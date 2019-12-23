The Dollar Index Bounces Off A Lower Low, And A Look At UDN

If President Trump was a Major League baseball player, he had a great week as he went three for four at the plate. The strikeout came when the House Judiciary Committee passed articles of impeachment along party lines and sent them to the floor of the House that voted to impeach the president. Meanwhile, the president hit three home runs in his other trips to the plate. The “phase one” trade agreement with China fulfilled a campaign pledge to level the playing field on trade with the world’s other leading economy. The House moved to pass the USMCA, giving the president an additional win on trade. When it came to trade, the trip to the plate was a grand slam.

In the UK, the voters rejected the “Democratic Socialism” of the Labour Party when it handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson a majority in Parliament. The victory clears the path for Brexit and a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The British election was another home run for the US President as it could serve as a harbinger of November 2020 in the United States. Finally, the US stock market rose to a new record high, and the dovish Fed left rates unchanged at its latest meeting after cutting the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points and ending quantitative tightening since July 31. The US dollar index recently dropped to its lowest level since July. President Trump has favored a weaker dollar since on the campaign trail. The move last week in the greenback was another four bagger for the president.

A move to the low end of the trading range

The dollar index reached a high of 99.33 during the first week of September on the continuous futures contract, which still stands as the level of critical level of technical resistance.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the index has been leaning lower for over two months. The latest low came last week when it hit 96.585 on the nearby futures contract. Price momentum and relative strength metrics dropped from overbought conditions in September to readings below neutral territory. The slow stochastic was approaching an oversold reading at the end of last week. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, has declined from 68,193 contracts in early September to 33,007 contracts at the end of last week. A drop in the metric, when the price is falling, is not typically a sign of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. At the 97.275 level at the end of last week, the dollar was close to the low end of its trading range since the September peak.

Technical indicators could be telling us that the dollar index is due for a rebound, but fundamentals provide a mixed picture for the index.

Interest rate differentials say higher for the greenback

On the bullish side, the dollar index measures the value of the greenback against other leading world reserve currencies. The Fed Funds rate declined by 75 basis points since July 31, and the end of the balance sheet normalization program ended. While the US central bank left rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year, rates are not likely to move much in 2020 as it's an election year in the US and the Fed is an apolitical body.

Meanwhile, with the Fed Funds rate at 1.50%-1.75% and the deposit rate on the euro currency at negative 50 basis points, the spread of 2.00%-2.25% favors the dollar.

The dollar offers holders a positive yield. The euro, which accounts for 57% of the index, charges for the privilege of holding the European currency. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro may have narrowed from 2.65%-2.90% since July 31, but still provide support for the dollar.

The UK election says lower

One of the issues supporting the dollar since June 2016 had been the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. On December 12, in what was a second referendum for the divorce between the UK and EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson won an impressive victory with a majority in the Parliament. The election paves the way for Brexit before the end of January 2020 deadline.

Over the past months, the Prime Minister settled one of the stickiest issues surrounding the Irish border by agreeing to a dual customs zone. Therefore, Johnson’s deal with the EU is likely to sail through the new Parliament over the coming weeks.

The end of uncertainty surrounding Brexit sent the pound higher against both the dollar and the euro currencies in the immediate wake of the election.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the pound vs. the dollar currency relationship rose to a high at $1.3510 after the election, the highest level since May 2018. The pound corrected back to the $1.30 level last week.

Source: CQG

The chart of the pound vs. the euro currency pair rose to the 1.20 level, the highest since the initial 2016 Brexit referendum, before retreating to around $1.1729.

With less uncertainty surrounding the futures of the UK and Europe, both the pound and the euro could rally over the coming weeks and months. Since the two currencies comprise 69.5% of the dollar index, higher levels for the two currencies would weigh on the dollar index.

US politics could cause lots of volatility

Political uncertainty now shifts from Europe to the other side of the Atlantic as 2020 is a year where US voters will go to the polls to elect the president and members of Congress. Tax and regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration have helped the stock market rise to new record highs. Unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1960s in the US. Typically, economic strength in an election year leads to a resounding victory for an incumbent president, but 2020 is no typical year.

President Trump will limp into his re-election campaign after impeachment by the House of Representatives and an acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate. The 2020 contest could be the most contentious in history. Two of the leading candidates for the nomination of the opposition party represent the progressive wing of Democrats. We will likely see many progressive initiatives, including the “Green New Deal” and tax and energy reforms in the opposition platform. Therefore, the election also will be a referendum on energy, immigration, and tax policy in the US as well as on the performance and personality of the sitting president.

The bottom line is that the dollar index could begin to move higher and lower with the political polls over the coming months as the November 2020 election approaches. We should expect lots of volatility in the dollar, which translates to all foreign exchange instruments since the US exchange instrument is the reserve currency of the world.

UUP and UDN for those that do not trade futures

Volatility can be a nightmare for investors and those who seek stability in markets. The goal of the US Treasury and other world governments is stable currency markets.

At the same time, increased price variance can create a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of volatile markets. Currency values reflect the economic and political landscapes, and the uncertainty surrounding the US election, combined with a new age of certainty in Europe, could cause the dollar to trade in a wider range than during past years.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to take advantage of dollar index volatility, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative. UUP and UDN are products for those with standard equity accounts. The fund summary for UUP states:

“The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index — Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $274.57 million, trades an average of 544,706 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

UDN operates inversely with net assets of $40.83 million, an average of 30,398 shares changing hands each day, and the same 0.75% expense ratio. The dollar index fell from a high at 99.33 in early September to a low at 96.585 last week, a decline of 2.76%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.15 to $20.70 per share or 2.73%.

2020 could be a volatile year for the dollar index. UUP and UDN are products that replicate the price action in the index.

