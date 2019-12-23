Natural Gas Looks Like A Sitting Duck, But GASL Soars

It's cold out across the United States. Last Saturday, December 21, was the official start of the winter season. Since I live in the easternmost corner of the Pacific Time Zone in the US, the shortest day of the year means the sun comes up at 6:48 AM and sets at 4:30 PM. Only nine hours and 42 minutes of daylight do not matter for many visitors to Las Vegas, which is an epicenter of nightlife, but for those of us who are residents, it can be a bit depressing. I guess things could always be worse. I lived in London for almost five years of my life, and on the shortest day of the year, the sun rises at 8:04 AM and sets at 3:53 PM. Only seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight mean that many working people never see the sun during the peak of the winter season.

Meanwhile, the lack of sun and cold temperatures are not likely to push the price of natural gas significantly higher this peak season. Even if demand is rising, there are plenty of stocks available to meet any requirements during the coldest and darkest months of the year in the United States. Any market participants hoping for a peak season rally are licking their financial wounds as the price remained below the $2.30 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) that holds a leveraged position in natural gas producing companies exploded to the upside on a percentage basis since December 3, even though the price of the energy commodity moved lower. The price action in GASL compared to the natural gas futures market has been a glaring divergence.

An anemic price recovery fails

The nearby January NYMEX natural gas futures contract fell from a high at $2.98 per MMBtu on November 5 to a low of $2.158 on December 9. In a little over one month, as the winter peak season for demand arrived, the energy commodity declined by 27.6%.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of January futures highlights, after reaching the low, natural gas attempted to recover but ran out of buying at $2.377 per MMBtu on December 16. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings at the end of last week, with the price around the $2.33 per MMBtu level. Open interest has been stable between 1.29 and 1.32 million contracts since December 3. Daily historical volatility declined from 56.38% on December 12 to around the 37% level on December 20. The attempt at any significant price recovery failed as of the end of last week.

Inventories fall, but it is not enough to lift the price

The price of natural gas was falling on Thursday morning, December 19, before the release of the weekly inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

Source: CQG

The 10-minute chart shows that the price dropped to a low of $2.232 per MMBtu three hours before the EIA released its weekly report.

Source: EIA

Inventories of natural gas in storage across the US declined by 107 billion cubic feet for the week ending on December 13. The total amount of stockpiles was 22.1% above last year’s level, but still 0.3% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The market expected a lower withdrawal as the price rallied to a high at $2.302 per MMBtu in the aftermath of the data and moved a touch higher to around the $2.33 level on Friday.

A set-up for sub-$2 prices in the spring

The last time the price of natural gas traded below $2.158 in December was in 2015 when inventory levels at over four trillion cubic feet drove the price to a low at $1.684 per MMBtu. This year, stockpiles peaked at 3.732 tcf in early November.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, natural gas continued to sit near its recent low at the end of last week. Price momentum is in oversold territory and at its lowest level since 2015 with relative strength under a neutral reading. Monthly historical volatility at 23.37% was at close to its lowest level in 2019. Open interest has been rising since September, which is a technical validation of the bearish price action.

Since winter only began on Saturday, the season limits the downside in the natural gas futures market for the coming weeks. However, all signs are that selling is sitting above the market, waiting for the price of the energy commodity to recover. Meanwhile, the current price action could be setting the stage for a challenge of the $2 level in late winter and early spring. The technical target on the downside is the March 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu.

US politics in 2020 could enhance price variance

The 2020 presidential election in the US looks like it will be the most contentious in history. Last week, the House of Representatives impeached President Trump. The two articles of impeachment will now go to the Senate for a trial that will either acquit the President of the charges under the two articles or convict and remove him from office.

Not one Republican in the House voted for impeachment. The odds favor an acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate. Meanwhile, the president will face a challenge in the November election. Even if the Democrats nominate a moderate, some of the progressive initiatives are likely to become an integral part of the opposition party’s platform. The “Green New Deal” and other programs could change US energy policy significantly if the Democrats defeat the sitting president. The Trump administration has supported energy independence in the US via significant regulatory reforms. A change in policy could cause oil and gas output to decline from the current record levels. Therefore, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the future of US energy output and could add substantial volatility to the oil and gas futures markets as the election approaches.

If natural gas is heading for a test of the 2016 low in the spring of 2020, it could set up a compelling buying opportunity over the coming months.

Keep the powder dry: Bullish opportunities during the spring

In what has been a divergence over recent weeks, the price of natural gas declined, but shares of natural gas producing companies moved higher with the stock market that has moved to record levels. The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) holds a leveraged position in natural gas producing companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $42.50 million, trades an average of over 2.25 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

The price of January natural gas futures moved from a closing level of $2.439 on December 3 to $2.33 on December 19, a decline of around 4.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GASL rose from $5.77 to $9.03 per share or 56.5% as the shares in the leveraged basket of natural gas stocks moved higher with the overall stock market and ignored the bearish price action in the natural gas futures arena.

The beginning of winter has been a season of discontent for natural gas bulls, while the shares of producing companies have reflected the peak season for the energy commodity and have moved higher with the overall stock market.

