Tenable Will Benefit From Low Expectations And Great Valuation

The stock is undervalued relative to its growth peers and may expand its revenue multiple in the next months.

After more than a year of mixed returns and a mostly bearish journey, market expectations seem to be low enough for the company to beat them.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is a software company that is growing revenues at more than 30%, but its path to profitability is uncertain, even though it retains 84% of revenues in gross profits.

As other SaaS stocks, its price has been suffering over the recent months. The stock has been going up and down since going public over a year ago, as the company has failed to meet market expectations during such a time, and revenue growth has been sharply decelerating.

Given this, I believe that the stock is in good shape to grow as (1) the market expectations are low enough for the company to beat them, (2) the stock is sufficiently cheap to offer some multiple expansion, and (3) the consensus target price is up 30% from current levels.

Business

TENB went public by mid 2018, gaining 30% in its first day of trading. This initial move pointed to a bright future, which, unlike the majority of SaaS stocks, didn't materialize. At least, not in one year and five months of being public.

TENB is a cybersecurity software company that provides both cloud and on-premises solutions to organizations of different sizes. Its main focus is on the Vulnerability Management (VM) segment (or Cyber Exposure as it refers to), and as of Q4 2019, it is recognized as a leader by Forrester in its Forrester Wave for Vulnerability Risk Management, with the first position in both strategy and current offering.

The company uses a land-and-expand growth strategy, starting with VM solutions, and expanding them to modern IT devices (IoT) and then to future analytical products. Given this, the company targets a base TAM (only VM) of $6 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 13% from 2017, as well as an expand TAM of $16 billion as of 2019. As the company has only touched 2% of its market opportunity, there seems to be much room to grow.

The company's solutions compete mainly with those of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). QLYS has an established platform in the market but is not a threat to TENB. Indeed, it is not a disruptor, and its main focus is on profitability rather than revenue growth. But it is still gaining market share as it continues to attract new customers.

On the other side, RPD has a similar financial profile, high growth (54% growth in subscription revenue) but negative profits. In contrast to QLYS, new customers and expands are driving growth. I see RPD as a threat to TENB, given its core growth, which is 10 percent points higher, and the breadth of its platform. Also, RPD and QLYS have more comprehensive platforms than TENB.

Low Investor Expectations May Play Well For The Stock

Ever since going public, TENB has done nothing but decrease its top-line growth rate, while bottom-line margins have not significantly improved. From a growth investor perspective, it makes sense for a company to incur sustained losses (on a margin basis) as long as revenue keeps its growth rate.

It's normal to see growth deceleration, it is the standard in every business's life. But deceleration should come with profit margin improvements. In fact, that's the point of the SaaS Rule of 40, which measures the balance of growth and profitability of a SaaS company. A financially healthy software company should improve profit margins if it is to reduce revenue growth.

The chart below shows the most recent trend of growth in quarterly revenue and billings for TENB. The last two bars represent average analysts' estimate for revenue for 4Q19, alongside a billings estimate of my own to play along with the analysts' revenue estimate.

(Source: Author)

In the recent quarters, revenue growth has been decelerating from more than 40% to slightly above 30%. Wall Street expects this level of deceleration to continue into 2020, reaching the low 20s. On top of this, the average target price is above $34 a share, up +30% from current levels. What would the new target price be if analysts were to raise their estimates? Even higher.

From analyst estimates and investor sentiment around the stock (see the chart below), I see that the market expectations have turned low enough to pave the way for the company to significantly beat its own expectations alongside those of the market.

For example, for 4Q19, the company expects to generate revenues between $93.5 and $94.5 million, and WS expects an average of $94.3 million. But what does this figure mean? It would mean a deceleration of 700 bps in revenue growth Y/Y (from 32.3% to 25.4%) and an absurdly low 2.7% growth Q/Q. Assuming that this company is to grow at ~20% Y/Y, then usual Q/Q growth rates would be around 4.7%.

Also, as revenue from perpetual license and maintenance has recently been flat, most of the growth should come from subscription revenue. So, $94.3 million would mean subscription growth of ~31%, or 10 percent points lower than in 3Q19. That's extremely conservative or even pessimistic. I firmly believe that TENB will beat these figures by a wide margin.

On the other side, investors' mindset about TENB may be changing. The chart below highlights the last three quarterly earnings releases of the company (blue ovals). In the first two, the market went optimistic ahead of the announcements, but was betrayed by the results. But, in the last release, the market had learned the lesson, went conservative, and was rather surprised by the outcome. This reaction created a price gap and a small rally, whose small length had more to do with the overall attitude towards growth stocks than with the results themselves.

(Source: Finviz)

Therefore, should you buy this stock, two things are likely to happen in late January when the company announces 4Q19 and FY19 results. One, the stock price rallies as the growth sentiment improves, then you can sell before the announcement. Or two, the price slides or goes sideways, and it rallies on the news, then you can sell "after" the news. It's a nice setup.

Similar or Better Fundamentals Than Peers

But this is not only about market expectations. This trade is also backed by fundamentals. Per the table below, you can see that TENB has similar or even better fundamentals than some of its software peers with similar valuations. In fact, TENB's 35% revenue growth and 84% gross margin are stellar for its valuation. Even its operating margin is not that bad comparing with these stocks.

Ticker TENB PFPT INST SVMK PING Price/Sales (TTM) 6.7x 7.6x 7.1x 7.9x 7.2x Growth 35% 29% 24% 20% 15% Rule of 40 29% 52% 25% 34% 12% TAM ($ bn) 16 13 15 25 25 Gross Margin 84% 73% 69% 74% 77% Operating Margin (25%) (12%) (29%) (22%) 12% Expansion Rate +110% - +100% +100% 115% Sales Efficiency 52% 50% 49% 55% 40%

Fundamental comparison between TENB, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Instructure (NYSE:INST), SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK), and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING).

On the other side, revenue growth has been decelerating as I mentioned before, but not as bad as its peers (see chart below).

(Source: YCharts)

And it gets better, subscription revenues (core revenues) have been decreasing as well. But in the last quarter, we could see some level of recovery (chart below), as the rate decreased by just 130 bps. I expect the next quarter to show further deceleration, but not greater than 200 bps. In contrast, Wall Street expects deceleration in the 10 percent-point level, which seems very unlikely to my eyes and sends us back to my first point: market expectations are setting the bar too low for TENB.

(Source: Author)

Substantially Low Valuation Relative To Its Growth Cohort

At these days' prices, TENB has a market cap of nearly $2.2 billion. With a TTM revenue of $333 million, the stock is trading at a ~6.7 revenue multiple. On a forward basis, and assuming NTM revenue growth of 20-30%, the multiple goes down to 5-5.5.

Furthermore, comparing the stock with others in its growth cohort (~35%) reaffirms the undervaluation. As per the chart below, the valuation range for this group is 5-22 times trailing revenues, and TENB is trading very close to the minimum point, so it may well experience some multiple expansion over the next months.

(Source: YCharts)

A word of caution.

Even though I feel TENB is poised to expand its valuation, you must understand that it is somehow related to the company's profit margin (chart below). Thus, there must be some improvements on this matter if this stock is to grow its valuation multiple. And I think it may be possible, given the recent direction of the operating margin. See the chart below for more details:

(Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

Low expectations have set the bar low enough to help this name grow out of earnings surprises. The company's fundamentals are similar or better than others with a similar valuation. When compared with other stocks from its growth cohort, the stock seems undervalued. Even the consensus target price is above current levels by more than 30%.

It's a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.