Ecolab: High P/E Ratio, But Of Interest

The high P/E multiple has to be a concern, but there would need to be significant contraction before returns turn negative.

Ecolab: Investment Thesis

Indicative future rates of return from an investment in Ecolab (ECL) shares at the current share price level are in the region of 12% per year.

There is a considerable amount of certainty associated with an investment in Ecolab, and increased certainty equates to lowered risk. It is considered the potential returns are adequate for the degree of risk involved.

About Ecolab

Source: Ecolab 2018 Annual Report

Business overview from Ecolab website -

Ecolab is a trusted partner working behind the scenes at nearly 3 million customer locations throughout the world. We help customers solve operational challenges, reduce their environmental impact and protect their brands. Our associates deliver comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies in more than 170 countries.

Information from the Ecolab Q3-2019 10-Q Report:

Three main divisions, Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy, plus rest of operations classified as "Other"

Global Industrial is comprised of Water, Food & Beverage, Paper, Textile Care, and Life Sciences. Q3-2019 YTD revenue $4.1 billion.

Global Institutional is comprised of Specialty and Healthcare. Q3-2019 YTD revenue $3.9 billion.

Global Energy - Ecolab is planning a spin-off of the Upstream business in 2020 intended to qualify as a tax-free distribution to Ecolab shareholders. Downstream energy will go into Industrial segment. Q3-2019 YTD revenue $2.5 billion.

Other - Q3-2019 YTD revenue $0.7 billion.

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Ecolab shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Ecolab: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Ecolab were positive for all nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. Returns to date are in a narrow range of 13.7% to 16.3% for 6 of the investors. For the remaining 3 investors (F, G and H), returns range from 20.7% to 31.9%. Investors F, G and H are the most recent to invest so their returns are not over an extended period. If the share price stays around current levels or grows slowly, their rate of return will reduce due to the effect of duration. The effect of duration can be seen in the Total cash received line at the foot of TABLE 1. The investment of Investor A with a 14.1% return has grown by $2,729 compared to growth of just $942 for Investor H with a 31.9% per year return. Of course, investor A has had their funds tied up since Q4 2014. Investor H has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q4 2014 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return ~14% to match investor A's investment performance. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 18, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the significant impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Ecolab providing an overall quant rating of "Neutral" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Ecolab as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Ecolab. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate fairly uniform growth rates ~11% per year for 2019 to 2023. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Ecolab at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide consistent indicative rates of return ~12% per year for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 33.65. The P/E ratio of 33.65 is based on Ecolab's current P/E ratio (share price $191.78 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $5.70). This is more than double the Materials sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 16.68 (see here).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of $nil per share quarterly dividend increase, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Ecolab stock went ex-dividend on Dec. 16, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~3% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Ecolab Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,205, well above a year ago. Ecolab shares are also trading well above the level a year ago, but most of the increase came in the period to beginning of June 2019. Since then, the share price has risen higher, but has now settled back to beginning of June levels. Since September the share price has been moving generally in a downward direction and it would not be a surprise to see it move lower still. This belief is reinforced by what seems an unjustifiably high P/E ratio and a much lower dividend increase in Q4-2019 compared to previous years.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$162 per share for Ecolab (P/E ratio 28.41 - same as Ecolab's historical median per Fig. 3) to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $161.96 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to 2023 increase to high teens and above, compared to ~12% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above. For FY 2020 and FY 2021 the projected returns are 28.63% and 20.37% respectively. Projected returns progressively reduce to ~18% for FY 2022 and ~17% for FY 2023 due to the effect of duration (the positive effect of buying at a lower share price is spread out over a longer time period).

Rate Of Return Projections At Ecolab's Historical Median P/E Ratio

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The assumptions in TABLE 4 are the same as for TABLE 3, with a targeted buy price $161.96 (P/E ratio 28.41) but with projected P/E ratio of 28.41, in line with Ecolab's historical median P/E ratio of 28.41 per Fig. 3. Returns of ~12% are similar to those in TABLE 2 above. But targeting to buy at a lower share price, if successful, provides some margin for P/E multiple contraction in the longer term.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5:

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $191.78 (P/E ratio 33.65) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to the historical low of 25.17 by end of FY2023. For no case are the returns negative. All returns are positive at ~5% or above, indicating Ecolab stands up very well to stress testing.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $191.78 (P/E ratio 33.65) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to the historical low of 25.17 by end of FY2023. For no case are the returns negative. All returns are positive at ~5% or above, indicating Ecolab stands up very well to stress testing. Note - The consensus, high and low estimates for FY 2023 are identical due to only one analyst submitting an estimate for that year (see Fig. 2 above). Naturally, the lower the number of analysts the lower confidence level for these estimates.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Ecolab going out four to five years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Ecolab, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years, so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Ecolab.

Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Ecolab is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have achieved positive returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $191.78 per TABLE 2 above has the potential to provide yearly returns ~12%, subject to P/E multiple contraction. Even if P/E multiple contracts from the present 33.65 to the 5 year historical low of 25.17 it should be possible for long-term holders to achieve returns in the 5% to 7% range. Targeting to buy at a lower share price of ~$160 to $165 has the potential to lift returns into the high teens or above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.