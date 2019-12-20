Wheat Supply Outlook Supports Higher Prices

An historic low in estimated U.S. plantings for 2020, combined with further anticipated weakness in the U.S. dollar, will put continued upward pressure on wheat prices in the coming months. In this report we’ll discuss the dynamics behind what should be a memorably bullish year ahead for wheat.

Earlier this year, many wheat traders had high hopes for the wheat price heading into fall and those expectations weren’t entirely disappointed. Although wheat prices stumbled in July and August, the subsequent rally starting in September and continuing through late December has put wheat futures on course for a positive ending to what has been a choppy year.

Earlier this summer, USDA released a crop production estimate which revealed that all-wheat planted acres for next year were estimated to be the lowest number of acres planted since records began in 1919. This set the stage for what ultimately occurred later that summer, and wheat prices continue to rise in a stair-stepping fashion based on supply factors and the improved global trade outlook.

Source: BigCharts

More recently, the U.S. Agriculture Department’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) has estimated that domestic supplies of wheat will fall to a five-year low. U.S. exports of the grain are also rising, thanks partly to disappointing harvests from several major wheat-growing countries, including drought-plagued Australia and rain-plagued Western Europe.

USDA also cut its domestic wheat ending stocks outlook for the 2019/20 crop year to 974 million bushels from 1.014 billion bushels. If realized, this would be the smallest U.S. stockpile since 2014/15. The wheat futures market responded favorably to this news since most industry analysts were expecting higher ending stocks.

Moreover, the U.S. wheat export outlook was also increased by 25 million bushels to 975 million bushels, due mainly to a diminished harvest outlook for Argentina, Canada and Australia. According to Brennan Turner of FarmLead, total U.S. wheat exports are rising 21% on a year-over-year basis, with some 13 million metric tons realized through the week ending Dec. 5 (see graph below).

Source: FarmLead

Another factor which is boosting the wheat price outlook is the recent suspension of trade tariffs on the part of the U.S. and China. This was part of the trade truce reached by both nations earlier this month, and the news has lifted most agricultural commodity prices in recent weeks. China has reportedly agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion from various U.S. industries, including agriculture. However, no precise timeline for making the purchases was published since both countries believed it would create market distortions. Nonetheless, the agreement is bullish for ag commodities in general and should further bolster wheat prices in the coming months.

Just how high could wheat prices climb in the coming weeks and months? Some analysts have predicted a rally by as much as 40% due to excessively inclement growing conditions. The ultra-bullish case for wheat was mentioned in a recent Barron’s article by Simon Constable. The 40% rally projection may be pushing the boundaries since it essentially rests on an uncertain prediction for wildly volatile weather patterns next year. However, there’s no question that the supply/demand outlook for 2020 would support at least modestly higher prices for wheat.

In my previous wheat commentary from July 26, I wrote that while wheat would likely be subject to periodic bouts of selling pressure in the summer, prices would likely rise during the October-December period based on seasonal factors. That expectation has been realized, so if you’re profitably long wheat or a wheat ETF, now would be a good time to book some profit. I also anticipate higher prices for wheat in the coming months based on the supply-related factors we’ve discussed here. Moreover, a weaker U.S. dollar should also make it easier for the bulls to push commodity prices higher, including wheat. An optimistic intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance on wheat is therefore justified.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.