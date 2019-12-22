Crude Oil Grinds Higher As The End Of The Year Approaches, And A Look At UCO

Last week, the price of active month NYMEX crude oil futures made a higher high. A pattern of higher weekly peaks has been in place during the past two months. In eight of the last nine weeks, crude oil has been grinding higher.

In 2019, nearby WTI futures traded in a range from $44.35 to $66.60 per barrel. The low came during the very first week of the year and the high in mid-April. At over the $60 level at the end of last week, the price was close to the highs for the year.

In 2018, the range in crude oil was from $42.36 to $76.90 per barrel. The low was lower than this year and the high higher. However, we could be in for a year of far wider price variance in 2020 given the many factors facing the international oil market.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) provides double leverage compared to the price of WTI futures on the upside and its bearish counterpart (SCO) on the downside. If we are entering a period where oil volatility is going to increase, UCO and SCO could be excellent tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

What a difference a year makes: Bearish US inventory data does not weigh on the price of crude oil

While the price of crude oil fell like a stone during the final quarter in 2018, the price moved steadily higher during the same period this year.

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights that the price traded in its entire trading range for 2018 in Q4 when it fell from $76.90 in early October to a low of $42.36 in late December. This year, the low of $50.99 in early October gave way to the most recent high at $61.47 late last week.

In late December 2018, price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into deeply oversold conditions. At the same time this year, both metrics are rising toward overbought territory. At the end of last year, weekly historical volatility reached a peak at over 45%. This year it's almost half that level at 22.98% at the end of last week.

When it comes to open interest, the total number of open long and short positions declined with the price in Q4 2019 as market participants exited risk positions. This year, the metric has been gently rising since October. However, at the end of 2018, there were approximately 2.105 million contracts of open interest compared to 2.16 million at the end of last week. Higher open interest and higher price is typically a validation of bullish price action in a futures market.

Meanwhile, last week the price of oil continued to rise to new highs despite what was bearish inventory data. The API said that crude oil stocks increased by 4.7 million barrels for the week ending on December 13, while the EIA reported a decline of 1.1 million barrels. However, when it comes to products, both the API and EIA reported significant increases in stockpiles. The API said gasoline stocks rose by 5.6 million while the EIA reported a rise of 2.5 million barrels. Distillate inventories increased by 3.7 and 1.5 million barrels, respectively. The price of oil continued to move to the upside despite the bearish inventory data as of December 13.

OPEC provided support- Early March is the next time the cartel will consider its move

OPEC met on December 5 and 6 and decided to increase its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia added another 400,000 barrels for good measure, bringing the total reduction in daily output to 2.1 million barrels.

The uncertainty over the trade war between the US and China was a significant factor in the cartel’s decision to further reduce output. However, the Saudi’s IPO of Aramco (ARMCO) on its local stock exchange provided additional impetus to trim production and increase the price of the energy commodity. The price of oil rallied gently in the aftermath of the OPEC production cut, which was a sign that oil could have headed down to the bottom end of its trading range at $50 per barrel had they not acted.

The daily chart of active month February NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates that the price of the energy commodity put in a bullish reversal on December 6, the day of the OPEC production cut announcement. The price fell to a lower level than the previous session and closed above the prior session’s high. The energy commodity followed through on the upside in the aftermath of the production cut and bullish technical pattern reaching its latest high late last week at $61.40 per barrel before correcting back to the $60 level on Friday, December 20.

The international oil cartel told markets that they would re-evaluate its production policy in early March.

The “phase one” trade deal was a shot in the arm to the oil market

One of the primary reasons for OPEC’s production reduction was the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The wave of protectionism that has gripped the world since 2018 threatened global economic growth and weighed on the Chinese economy. Since China has the world’s second-leading GDP and is the most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, slower growth weighs on energy consumption. However, on Friday, December 13, the US and China announced that they reached an agreement for a “phase one” trade deal. The progress on trade and de-escalation of the trade war caused optimism to return to markets across all asset classes, and crude oil has been no exception. Between December 12 and 19, the crude oil futures market posted a daily gain in six consecutive sessions.

A very volatile year ahead- US politics could be the primary driver of price variance

As we head into a new decade, one of the issues facing the oil market is the potential for a political shift in the United States. Technological advances in fracking and lower production costs have led to production increases in the US. However, regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration and policies encouraging energy independence have turbocharged production of crude oil and natural gas. The US is now the world’s leading producer of both energy commodities. According to the EIA, daily output recently reached a new record high at 12.9 million barrels. The US now produces more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On December 18, the US House of Representatives impeached President Trump. The vote was highly partisan with no Republican minority members of the house supporting the two articles of impeachment. The next step will be a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. The odds favor an acquittal for the President in January along party lines. The divisive nature of US politics is likely to lead to the most contentious presidential election in many years, and perhaps in history, in November 2020.

The opposition party has moved toward the left, and even if a progressive candidate does not receive the nomination from Democrats, the party’s platform is likely to contain initiatives like the “Green New Deal.” Therefore, the 2020 election will not only serve as a referendum on President Trump’s performance but on US energy policy for the coming years. A significant change in energy policy could cause US oil and gas production to decline, which would increase OPEC’s influence in the markets over the coming years.

One of the progressive candidates pledged to end fracking on day one of her administration. Since the US is the world’s leading producer of oil and gas, a substantial shift in US energy policy could ripple through the oil and gas futures markets in 2020, increasing price volatility.

UCO and SCO for traders that do not participate in the futures market

If 2020 is going to be a volatile year in the oil futures market, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) could be excellent trading tools to take advantage of wider price variance.

UCO provides for short-term double leverage on WTI futures on the upside, while SCO does the same on the downside. Both instruments are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the oil market as the price for their leverage is time decay. UCO and SCO hold futures positions and swaps to create leverage. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

UCO has net assets of $287.54 million, trades an average of over 2.73 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

The top holdings of SCO include:

SCO has net assets of $111.08 million, trades an average of over 2.42 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio.

The price of February NYMEX futures rose from $55.01 on November 29 to $61.40 on December 19, a rise of 11.62%.

Over the same period, UCO rose from $16.67 to $20.56 per share or 23.3%, which was slightly over twice the percentage gain in the crude oil futures market.

Crude oil has been grinding higher as the end of 2019 approaches. The price may challenge the year’s high at $66.60 per barrel over the coming weeks. If 2020 is a more volatile year in the crude oil arena, UCO and SCO are tools that bring crude oil trading to those market participants who do not venture into the futures arena.

