the company’s capital spending plans were heavily tilted towards H1-2019. If the company were to spend equal amounts of CapEx in each quarter, then it would probably still be reporting negative free cash flows. For the full year, I believe the company’s free cash flows will likely remain in the red.

Note that in the first nine months of this year, Oasis Petroleum burned a total of $85.86 million of cash flows (incl. Q3-2019 FCF). This means that even if the company’s free cash flows were to double in Q4-2019 from Q3-2019 to $33.8 million, it would still end the year with negative free cash flows of $52 million (-$85.86Mn+$33.8Mn). Oasis Petroleum’s performance in terms of cash flows could stand in stark contrast to some of the other oil producers who will likely end the year with strong levels of free cash flows.

For instance, Continental Resources (CLR), which, like Oasis Petroleum, is also a Williston Basin operator, has been generating free cash flows this year. Continental Resources has used excess cash to buy back shares. The company is currently on track to achieve its target of delivering $500 million of free cash flows in 2019.

Oasis Petroleum might still improve its cash flow profile next year. The company has managed to reduce well costs in 2019 and should be able to grow production at a modest pace with lower CapEx in 2020 as compared to this year.

The company’s operating costs for the oil and gas business have fallen from an average of $21.78 per boe in 2018 to $20.46 in Q3-2019. The drop was driven in large part by lower lease operating expenses, production taxes, cash G&A expenses, cash interest expense. Well costs at both Williston Basin and Delaware Basin have been trending lower, largely due to efficiency gains. The well costs at Williston Basin - Oasis Petroleum’s primary oil-producing region - are now forecasted to decline to $7.2 million by the end of this year, down from the company’s previous projection of $7.6 million. As a result, I think Oasis Petroleum is now well-positioned to reduce capital expenditure next year while still increasing volumes.

Oasis Petroleum expects to spend around $847 million as consolidated CapEx this year. During the third-quarter conference call, the management revealed that its spending could drop to $750 million in 2020. Barring any unexpected drop in oil prices, I believe the CapEx reduction should help push the company to free cash flows in 2020.

Although I believe Oasis Petroleum is heading in the right direction, other exploration and production companies have also taken similar steps. Virtually all shale drillers are now focusing on generating strong levels of free cash flows. Companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Apache Corp. (APA) have already announced plans to drastically cut CapEx next year and others will also likely follow. The cuts are expected to be big enough to decelerate the US shale oil growth. As a result, those operators which were already generating superior levels of free cash flows than Oasis Petroleum, like Continental Resources, might report even higher levels of excess cash in 2020. These free cash flow generating oil producers will then use the excess cash to reduce debt and reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. In 2020, Oasis Petroleum might still have a lot of catching up to do.

On top of this, Oasis Petroleum also carries higher levels of debt than many other oil producers. I believe this, combined with a poor cash flow profile, shows Oasis Petroleum is in poor financial health. At the end of the third quarter, the company had a total of $2.79 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 76%. That’s higher than the median debt-to-equity ratio of 51% of large-cap independent oil producers and 71% of mid-cap operators, as per my calculation. Oasis Petroleum, however, doesn’t have significant near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturing debt is the $901.48 million of 6.875% senior notes due March 15, 2022. Oasis Petroleum, therefore, has plenty of time to devise a plan to either repay or refinance the maturing debt. But the company’s above-average debt load can still weigh on its performance and valuation.

Oasis Petroleum stock performed poorly this year, with shares dropping by 47%. All oil stocks have struggled this year due to the weakness and volatility in commodity prices. The industry’s benchmark fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) also tumbled by 13% this year. But clearly, Oasis Petroleum underperformed by a wide margin which could be partly due to its weak cash flow profile. As a result, the company’s shares are currently trading just 3.96x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) ratio, which is below the industry’s median of 6.76x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. But due to the above-mentioned reasons, I don’t see any compelling reason to buy Oasis Petroleum stock. The company’s shares could remain depressed (barring an unexpected increase in oil prices) as it continues to generate weak levels of free cash flows and operates under a large debt load. In my opinion, investors should avoid this stock.

