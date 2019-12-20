Harvest Health: Not So Dire

With pro forma EBITDA margins of 10%, the market would view the stock in a far different light.

The U.S. MSO has projections for revenues reaching up to $1 billion next year.

Despite a robust market, U.S. multi-state operations (MSOs) like Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) are trading at yearly lows. The company has a huge revenue ramp-up, but the market is rightly fully concerned about funding for expansion and ongoing operating losses, while the domestic cannabis sector awaits federal regulatory approvals. The stock is not for the risk-averse, but the situation is not as dire as the stock price presents.

Tale Of 2 Slides

Harvest Health falls into the category of the top MSOs awaiting large-scale acquisitions to close along with companies like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). With substantial expansion opportunities over the next year, these MSOs are on pace to become the largest cannabis companies in the world while only focused on the U.S. market.

The Phoenix-based MSO only reported Q3 revenues of $33.2 million while pro forma revenues were up at an incredible $95.0 million. The cannabis company nearly triples in size with the closing of large deals like Verano, but at the same time, Harvest Health ended September with only $18.3 million in cash on the balance sheet while racking up a debt of $148.1 million.

While the above slide shows the current picture of sizable EBITDA losses in relation to revenues, the bottom slide presents a quick path to a sizable and very profitable operation. A lot of questions exist on which slide will dominate going forward, considering the inability to view the financials of Verano and the other pending acquisitions.

Harvest Health has a fully diluted market valuation of under $1.0 billion once the pending M&A deals are done. The large cannabis company will have ~487 million shares outstanding.

The full picture of the company is probably not represented in the market mindset now. Harvest Health is still forecasting 2020 revenues between $700 million and $1,000 million. The lower-end number is down $200 million due to capital constraints restricting necessary investments in multiple states, but the company still forecasts 2020 EBITDA margins in excess of 20% and up to 30%.

Either way, Harvest Health will print 2020 EBITDA from $140 million and up to an incredible $300 million. The stock is possibly only trading at slightly above 3x EBITDA estimates.

Major Keys

Subsequent to quarter end, Harvest Health has raised over $50 million via $6.5 million in real estate financing and C$62.5 million in short-term secured debt financing. Combined with the reduced cash needed to close the CannaPharmacy deal, the company is in a far better capital position going forward.

Harvest Health ended the last quarter with 26 open dispensaries, up from 16 at the end of the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, the MSO had opened an additional 4 retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania providing for substantial growth with or without the acquisitions.

So, while the market focuses on the current EBITDA losses, the company remains clear that the pro forma EBITDA margin guidance for 2019 is actually 10%. When CFO Leo Jaschke was pressed on this fact during the Q3 earnings call, he appeared to confirm the market will be pleasantly impressed with the numbers generated once combining Harvest Health, Verano and Falcon, along with the recent $7 million cut to annual operating expenses:

Yes. So we have not disclosed our pro forma adjusted EBITDA historically, and that will continue to be the case. We do believe that our pro forma EBITDA is in line with our 2019 guidance. Ultimately, we look forward to closing these transactions and reporting in our stated results in the future years.

In essence, the CFO guided towards a pro forma Q3 EBITDA of around $10 million. If the acquisitions were complete, the market would have a far different view of the stock with the company generating positive EBITDA.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Harvest Health has been beaten to a pulp due to fears regarding ongoing operating and EBITDA losses. Once the deals are done, the U.S. cannabis company won't have the dire financial position presented to the market currently.

The stock isn't without risk due to regulatory issues and funding questions, but Harvest Health only trades at 1.5x the low-end 2020 revenue estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HRVSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.