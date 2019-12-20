The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Global Auto Industry Remains A Question Mark

Despite current enthusiasm in broader financial markets, global production of automobiles continues to decline and it's unclear if easing trade tensions are enough to turn it around.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is the largest tire company in North America with the region representing 53% of sales while also a major player in other parts of the world. The operating environment has been difficult in recent years considering weaker trends in auto production and new car sales globally representing a drag on tire demand and margins, pressuring earnings. The stock is down about 30% from its highs of 2019, even considering what has been an impressive rally now up 46% from lows back in early September. This article takes a look at some of the recent developments and including our view on where the stock is headed next.

GT Financials Recap

Going back to 2018 the story has been macro pressures with weakness in key markets like China and India presenting declines in unit volumes. The company has also faced challenges from supply constraints, raw material costs, and segment specific weakness like a tepid demand for winter tires in Europe.

Full year 2019 revenue is expected to be down about 3.5% compared to 2018 along with current consensus EPS at $1.45, which if confirmed would be about 38% lower from last year's $2.32 adjusted EPS result.

2017 (actual 2018 (actual) 2019(consensus) 2020(consensus) Revenue $15.38B $15.47B (+0.59%) $14.95B (-3.4%y\y) $15.38B (+2.9%) adj.EPS $3.12 $2.32 (-25.6%) $1.45 (-38.7%) $2.30 (+58.6%)

Q3 results back in October with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 missed expectation by $0.07 while revenue of $3.8 billion was 3.8% lower from the period last year and also below estimates. Management noted global light vehicle production continues to be weak, while soft demand is a challenge in Europe.

On the other hand, there were some positives including volume growth out of China and a recovery in Brazil. The U.S. replacement business has also continued to perform well. The company noted this was the first quarter with pricing gains over raw materials going back 3 years.

In Q3 the story was lower margins that compounded what was a 7% sales decline in the EMEA region. Segment operating margin fell to 5.5% from 8.6% in Q3 2018 citing lower volume and lower factory utilization. In the Asia Pacific region, while sales increased by 3%, the operating margin also fell to 9.7% from 10.7% over the period in 2018. Total firm wide segment operating income fell to 7.7% from 9.2% in 2018. Overall, the results are poor and help explain the shares price weakness over the past year.

Global Auto Industry is Still a Question Mark

The more recent rally in GT off its lows coincided with the broad financial market move higher based on the de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and anticipation of what is now a finalized "phase one agreement". The consensus is that by removing this layer of uncertainty that had clouded the investment environment and trade dynamics over the past year, the global economy can rebound going forward from what has been a soft patch more recently.

The implication here is that industrial activity levels and manufacturing that includes automobile production, along with consumer dynamics, should rebound, representing stronger demand for GT tires. Indeed, U.S. equities trading at an all-time high and even the 45% rally in shares of GT since September suggest the worst of the cycle is now in the past. We bring this up because the other side to the scenario is the risk that underlying trends of cyclical weakness globally continue lower, independent of the trade deal.

The challenge for Goodyear is that despite some of the positives it observed over its third quarter, more recent data including indicators for the month of November and December show ongoing weakness. In China, total vehicle sales in November including trucks and buses fell by 3.6% y/y. While this rate narrowed compared to the 5.8% decline in October, auto sales growth has posted a year over year contraction every month since June 2018. Similarly, the Indian automobile market has also contracted for 13 straight months.

In Europe, a region that represents over 25% of sales, manufacturing activity based on the Eurozone PMI that includes light vehicle production contracted for the 11th straight month in December. The weakness in the European auto industry as a core demand driver for Goodyear is also well documented.

Effectively, buying GT stock now is a bet that the global auto industry and demand for tires will improve and has organic upside in the year ahead. Indeed, GT is very exposed to global macro themes and we argue that it's still unclear if the U.S.-China Trade dispute closed the door on bearish scenarios. For all intents and purposes, the underlying conditions for GT are little changed in recent months despite the strong stock price performance.

In terms of valuation, multiples are skewed this year given lower profitability. Considering full year 2019 EPS consensus, GT is trading at a 10.9x forward P/E or 6.9x on the 2020 estimate. This compares to a 5-year average P/E of 8.1x. By this measure, it does not appear the stock is significantly undervalued. Clearly, there is a large discount to the market given what remains a volatile operating environment and uncertainty over a potential recovery. One multiple we are looking at is the EV to revenues at 0.65x. In this regard, GT trades well below its peak valuation in 2017, but the range over the past decade went as low as 0.26 back in 2012 implying the stock could still have longer term downside.

Verdict

Recognizing Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's global leadership position and quality brand portfolio, the challenges it faces going into 2020 continue to be macro based. For investors bullish on the global economy and see a rebound of the auto industry in its key markets, the stock could present a compelling buying opportunity as the operating environment improves going forward.

We take a more cautious view with a bearish opinion and rate shares of GT as underperform or sell, seeing the recent rally as already pricing in much of the near term expected stabilization. Deeper issues including margin pressures and weak volumes are likely to continue that will weigh on sentiment in the stock. Investor monitoring points include auto industry statistics with production and sales figures for markets like China, India, Europe, and the U.S. as a core demand driver.

