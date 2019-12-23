6 Reasons To Buy W.P. Carey

The $100k charts show WPC’s dramatic climb earlier this year and the fall over the last two months. The decline brought WPC into a more attractive valuation range. We’re buying 65 shares at $77.67. (A little over 1% allocation).

Over the next few years, their mortgages will be running off. We expect lower interest rates on the new debts, which should enable a higher percentage of revenue to reach FFO.

The portfolio also includes more exposure to international property through allocations to Western Europe. European exposure enables WPC to get cheaper financing on debt.

The portfolio emphasizes industrial and warehouse assets. It contains far less retail than many other triple net lease REITs.

Our latest buy alert at The REIT Forum is W.P. Carey (WPC). W.P. Carey is one of the largest and best triple net lease REITs. Shares are back on sale after being too expensive over the prior few months. We’re thrilled to see another opportunity in WPC. We're initiating a position in WPC for about 1.2% of our total portfolio. There are a few things you’ll want to know about WPC:

They are an international REIT with significant exposure to Western Europe. They are able to use their European exposure to issue lower-cost debt. They significantly reduced their overall leverage during the last year, earning a lower risk rating (now 2.0, was 2.5). The portfolio includes an emphasis on industrial and warehouse assets. Pricing in industrial REITs demonstrates the demand for these assets. A strategic merger in 2018 simplified the company and made it significantly more appealing. Triple net lease REITs usually trade above NAV (net asset value). They issue shares using the premium to NAV. They purchase more properties with the cash raised from issuing shares. These transactions are regularly accretive to existing shareholders.

Portfolio

The portfolio should be broken down in a few ways. We begin with geography because it's one of the unique things about WPC. While triple-net lease REITs often outperform during recessions because of their longer lease terms, international diversification is a benefit as well. One third of WPC’s portfolio is in Europe:

Source: WPC

Within that international exposure, they have a significant amount of Industrial and Warehouse properties. While most triple net lease REITs own a very large volume of retail assets, WPC’s asset base involves far fewer retail locations:

Source: WPC

Retail properties accounted for only 17% of their portfolio (seen on left). On the right, “Retail Stores” counts for 20% because the chart on the right looks at the major industry of the tenant, rather than the property type. Hypothetically, if you were to rent a warehouse out to Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), or Costco (COST), your tenant would be a “Retail Store” even though the property type would be a warehouse. Consequently, the two pie charts don’t have to match up perfectly. We see both charts as useful, but we emphasize the chart on the left.

WPC is one of the largest triple net lease REITs. That is important because it gives them better diversification and better economies of scale on their overhead expenses. The overall portfolio is quite attractive:

Source: WPC

When we look in on those top 10 tenants, you won’t see a Sears or J.C. Penney:

Source: WPC

We don’t see a major point of concern regarding the tenant list. We’re not big on educational properties because we’ve seen the headache for EPR Properties (EPR). EPR was the largest publicly-traded REIT owning a large position in educational properties and they decided to close out that entire portion of their portfolio. That doesn’t mean WPC’s educational properties are necessarily similar, but it makes us wary of the segment.

The automotive sector in the United Kingdom has been a little difficult as well. Specifically, Pendragon has been struggling. Some of those properties already are subleased:

We accept Mr. Fox's statement that they do not view the company as a "default risk." Subleasing demonstrates that there's still demand for the assets.

However, WPC has another "problem" tenant. Let's take a look at the situation:

The difficulty with the tenant only covers $5.4 million in rent. That equates to about 0.5% of revenue and under 0.7% of AFFO. Sure, it's negative, but it doesn't deserve to be treated as a huge deal.

The diversified portfolio has worked well for WPC. Same-store ABR has grown consistently:

Source: WPC

We care about the growth rate in base rent because it drives revenue for the REIT. As a triple net lease REIT, margins are extremely high. There isn’t much room to squeeze operating expenses lower, so most of the equation comes down to revenue growth and interest expense.

Capital Markets - Debt

Accessing the capital markets efficiently is an important part of the Triple Net Lease business strategy. They want to acquire cheap debt and issue shares at a healthy premium to NAV (net asset value). They’ve been doing both:

Source: WPC

By issuing cheap debt in the European markets we are seeing WPC take advantage of the macroeconomic environment. Who wants to pay a mortgage at 4.9% when they can issue bonds at much lower rates? Not WPC. During the first three quarters of 2019 they prepaid $872 million in mortgage debt which had a weighted average interest rate of 4.9%. How can they prepay that much debt? Part of the technique was issuing bonds with about 9.5 years to maturity and an interest rate of 1.35%.

Capital Markets - Equity

During Q3 2019 we witnessed WPC issuing over 1.5 million shares with a weighted-average price of $88.76. That brought in another $131.4 million. We’d be happy to see even more of that. When the company issues shares at a premium to NAV, it gives management a great position for investing. If the company were able to issue the shares and buy the property on the same day, it would be accretive to FFO per share from day 1. In practice, it may take a little longer to deploy proceeds so it can appear dilutive to FFO in the first year.

For 2019, the company has issued more than 6.67 million shares with a weighted-average price of $79.70. That’s higher than the current price, though not by very much. Investors may be concerned about paying a premium to NAV, but the best triple net lease REITs almost never trade at a discount to NAV.

Two of the best triple net lease REITs over the last 25 years are Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Their incredible performance was fueled by a simple process:

Issue shares over NAV. Acquire new properties. Report higher FFO per share because of the new properties. Raise the dividend. Repeat the process.

We do want to be wary of paying a premium to NAV that's too large. However, we don’t want to rule out paying a moderate premium. The median estimate for NAV on Wall Street is $62.84 and the average is $64.09. However, analysts are not remotely in agreement. The highest estimate is $82.91 and the lowest is $55.75.

It should be no surprise that WPC has been using proceeds to purchase properties:

Source: WPC

Dividend Growth

Since we mentioned the great performance of O and NNN, it only makes sense to include the performance of WPC. After all, WPC is the focus of this article:

Source: WPC

They’ve only been a REIT since September 2012, but they’ve been growing their dividend every year since the IPO in 1998.

Non-Traded REITs

WPC previously raised funds for non-traded REITs and managed them. WPC ceased fundraising, but they still have a few funds they are managing:

Source: WPC

Two of those funds will be merging and internalizing management. Specifically, CWI 1 and CWI 2.

That doesn’t bother us because we weren’t particularly interested in managing non-traded REITs. We prefer WPC as a pure-play triple-net lease REIT.

Following the merger and internalization of those two funds, WPC will be paid some compensation and will have more of their AFFO coming from real estate:

Source: WPC

For some analysts, closing that part of the business could be negative. However, we are happy to see the transition continue.

Reducing the Interest Rate on Debt

WPC has a pretty good balance sheet, but we see another positive factor driving a little extra growth in FFO per share over the next few years. Look at the difference in interest rates between the mortgages, which will be expiring, and the newer debt from unsecured bonds:

Source: WPC

The debts which will be expiring carry materially higher rates compared to the more recently issued debts. Unless interest rates run much higher, or credit spreads expand significantly, WPC could continue issuing new debt at low rates. That means the average interest rate on their debts should be declining over the next three years. That means a slightly larger portion of the REITs total revenues will be able to reach FFO.

The $100k Chart

REITs within any industry will usually have a significant correlation. Consequently, using the $100k chart helps us to identify when a REIT is suddenly breaking away from their peers. In the last several months, it showed WPC riding a rally that looked too large. Over the last two months, we’ve seen a fairly substantial decline in the price. It appears WPC may have over-corrected. The $100k chart demonstrates how much an investor needed to invest on any day to have $100k today (dividends are reinvested for the model). Below we have the $100k chart for these stocks:

Source: Author calculations

Following the decline, we see WPC as being much more attractive. They were a great REIT throughout the period, but they had reached a point of being too expensive relative to peers. We don’t know if prices will immediately bounce back or if they will dip further. However, they are our top choice for the sector today.

FFO Multiples

We charted the FFO multiples across the triple net lease REITs. There are 11 triple net lease REITs in the sector, but only seven we regularly watch. Those are the seven in the $100k chart and we’ve highlighted them with green arrows in the chart below:

Source: Author calculations

Using consensus analyst estimates, WPC trades at 16.9x normalized FFO and 15.5X analyst AFFO. In a few cases, such as triple net lease REITs, the consensus estimate for Analyst AFFO will be higher than the estimate for normalized FFO. It's relatively rare. Comparing those values to NNN or O, shows WPC now trades at a lower multiple. Looking back only two months, WPC traded at a higher multiple than NNN and significantly closer to O.

Equity REIT Terms

We use several terms when talking about equity REITs. It helps us communicate if we have the same definitions. Consequently, we put together charts to help investors understand several equity REIT terms:

Source: Author

You'll see Analyst AFFO is near the very bottom of the chart. If we want to start from revenue, it takes quite a while to get there. You don't need to memorize this table, but it could help you as a REIT investor.

Each line provides the formula to reach the value listed on the right. You’ll notice that “Normalized FFO” and “Standard AFFO” are the same. This is the value that most management teams report as “AFFO”. However, we also have “Analyst AFFO” which adjusts for recurring capitalized expenses.

The next two tables dive deeper into the definitions:

Source: Author

For triple net lease REITs, the values for Normalized FFO and Analyst AFFO should be pretty similar. The triple net lease REITs spend far less on capitalized expenditures because tenants are required to pay for the maintenance on properties. That’s nice for the REIT, but it's also great for shareholders because it makes the cash flow more transparent. Most of FFO is available for either paying dividends or expanding the portfolio.

Risk Ratings

The following table explains our risk ratings:

Conclusion

WPC carries a risk rating of 2, a strong dividend yield, and is back to attractive pricing. The recent plunge in share prices was just what we needed to get excited about WPC again.

Current Rating: Buy under $79.66

Current Share Price: $77.67

Current Dividend Yield: 5.33%

Risk Rating: 2.0

A solid choice for long-term dividend growth investors

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.